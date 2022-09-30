Taco Bros closing downtown location, offers free birria tacos Friday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Taco Bros, known for its cheesy birria tacos and seemingly always long lines, is closing its downtown location.

The business made the announcement on Instagram.

“We are sadly announcing that @tacobros Downtown Location where it has all started is officially closing this weekend,” the post says. An employee confirmed Sunday is the final day of operation at 1321 23rd St.

A free birria taco is being offered Friday with any purchase, and five $20 Sweet Surrender gift cards will be given to randomly picked winners who share a last picture in their Stories on the social media site and tag @sweetsurrenderbakersfield and @tacobros.

The post encourages customers to take pictures before Wells Fargo Bank demolishes the building. Managers said the bank isn’t renewing their lease.

However, the managers said they’re going to have a taco truck and park it somewhere downtown. They urged people to follow them on Instagram for updates.

Taco Bros will be open Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to midnight and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

For those ready to weep over the loss of juicy birria tacos, fear not; Taco Bros’ Ming Avenue location remains open.

We enjoyed birria tacos from the downtown location , just a quick walk from the 17 News studio.

