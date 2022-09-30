ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Taco Bros closing downtown location, offers free birria tacos Friday

By Jason Kotowski
KGET
KGET
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ufsuP_0iGpDmhp00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Taco Bros, known for its cheesy birria tacos and seemingly always long lines, is closing its downtown location.

The business made the announcement on Instagram.

“We are sadly announcing that @tacobros Downtown Location where it has all started is officially closing this weekend,” the post says. An employee confirmed Sunday is the final day of operation at 1321 23rd St.

A free birria taco is being offered Friday with any purchase, and five $20 Sweet Surrender gift cards will be given to randomly picked winners who share a last picture in their Stories on the social media site and tag @sweetsurrenderbakersfield and @tacobros.

The post encourages customers to take pictures before Wells Fargo Bank demolishes the building. Managers said the bank isn’t renewing their lease.

However, the managers said they’re going to have a taco truck and park it somewhere downtown. They urged people to follow them on Instagram for updates.

Taco Bros will be open Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to midnight and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

For those ready to weep over the loss of juicy birria tacos, fear not; Taco Bros’ Ming Avenue location remains open.

We enjoyed birria tacos from the downtown location , just a quick walk from the 17 News studio.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 9

Megan Massey
2d ago

what the he'll? 24th Street had the best everything.Ming ave is no good, hopefully they can get rid of the cook there and put the 24th Street cook over there or atleast train that guy.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bakersfield Channel

Comfortable conditions for the last day of the Kern County Fair

Well it is the last day of the Kern County Fair, and some would even say the weather is showing "fair" conditions!. When the fair opens at 12 p.m., it is predicted to be 78°. The high of the day in Bakersfield will be 86° around 4 p.m. and by the time the fair wraps up at 10 p.m. it should be ten degrees cooler.
KERN COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Food & Drinks
Local
California Lifestyle
Bakersfield, CA
Restaurants
Bakersfield, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Restaurants
City
Bakersfield, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Food & Drinks
KGET

17 News at the 2022 Kern County Fair

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fair is a special time of the year for people, young and old, to make memories. It could be a ride, the food or spending time with family and friends. These were just some of our favorite moments from the GREAT Kern County Fair.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

PETE TITTL: Vatos Tacos brings food, fun to southwest

In America today, the dream of success in the restaurant business often starts with a food truck leading to catering leading to a brick-and-mortar location once you've proved you know how to keep people happy. That's the Vatos Tacos story in a nutshell. We first wrote about the business when...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Hundreds participate in 999 Officer Down Ride in Downtown Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Hundreds of law enforcement supporters drove to Downtown Bakersfield for the annual 999 Officer Down Ride, supporting the families of law enforcement killed in the line of duty. The line of riders seemed almost never-ending with more than 500 riders came out together to support our local law enforcement. “These people […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Taco Truck#Taco Day#Tacos#Birria#Long Lines#Food Drink#Wells Fargo Bank#Taco Bros#Nexstar Media Inc
KGET

Very pleasant conditions before a slight warmup later this week

Kern County is in for beautiful temperatures Monday ahead of a slight warm-up. Expect mid-80s in the valley under sunny skies with a slight haze; the Kern River Valley will see high 80s and Tehachapi should be right near 80. A gradual warming trend is on the way; expect highs in the mid-90s by Wednesday […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Cyclists honor victims of Las Vegas shooting with 58-mile ride

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A group of cyclists honored the victims of the 2017 Las Vegas shooting on Saturday. More than 50 cyclists joined together for a 58-mile ride for the 58 people who lost their lives at the Route 91 Harvest Festival. The bike ride was organized by Bakersfield resident Joel Shaddy, who was […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Kern Living: Dre's Twisted Kitchen

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Chef Andre Valenzuela from Dre's Twisted Kitchen and host Ryan Nelson as they talk about Dre's delicious cultural fusion food, as well as what Andre's favorite dish is. Dre's Twisted Kitchen is a pop-up restaurant and catering service that started after the COVID-19 pandemic began. Andre moved to Bakersfield with Dre's Twisted Kitchen in 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KGET

Local animal rescue covers large dog adoption fees

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — October is Adopt-A-Shelter-Dog month and local shelters are packed with pups looking for their “fur-ever” homes. That’s especially true for large dogs. Lucky’s Crew Animal Rescue is covering the adoption fees for all dogs 40 pounds and over, at the City of Bakersfield and Kern County Animal shelters, for the month […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Spectrum services restored after outage reported in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Customers are reporting Spectrum services are returning to normal after an outage affected thousands Saturday night throughout the greater Bakersfield area. In a tweet just after 8:20 p.m., Spectrum said it was working to resolve “area problems” as quickly as possible for customers in Bakersfield, Delano, Lamont, Taft and Tehachapi. There […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

SpaceX Falcon 9 launch from Vandenberg SFB set for Monday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — SpaceX is set to launch a Falcon 9 rocket Monday afternoon from the Vandenberg Space Force Base, and moments after liftoff the rocket may be visible in some parts of Kern County. The launch is set for 4:56 p.m. on Oct. 3. Officials said the Falcon 9 will climb vertically for […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

KGET

26K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy