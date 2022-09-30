Read full article on original website
5 health systems' biggest patient safety win this year
From creating safety culture tools to collaborating with other systems, hospitals and health systems are consistently working to improve patient safety. Becker's asked five clinical leaders what their biggest patient safety win has been in 2022. Editor's note: Responses were lightly edited for clarity and length. David Williams, MD. Senior...
7 recent medical school partnerships
Here are seven stories on medical school partnerships that Becker's has reported on since Aug. 25:. 1. Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, both in New Brunswick, N.J., partnered to create a new medical research and innovation center, New Jersey 101.5 reported Sept. 26.
Yale New Haven Health selects new CFO
Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health selected Gail Kosyla as its new CFO, according to a Sept. 28 press release shared with Becker's. Ms. Kosyla has extensive experience in senior roles at several highly respected regional and national health systems and most recently served as the executive vice president of system financial operations at West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health, where she has worked since 2019.
Health system get serious about whole-person care
Health systems are focusing on becoming a whole-person healthcare provider, a break from the historic emphasis on acute care. They are expanding their reach with hospital-at-home, telehealth, surgery centers, clinics and digital campaigns to bring healthy as well as sick patients into their networks. There is also a renewed focus on social determinants of health, as hospitals are launching new initiatives to tackle food insecurity, homelessness and behavioral health and addiction more than before.
Penn Highlands Healthcare partnership advances healthcare workforce
Penn Highlands Healthcare plans to expand the Clearfield (Pa.) County Career and Technology Center's practical nursing program by sponsoring tuition for students who sign an employment agreement. According to a Sept. 28 news release, students who agree to the terms have the option of working at a Penn Highlands Healthcare...
Telehealth startup allegedly treated minors without parents' consent
Telehealth startup Cerebral has been accused of prescribing minors prescriptions without the consent of their parents, The Wall Street Journal reported Sept. 29. Cerebral has a software that verified customers' IDs, but the software didn't identify patients' ages, according to former employees and documents reviewed by the Journal. Clinicians were allegedly supposed to verify patient ages during 30-minute video chats.
Physician burnout continues to climb after 6-year decline: Study
The burnout rate among U.S. physicians spiked from 38.2 percent in 2020 to 62.8 percent in 2021, an increase of 24.6 percentage points, according to a Sept. 13 analysis from Mayo Clinic Proceedings. Based on the association of physician burnout with quality of care, job turnover, and reductions in work...
Maury Regional Health names interim CEO to permanent post
Martin Chaney, MD, has been named the permanent CEO of Columbia, Tenn.-based Maury Regional Health after serving in an interim capacity twice, The Daily Herald reported Sept. 30. Dr. Chaney served the system as interim CEO after Alan Watson retired in September 2021, and again when his replacement, Davin Turner,...
6 recent chief medical, nursing officer moves
Six chief medical and nursing officer moves Becker's has covered since Sept. 26:. MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Center in Orange, County, Calif., has selected Annabelle Braun, DNP, MSN, RN, as its chief nursing officer. Baraga, Mich.-based Keweenaw Bay Indian Community Health System tapped Sophina Manheimer Calderon, MD, as its new...
UCSF heart center names interventional cardiology chief
San Francisco-based UCSF Health's Heart and Vascular Center welcomed Sammy Elmariah, MD, as chief of interventional cardiology and medical director of cardiac catheterization labs. Mr. Elmariah comes to UCSF after 10 years at Boston-based Massachusetts General Hospital where he was director of interventional cardiology research, according to a Sept. 28...
4 Chicago systems employ health literacy specialists
Chicago health systems are hiring specialists to improve patients' health literacy, a skill in which only 12 percent of Americans are proficient, Chicago Health reported Sept. 29. Health literacy experts can bridge the gap between patients and providers, better preventive care and improve health equity in Latino, Black and Native...
Knoxville Hospital and Clinics Foundation receives $1.4M for new infusion center
Knoxville (Iowa) Hospital and Clinics Foundation has received a $1.4 million gift for its new infusion center from Don and Margaret Long, The Oskaloosa Herald reported Sept. 29. The donation supports an overall $21 million project to expand the hospital with a new surgical suite, larger clinic space for specialists...
Uber Health, ShiftMed partner to provide transportation to healthcare workers
Uber Health has partnered with healthcare workforce platform ShiftMed to provide transportation to nurses and other healthcare workers to help with staffing shortages. ShiftMed's more than 100,000 professionals will be able to access Uber Health rides directly within the ShiftMed app, and "high-performing" clinicians will earn vouchers for meal and grocery delivery with Uber Eats, according to the Sept. 29 ShiftMed news release.
'Cloud projects are powering forward': Health system CIOs on cloud spending amid economic pressures
As many hospitals and health systems deal with declining revenues and tightening margins, departments including IT are looking for areas to cut their budgets. But is the cloud one of them?. Health systems are increasingly moving their EHRs and other applications to the cloud to save money on capital expenditures...
UMMC to fill void as Merit Health set to close Mississippi's only burn center
The University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson said it will step in to provide burn care as Merit Health prepares to close the state's only burn. Earlier this month, Merit Health Cenral in Jackson said the JMS Burn & Reconstructive Center will close Oct. 14. On Sept. 29, UMMC...
Duke LifePoint hospital under CMS review for alleged EMTALA violations
CMS regulators are reviewing the results of an investigation into potential violations of the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act at Wilson (N.C.) Medical Center, part of the Duke LifePoint network, The News & Observer reported September 30. The scrutiny follows Wilson Medical Center's brush with CMS this past summer,...
Charity care lacking at Mayo Clinic, other top hospitals, advocates say
Charity care spending at Mayo Clinic is on the lower end compared to other nonprofit hospitals, the Post-Bulletin reported. The Rochester-Minn.- based clinic spent .34 percent of its annual expenses on charity care in 2021. Nonprofit hospitals averaged spending 2.3 percent of their annual expenses providing charity care in 2021.
Delta College hires new vice president of Student Empowerment and Success
FRANKENLUST TWP, MI— After a roughly six-month search, Delta College has hired Chad Inabinet as its newest vice president of Student Empowerment. Inabinet enters the role at Delta alongside Vice President of Instruction & Learning Services Reva Curry, Vice President of Business and Finance Sarah DuFresne, and recently hired Chief Officer of Culture, Belonging and Community Building Pamela Ross McClain.
Pharmacist group, Prescryptive Health partner to promote AI-optimized pricing tool
The National Community Pharmacists Association is teaming up with Prescryptive Health, a Redmond, Wash.-based healthcare tech company and pharmacy benefit manager, to promote Prescryptive's MyRx AI Pricing system. The NCPA said the device can enhance independent pharmacies' prowess "by giving them access to cash pricing optimization driven by artificial intelligence."
Dr. Amy Goldberg appointed dean of Temple medical school
Amy Goldberg, MD, was appointed dean of Temple University's Lewis Katz School of Medicine in Philadelphia. Previously, Dr. Goldberg served as interim dean for 18 months. She also spent 13 years leading Temple's trauma services as an on-call duty surgeon. Dr. Goldberg has published papers in journals including Journal of...
