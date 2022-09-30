ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spirituality, Wellness, and Conspiracy Beliefs

Spirituality, wellness, and conspiracy theories offer an illusion of control, special knowledge, and understanding of the world. It’s easy to overestimate one’s understanding of complex topics. Science and critical thinking are harder than they seem. People who over-rely on intuition or gut feelings are more likely to believe...
Office Politics vs. Your Moral Compass

With happiness at work, how you do it matters as much as what you do. Having a good moral compass can help guide your decision-making and actions. It’s better to be considerate of yourself than self-righteous. Self-awareness is the first step towards moral clarity and good choices. Alice was...
The Psychological Mind Tricks That Actually Work

Despite our illusions of independence and control, it’s possible to manipulate people using a variety of psychological tricks—heck, that’s what the entire advertising and marketing industry is built on. So it stands to reason that a little light mind control could make things go your way a bit more often. When you dig into supposed psychological tricks, however, you often get mired in a lot of pseudo-science and dubious claims. But while it’s true that you’re not going to be controlling minds and hypnotizing people into doing your bidding any time soon, there are psychological tricks that do really work—and that are backed by scientific evidence.
The Secret to Better Judgment: Explore Doubt

We attribute our judgments of others' behavior to stable traits, qualities, and morality. We tend to judge our behavior in terms of context-dependent responses and utility. Resolve to see all behavior as context-dependent. Do not attribute it to personality, character, morality, psychopathology, class, or group ties. The autopilot brain makes...
New research demonstrates that political ideology can taint logical reasoning

New research provides additional evidence that political ideology can interfere with logical reasoning. The findings, published in the scientific journal Thinking & Reasoning, shed light on how politically motivated reasoning impacts the ability to correctly evaluate syllogisms. A syllogism is a kind of logical argument that applies deductive reasoning to...
