Health systems are focusing on becoming a whole-person healthcare provider, a break from the historic emphasis on acute care. They are expanding their reach with hospital-at-home, telehealth, surgery centers, clinics and digital campaigns to bring healthy as well as sick patients into their networks. There is also a renewed focus on social determinants of health, as hospitals are launching new initiatives to tackle food insecurity, homelessness and behavioral health and addiction more than before.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 2 DAYS AGO