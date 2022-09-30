ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windsor, CO

Comments / 0

Related
1310kfka.com

Loveland shuts down 50 homeless camps, closes King’s Crossing

Loveland shuts down more than 50 camps for people experiencing homelessness. The city says the camps were removed from the King’s Crossing Natural Area. The closures, which happened Friday, are the city’s latest effort to enforce its emergency outdoor camping ban that targets the homeless. The city’s parks and rec director says they offered temporary housing and storage for valuables as well as other services to those who were forced out of the 13-acre nature area. Kings Crossing remains closed until further notice so parks and rec crews can clean up damage left behind.
LOVELAND, CO
99.9 The Point

Coloradans Can Prevent Wildlife Injuries By Recycling This Item

At the end of July, the Rocky Mountain Raptor Program came to the rescue of two young ospreys after a good Samaritan spotted the birds in distress in a field. Upon arrival, the rescuers observed that the osprey siblings were tangled together with baling twine. With extreme care, the pair were safely separated and brought to the Fort Collins facility for further evaluation.
FORT COLLINS, CO
CBS Denver

Douglas County helps prepare evacuation plans for residents

After December's massive Marshall fire that destroyed over 1,000 homes in Boulder County, fire agencies want to make sure you have a plan, should something like that happen again.That's why multiple agencies in Douglas County came together on Saturday to prepare for a catastrophic wildfire.Deputies went door-to-door to talk with residents about evacuating. They even brought out the helicopter, which Douglas County uses for rapid and aggressive responses.They also showed the inside of their mobile command post truck, that's where dispatchers manage communications during an emergency – from anywhere in the county.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
K99

Loveland Ousts Homeless Camps, Closes Natural Space to Public

While the new homeless shelter on Railroad Avenue has yet to really get underway, the City of Loveland has added tents and beds to their current shelter location. With that, they have cleared out the encampments that gave the public the most concern. I think most Lovelanders would have said...
LOVELAND, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Windsor, CO
Local
Colorado Society
Windsor, CO
Society
Local
Colorado Cars
Local
Colorado Government
Windsor, CO
Government
weldgov.com

35th Ave. and O St. roundabout to open by end of day

After more than five months of work to construct a roundabout at the intersection of 35th Ave. and O St. which will increase the safety and efficiency of the traveling public, the Weld County Department of Public Works, along with project manager IHC Scott, is pleased to announce the roundabout will be open to traffic by the end of the day Friday, Sept. 30.
WELD COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yard Waste#Fertilizer#Pollution#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance
Power 102.9 NoCo

A Double Diamond Interchange is Being Built in Johnstown

If you feel like roundabouts in Northern Colorado can be a hassle to get through sometimes, wait until the double-diamond interchanges start to become normal. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, Johnstown will be getting one soon enough to combat the upcoming influx of traffic to the area. This double-diamond interchange is also known as a diverging diamond interchange. Traffic on the right-hand side of the road will be diverted to the left-hand side through the intersection before being diverted back to the right after the intersection.
JOHNSTOWN, CO
5280.com

The Stretch of I-70 Through Glenwood Canyon Is 30 Years Old. Will It Survive Another 30 Years?

Autumn Bair had traveled the 12-and-a-half-mile stretch of I-70 through Glenwood Canyon hundreds of times, but this trip had her gripping her steering wheel so tightly her hands hurt. It was the night of July 29, 2021, and Bair had just left Valley View Hospital in Glenwood Springs, where the 39-year-old works as a part-time labor and delivery nurse. She’d been visiting a friend who’d just given birth and was late getting home. Bair called her husband, Jim, to tell him she was on her way to the family’s ranch east of the city. It had been raining off and on for more than five hours, and flooding was a real possibility. Bair hoped the interstate wasn’t closed.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Recycling
David Heitz

Homeless people can earn $90 cash daily with Denver Day Works

Bayaud Enterprises operates laundry trucks staffed by people experiencing homelessness for people experiencing homelessness.Denver Day Works/City and County of Denver. (Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council likely will add $41,000 next week to a popular program that puts people experiencing homelessness to work.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Rail safety expert "dumbfounded" by police negligence in Weld County train collision

Two minutes of mindful reaction could have stopped the horrifying train collision which happened just north of Platteville nearly two weeks ago, according to a rail safety expert who watched the video and was interviewed about it by The Gazette. That's the time it took from the moment police opened a police cruiser door and put a suspect inside to when the SUV was slammed by a Union Pacific (UP) locomotive and dragged down the tracks. That two minutes, said Craig Cox, would have been...
PLATTEVILLE, CO
9NEWS

'Active investigation' after body found near Windsor trailhead

WINDSOR, Colorado — There was a large police presence near a Windsor trailhead Thursday morning after a person's body was found just before 8 a.m. The body was discovered around 7:44 a.m. at the Poudre River Trailhead near River West Drive and Colorado Boulevard, according to the Windsor Police Department.
WINDSOR, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy