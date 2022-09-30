Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Unique Restaurants in Maryland That Are Considered a Must-VisitJoe MertensMaryland State
Teen Jane Doe Identified as Patricia Agnes Gildawie, Missing for 47 yearsA.W. NavesFairfax, VA
Smoke, Shock and SilenceKelley A MurphyWashington, DC
Art born out of lockdown: Sixx Cool Artists share inspiration behind their artHeather JauquetGaithersburg, MD
Washington D.C. Council Approves $10 Million for MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
Review: Barack Obama and Adam Conover Want To Shift the Blame for Government Failures
The G Word, a six-episode Netflix documentary, aims to convince Americans we need a large and powerful federal government to cure what ails us. But the stories it tells remind us that government is often a big part of our problems. Hosted by Adam Conover (Adam Ruins Everything) and produced...
psychologytoday.com
Spirituality, Wellness, and Conspiracy Beliefs
Spirituality, wellness, and conspiracy theories offer an illusion of control, special knowledge, and understanding of the world. It’s easy to overestimate one’s understanding of complex topics. Science and critical thinking are harder than they seem. People who over-rely on intuition or gut feelings are more likely to believe...
YOGA・
psychologytoday.com
Office Politics vs. Your Moral Compass
With happiness at work, how you do it matters as much as what you do. Having a good moral compass can help guide your decision-making and actions. It’s better to be considerate of yourself than self-righteous. Self-awareness is the first step towards moral clarity and good choices. Alice was...
PolitiFact: Did Marco Rubio and Ron DeSantis vote against Hurricane Sandy aid?
When a hurricane strikes Florida, it provides a rare moment when Republican and Democratic politicians agree on policy: They all want federal money to help the state recover from devastation. ...
5 Ways to Fix America Today
From inflated assets to climate change, America faces major threats—but Scott Galloway offers clear solutions to focus on today.
Lifehacker
The Psychological Mind Tricks That Actually Work
Despite our illusions of independence and control, it’s possible to manipulate people using a variety of psychological tricks—heck, that’s what the entire advertising and marketing industry is built on. So it stands to reason that a little light mind control could make things go your way a bit more often. When you dig into supposed psychological tricks, however, you often get mired in a lot of pseudo-science and dubious claims. But while it’s true that you’re not going to be controlling minds and hypnotizing people into doing your bidding any time soon, there are psychological tricks that do really work—and that are backed by scientific evidence.
Ageism and Elderspeak at a Dental Appointment
The post Ageism and Elderspeak at a Dental Appointment appeared first on Seniors Guide.
psychologytoday.com
The Secret to Better Judgment: Explore Doubt
We attribute our judgments of others' behavior to stable traits, qualities, and morality. We tend to judge our behavior in terms of context-dependent responses and utility. Resolve to see all behavior as context-dependent. Do not attribute it to personality, character, morality, psychopathology, class, or group ties. The autopilot brain makes...
PsyPost
New research demonstrates that political ideology can taint logical reasoning
New research provides additional evidence that political ideology can interfere with logical reasoning. The findings, published in the scientific journal Thinking & Reasoning, shed light on how politically motivated reasoning impacts the ability to correctly evaluate syllogisms. A syllogism is a kind of logical argument that applies deductive reasoning to...
