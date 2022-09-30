ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Fatherly

The Mars Rover Just Caught A Glimpse of Something Scientists Never Thought They'd See

When it comes to space science, there is still a whole world out there we know very little about. Even some of the floating rocks up there that have been studied for a while, like Mars, astronomers are still learning more about, and their findings continue to shock us all. Now, the latest Mars discovery proves a theory scientists have held for a while, but never thought they’d actually see. Here’s what you need to know.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IFLScience

Blood Falls In Antarctica Oozes A Gruesome Red, And Shows Life At Its Most Extreme

Blood Falls is a waterfall of vibrant red water that oozes out of the Taylor Glacier in Victoria Land, East Antarctica. For decades, this strange sight confused the brave explorers who managed to reach this distant valley. While we now have a solid idea of what’s causing this hellish phenomenon, research over the past few decades has revealed that this small slice of Antarctica is perhaps even weirder than it first appears.
SCIENCE
IFLScience

Perseverance Spies The First “Cat” On Mars

Pareidolia is the peculiar human behavior of seeing meaningful images in random patterns. We see faces in plug sockets, queens in clouds, and the entire world in funny-shaped rocks. Martian rocks are no exception, with everything from the famous “face” that turned out to be a hill to secret doors spotted on the Red Planet. And now, the first cat on Mars.
ASTRONOMY
sciencealert.com

Hidden Forests Found Deep Beneath The Ocean Cover Twice The Area of India

Amazon, Borneo, Congo, Daintree. We know the names of many of the world's largest or most famous rainforests. And many of us know about the world's largest span of forests, the boreal forests stretching from Russia to Canada. But how many of us could name an underwater forest?. Hidden underwater...
SCIENCE
CNET

The Ghosts of Antarctica Will Haunt the End of the World

AS THE WHALING ship Hope rounded Chile's Cape Horn in September 1840, a tempest stirred. Winds drove the vessel toward a vast field of sea ice. As night fell, the Hope became surrounded by frozen castles rising out of the Southern Ocean, forming an inescapable labyrinth. Thick islands of ice collided with the hull, threatening to ensnare the ship in a wintry grip, crushing it like a boa constrictor around a mouse.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Here’s the US military’s secret new ‘Dream Chaser’ space plane

As soon as 2023, the United States military could have a new spacecraft to transport troops to space and low Earth orbit locations anywhere in the world within three hours. Colorado-based aerospace company Sierra Space announced Sept. 8, 2022 that it signed a research and development contract with the U.S. Transportation Command to develop options to transport military crews and cargo around the world using the “Dream Chaser” space plane.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Hill

Why China is fuming over NASA’s Artemis program

Most of the civilized world is thrilled at the mission of Artemis I, the NASA-led first step for returning human beings to the lunar surface. The same cannot be said about China. An article in the Global Times, China’s English-language mouthpiece, has some snarky things to say about Artemis and NASA in general. The article stated, “As NASA is trying hard to relive its Apollo glories, China is working on innovative plans to carry out its own crewed moon landing missions.”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
scitechdaily.com

Typhoon Hinnamnor: First Category 5 Cyclone on Earth in 2022

On August 30, Typhoon Hinnamnor became the first category 5 cyclone on Earth in 2022. For most of 2022, the world’s ocean basins have been relatively calm and devoid of tropical cyclones. Last week, Typhoon Hinnamnor shattered the calm, quickly spinning up to category-5 strength in the Western Pacific Ocean. So far, the path of the storm has been erratic and the potential for landfall is currently unclear.
ENVIRONMENT
IFLScience

The Biggest Human-Made Pyramid On Earth Isn't In Egypt

In Mexico sits the Great Pyramid of Cholula, also known as the Great Pyramid of Tepanapa, a 2,000-year-old human-made structure that went completely unnoticed by the Spanish army when they invaded in 1519. An impressive oversight when you consider that it’s the biggest pyramid on Earth. How did they miss it? Quite simply, it’s hidden inside a hill.
WORLD
msn.com

Cave Explorers Find Mysterious "Ancient" Creature Crawling on the Ice

The Dachstein Giant Ice Cave in Austria is a popular tourist attraction. The caves are located thousands of feet above sea level, and are only accessible by taking a cable car high into the Alps. Once there, however, there are many staircases, rungs, ladders, ropes, and lights built into the walls to help guide visitors through the tours. But dress warm, as the average temperature inside the cave is below freezing.
SCIENCE
Outsider.com

Scientists Discover Wildly Rare ‘Folded Diamond’ That Arrived on Earth From Outer Space

Diamonds are the hardest naturally occurring stone on the planet. However, now, girls’ best friend might see some serious competition. A new variety of diamond from outer space is challenging the hardness of the diamond found on earth. Identified by a unique hexagonal pattern, the “folded diamond,” or lonsdaleite, has been discovered by scientists in a Northwest region of Africa.
ASTRONOMY

