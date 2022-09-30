Read full article on original website
5 health systems' biggest patient safety win this year
From creating safety culture tools to collaborating with other systems, hospitals and health systems are consistently working to improve patient safety. Becker's asked five clinical leaders what their biggest patient safety win has been in 2022. Editor's note: Responses were lightly edited for clarity and length. David Williams, MD. Senior...
Penn Highlands Healthcare partnership advances healthcare workforce
Penn Highlands Healthcare plans to expand the Clearfield (Pa.) County Career and Technology Center's practical nursing program by sponsoring tuition for students who sign an employment agreement. According to a Sept. 28 news release, students who agree to the terms have the option of working at a Penn Highlands Healthcare...
11 women making moves in healthcare
The following executive moves made by women have been reported by or shared with Becker's since Sept. 23. 1. Gail Kosyla was named CFO of Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health. 2. Annabelle Braun, DNP, RN, was named chief nursing officer of MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Center in Orange County, Calif.
6 recent chief medical, nursing officer moves
Six chief medical and nursing officer moves Becker's has covered since Sept. 26:. MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Center in Orange, County, Calif., has selected Annabelle Braun, DNP, MSN, RN, as its chief nursing officer. Baraga, Mich.-based Keweenaw Bay Indian Community Health System tapped Sophina Manheimer Calderon, MD, as its new...
Dr. Amy Goldberg appointed dean of Temple medical school
Amy Goldberg, MD, was appointed dean of Temple University's Lewis Katz School of Medicine in Philadelphia. Previously, Dr. Goldberg served as interim dean for 18 months. She also spent 13 years leading Temple's trauma services as an on-call duty surgeon. Dr. Goldberg has published papers in journals including Journal of...
4 Chicago systems employ health literacy specialists
Chicago health systems are hiring specialists to improve patients' health literacy, a skill in which only 12 percent of Americans are proficient, Chicago Health reported Sept. 29. Health literacy experts can bridge the gap between patients and providers, better preventive care and improve health equity in Latino, Black and Native...
Telehealth startup allegedly treated minors without parents' consent
Telehealth startup Cerebral has been accused of prescribing minors prescriptions without the consent of their parents, The Wall Street Journal reported Sept. 29. Cerebral has a software that verified customers' IDs, but the software didn't identify patients' ages, according to former employees and documents reviewed by the Journal. Clinicians were allegedly supposed to verify patient ages during 30-minute video chats.
Pharmacist group, Prescryptive Health partner to promote AI-optimized pricing tool
The National Community Pharmacists Association is teaming up with Prescryptive Health, a Redmond, Wash.-based healthcare tech company and pharmacy benefit manager, to promote Prescryptive's MyRx AI Pricing system. The NCPA said the device can enhance independent pharmacies' prowess "by giving them access to cash pricing optimization driven by artificial intelligence."
Knoxville Hospital and Clinics Foundation receives $1.4M for new infusion center
Knoxville (Iowa) Hospital and Clinics Foundation has received a $1.4 million gift for its new infusion center from Don and Margaret Long, The Oskaloosa Herald reported Sept. 29. The donation supports an overall $21 million project to expand the hospital with a new surgical suite, larger clinic space for specialists...
Executive Moves
The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported by Becker's Hospital Review since Sept. 23:. 1. Gayle Kosyla was named CFO of Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health. 2. Derrick Glum was named CEO of Reno, Nev.-based Saint Mary's Health Network. 3. Erin Rogers was named interim president...
Health system get serious about whole-person care
Health systems are focusing on becoming a whole-person healthcare provider, a break from the historic emphasis on acute care. They are expanding their reach with hospital-at-home, telehealth, surgery centers, clinics and digital campaigns to bring healthy as well as sick patients into their networks. There is also a renewed focus on social determinants of health, as hospitals are launching new initiatives to tackle food insecurity, homelessness and behavioral health and addiction more than before.
BioMed Realty partners with Babraham Research Campus Limited to expand the Campus and its ecosystem
BioMed Realty (“BioMed” or the “Company”), a Blackstone portfolio company and leading provider of real estate solutions to the life science and technology industries, is expanding its footprint at the Babraham Research Campus (“BRC”) following the formation of a joint venture with Babraham Research Campus Ltd to deliver a 40,000 square feet purpose-built building with new fitted laboratory space. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221002005038/en/ Source: NORR Architects According to market data tracked by BioMed, heightened tenant demand in the UK has driven space availability to essentially zero for functional lab and office space, potentially locking out promising start-ups and scale-ups.
Physician burnout continues to climb after 6-year decline: Study
The burnout rate among U.S. physicians spiked from 38.2 percent in 2020 to 62.8 percent in 2021, an increase of 24.6 percentage points, according to a Sept. 13 analysis from Mayo Clinic Proceedings. Based on the association of physician burnout with quality of care, job turnover, and reductions in work...
Uber Health, ShiftMed partner to provide transportation to healthcare workers
Uber Health has partnered with healthcare workforce platform ShiftMed to provide transportation to nurses and other healthcare workers to help with staffing shortages. ShiftMed's more than 100,000 professionals will be able to access Uber Health rides directly within the ShiftMed app, and "high-performing" clinicians will earn vouchers for meal and grocery delivery with Uber Eats, according to the Sept. 29 ShiftMed news release.
Hospitals face evacuations, water disruptions amid Ian: 3 updates
As hospitals and health systems in Florida grappled with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Sept. 29, organizations in South Carolina prepared for the effects of the storm. Hurricane Ian made landfall Sept. 28 as a Category 4 storm near Cayo Costa, Fla. At the time of publication, Ian regained hurricane strength after being downgraded to a tropical storm. Ian is expected to reach the coast Sept. 30. Hurricane-force winds are expected along the South Carolina and southeast North Carolina coasts later Sept. 30, according to the National Hurricane Center.
UPenn medical school professor says new 'anti-racism' policies are 'lowering standards and corrupting medicine' because they focus on 'skin color' and not the 'best and brightest'
A University of Pennsylvania professor has condemned recent movements for racial equity in health care, saying they prevent white and Asian students from being accepted to medical school. Dr. Stanley Goldfarb, 78, professor emeritus at the university's medical school, told the New York Post that a 'focus on diversity' has...
Study links painkiller and behavioral issues
Acetaminophen, also known as Tylenol, is one of the most popular pain reliever drugs used during pregnancy. It also might be linked to more attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorders among children, a new study found. In research published Sept. 28 in the journal PLOS ONE, 3-year-olds who were exposed to the painkiller in...
US suicide rates increased 4% in 2021
According to newly released data from the CDC, suicide deaths in the U.S. increased by 4 percent from 2020 to 2021. There were 45,979 suicide-related deaths in 2020 and 47,646 in 2021, according to a Sept. 30 news release. Provisional data does not include race, ethnicity or geographical data. Statistics are based on death certificate data received and processed by the National Center for Health Statistics. Provisional suicide rates are typically computed using death data after a six-month lag following the date of death, according to the release.
National Institutes of Health CIO to retire
National Institutes of Health CIO Andrea Norris plans to retire Dec. 31, the agency said. Ms. Norris, who is also the director of the NIH Center for Information Technology, led a $1.6 billion technology portfolio at the agency for more than a decade. She previously worked in senior leadership roles at the National Science Foundation and NASA.
2 states, Washington, DC, report high flu activity: 7 CDC notes
Texas, Georgia and Washington, D.C., reported high flu activity for the week ending Sept. 24, according to the CDC's FluView report. 1. For the week ending Sept. 24, 739 lab-confirmed flu patients were admitted to the hospital. 2. No states reported very high flu activity for the week ending Sept....
