ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ksl.com

Former migrant worker leads fight to eliminate all forms of prejudice at BYU

PROVO — As a little boy, BYU's new vice president of belonging crisscrossed the United States with his family, three generations of migrant workers harvesting America's fertile fields together. When it was time for Carl Hernandez to start school, his family settled in California's unfathomably fertile Central Valley. He...
PROVO, UT
The Spun

Look: College Football World Reacts To BYU Mascot Video

BYU's football team improved to 4-1 on Thursday night, defeating Utah State at home. Jaren Hall had a nice performance with 274 passing yards and three touchdowns, but it was Cosmo the Cougar who stole the show. Cosmo put his strength on full display by doing pushups while launching himself...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Sports
Provo, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Society
Provo, UT
Society
City
Provo, UT
saturdaydownsouth.com

BYU's 'Cosmo Cougar' thrills crowd, may be the strongest mascot in the nation

BYU found itself tied with Utah State at 17 at halftime on Thursday, but the Cougars eventually took care of business in a 38-26 win to improve to 4-1. While the players were performing on the field, the best showing of the night may have been from BYU’s mascot, Cosmo Cougar. This is truly impressive:
PROVO, UT
deseret.com

Kyle Whittingham had a unique message for some reporters after Saturday’s game: ‘Get to conference’

The University of Utah scored a big win against Oregon State on Saturday, but, at his postgame press conference, coach Kyle Whittingham had more than football on his mind. After sharing his thoughts on the game, the Utes coach joked that it was time for reporters to make their way to the 192nd Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
southsaltlakejournal.com

New volleyball coach Hatch could change the program forever

Under a third coach in three years, the kids who comprise the Cottonwood High volleyball team will again start from square one. Yeah, yeah; the Cottonwood athletic director has heard this all before. But, when your new head coach is well known in the sport and knows how to win,...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
blocku.com

Goodbye and Go Utes

It’s time we at Block U said goodbye. SBNation is making some changes, and Block U isn’t in the future, which is unfortunate, but we appreciate the opportunity to cover the school that we love. I joined the site back in 2014 after years of podcasting and contributing...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Mcbride
ABC4

WVC teen hits victim in face with metal baseball bat ‘multiple times’

SPRINGVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A 19-year-old West Valley City man allegedly assaulted another individual with a baseball bat while they were in line at a convenience store, according to the Springville Police Department. On Wednesday, September 28 at approximately 2:54 p.m., Springville Police officers were dispatched to 1460 North 1750 West on a report of […]
SPRINGVILLE, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Byu#Racial Discrimination#Volleyball#Police Brutality#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues#Guardian
gastronomicslc.com

Zero bars granted license at Utah’s September DABS meeting

After last month’s DABS meeting you might recall I posed this not entirely rhetorical conundrum. When tasked with managing Utah’s most precious of resources – that’s bar licenses not water duh – how exactly should a kingmaker act? This month saw one possible course of action come to pass, which is to say, inaction. Demurring on the question entirely, DABS commissioners sought to punt the question into October’s meeting. Who gets a license this month? No one, that’s who.
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
ksl.com

Reflecting on the 'rich history' of copper mining in Bingham Canyon

SALT LAKE CITY — In May 2019, days before the 150th anniversary of the transcontinental railroad, then-Utah Gov. Gary Herbert unveiled a new commemorative spike meant to symbolize the state's contribution to the major U.S. event. California, Arizona and Nevada leaders all brought ceremonial spikes made of gold, silver...
BINGHAM CANYON, UT
Pyramid

Teenager’s ‘Honest Cooler’ business told to chill by city

It’s not always easy being an entrepreneur, especially for a kid trying something for the first time while wanting to help others. Adults, rules and laws often get in the way of something that appears to be quite simple. And adults that are just doing “business as usual” come off as dream destroyers.
PROVO, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy