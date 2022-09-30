Read full article on original website
Loveland shuts down 50 homeless camps, closes King’s Crossing
Loveland shuts down more than 50 camps for people experiencing homelessness. The city says the camps were removed from the King’s Crossing Natural Area. The closures, which happened Friday, are the city’s latest effort to enforce its emergency outdoor camping ban that targets the homeless. The city’s parks and rec director says they offered temporary housing and storage for valuables as well as other services to those who were forced out of the 13-acre nature area. Kings Crossing remains closed until further notice so parks and rec crews can clean up damage left behind.
Coloradans Can Prevent Wildlife Injuries By Recycling This Item
At the end of July, the Rocky Mountain Raptor Program came to the rescue of two young ospreys after a good Samaritan spotted the birds in distress in a field. Upon arrival, the rescuers observed that the osprey siblings were tangled together with baling twine. With extreme care, the pair were safely separated and brought to the Fort Collins facility for further evaluation.
Douglas County helps prepare evacuation plans for residents
After December's massive Marshall fire that destroyed over 1,000 homes in Boulder County, fire agencies want to make sure you have a plan, should something like that happen again.That's why multiple agencies in Douglas County came together on Saturday to prepare for a catastrophic wildfire.Deputies went door-to-door to talk with residents about evacuating. They even brought out the helicopter, which Douglas County uses for rapid and aggressive responses.They also showed the inside of their mobile command post truck, that's where dispatchers manage communications during an emergency – from anywhere in the county.
The Least Expensive Home In Larimer County Is A Mountain Paradise
How cool would it to be to live in a place that feels like you're on a vacation? I know I know, a place like that is going to be ridiculously expensive but in this particular case, that's not the case at all. I am not including manufactured homes, over...
Larimer County Drops $9 Million to Turn Loveland Ranch Into Open Space
Not far from the area of the famed Dam Store, outside of Loveland, over 1,500 in acreage for open space use has been put under contract. Many will breathe a sigh of relief, as this land could have been developed for residential, or even (at one point) a concert venue.
35th Ave. and O St. roundabout to open by end of day
After more than five months of work to construct a roundabout at the intersection of 35th Ave. and O St. which will increase the safety and efficiency of the traveling public, the Weld County Department of Public Works, along with project manager IHC Scott, is pleased to announce the roundabout will be open to traffic by the end of the day Friday, Sept. 30.
A Double Diamond Interchange is Being Built in Johnstown
If you feel like roundabouts in Northern Colorado can be a hassle to get through sometimes, wait until the double-diamond interchanges start to become normal. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, Johnstown will be getting one soon enough to combat the upcoming influx of traffic to the area. This double-diamond interchange is also known as a diverging diamond interchange. Traffic on the right-hand side of the road will be diverted to the left-hand side through the intersection before being diverted back to the right after the intersection.
The Stretch of I-70 Through Glenwood Canyon Is 30 Years Old. Will It Survive Another 30 Years?
Autumn Bair had traveled the 12-and-a-half-mile stretch of I-70 through Glenwood Canyon hundreds of times, but this trip had her gripping her steering wheel so tightly her hands hurt. It was the night of July 29, 2021, and Bair had just left Valley View Hospital in Glenwood Springs, where the 39-year-old works as a part-time labor and delivery nurse. She’d been visiting a friend who’d just given birth and was late getting home. Bair called her husband, Jim, to tell him she was on her way to the family’s ranch east of the city. It had been raining off and on for more than five hours, and flooding was a real possibility. Bair hoped the interstate wasn’t closed.
Crash triggers severe backup on northbound Interstate 25, now reopened
There was a significant backup resulting from a crash on Interstate 25 between Exit 174 and Exit 181, but traffic has eased up and those lanes have been reopened.
Homeless people can earn $90 cash daily with Denver Day Works
Bayaud Enterprises operates laundry trucks staffed by people experiencing homelessness for people experiencing homelessness.Denver Day Works/City and County of Denver. (Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council likely will add $41,000 next week to a popular program that puts people experiencing homelessness to work.
Did You Know That Loveland Used to Have a Fun, Little Amusement Park?
Over 50 years ago, Loveland had a little amusement park. It was no Elitch Gardens, but it did bring smiles to many, while it lasted. It's funny how you can grow up in a town/city, and still find things out about that town that you didn't know. That's where this long-gone amusement park in Loveland, Colorado, comes in.
Rail safety expert "dumbfounded" by police negligence in Weld County train collision
Two minutes of mindful reaction could have stopped the horrifying train collision which happened just north of Platteville nearly two weeks ago, according to a rail safety expert who watched the video and was interviewed about it by The Gazette. That's the time it took from the moment police opened a police cruiser door and put a suspect inside to when the SUV was slammed by a Union Pacific (UP) locomotive and dragged down the tracks. That two minutes, said Craig Cox, would have been...
Bird flu detected at egg facility with 1.1 million hens
Gov. Jared Polis declared a state of disaster emergency Thursday over the bird flu. This comes after the highly pathogenic virus was detected at a commercial egg facility in Weld County, affecting around 1.15 million laying hens.
Louisville seeks to become second Colorado city to ban gas in new commercial buildings
This summer, Crested Butte became the first municipality in Colorado to ban natural gas in new buildings. Other than cooking in commercial kitchens, everything in the mountain town’s new structures must be achieved electrically. If it had been up to Ashley Stolzmann, however, Boulder’s neighbor would have taken gold.
Photos: Snow falls in high country, 70s in metro
From temperatures in the upper 70s to flurries, depending on where you are in the state Friday you might experience two different seasons.
