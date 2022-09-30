Read full article on original website
The Mars Rover Just Caught A Glimpse of Something Scientists Never Thought They'd See
When it comes to space science, there is still a whole world out there we know very little about. Even some of the floating rocks up there that have been studied for a while, like Mars, astronomers are still learning more about, and their findings continue to shock us all. Now, the latest Mars discovery proves a theory scientists have held for a while, but never thought they’d actually see. Here’s what you need to know.
NASA’s Perseverance rover may have found signs of ancient life on Mars
NASA's Perseverance rover may have struck gold. The rover has collected some of the most significant samples yet from the ancient river delta site at Mars' Jezero Crater — chosen as a prime candidate in the search for signs of ancient microbial life. According to a NASA blog post,...
Blood Falls In Antarctica Oozes A Gruesome Red, And Shows Life At Its Most Extreme
Blood Falls is a waterfall of vibrant red water that oozes out of the Taylor Glacier in Victoria Land, East Antarctica. For decades, this strange sight confused the brave explorers who managed to reach this distant valley. While we now have a solid idea of what’s causing this hellish phenomenon, research over the past few decades has revealed that this small slice of Antarctica is perhaps even weirder than it first appears.
Perseverance Spies The First “Cat” On Mars
Pareidolia is the peculiar human behavior of seeing meaningful images in random patterns. We see faces in plug sockets, queens in clouds, and the entire world in funny-shaped rocks. Martian rocks are no exception, with everything from the famous “face” that turned out to be a hill to secret doors spotted on the Red Planet. And now, the first cat on Mars.
Hidden Forests Found Deep Beneath The Ocean Cover Twice The Area of India
Amazon, Borneo, Congo, Daintree. We know the names of many of the world's largest or most famous rainforests. And many of us know about the world's largest span of forests, the boreal forests stretching from Russia to Canada. But how many of us could name an underwater forest?. Hidden underwater...
The Ghosts of Antarctica Will Haunt the End of the World
AS THE WHALING ship Hope rounded Chile's Cape Horn in September 1840, a tempest stirred. Winds drove the vessel toward a vast field of sea ice. As night fell, the Hope became surrounded by frozen castles rising out of the Southern Ocean, forming an inescapable labyrinth. Thick islands of ice collided with the hull, threatening to ensnare the ship in a wintry grip, crushing it like a boa constrictor around a mouse.
Neanderthals died out 40,000 years ago, but there has never been more of their DNA on Earth
Neanderthals have served as a reflection of our own humanity since they were first discovered in 1856. What we think we know about them has been shaped and molded to fit our cultural trends, social norms and scientific standards. They have changed from diseased specimens to primitive sub-human lumbering cousins to advanced humans.
Video: Here’s the US military’s secret new ‘Dream Chaser’ space plane
As soon as 2023, the United States military could have a new spacecraft to transport troops to space and low Earth orbit locations anywhere in the world within three hours. Colorado-based aerospace company Sierra Space announced Sept. 8, 2022 that it signed a research and development contract with the U.S. Transportation Command to develop options to transport military crews and cargo around the world using the “Dream Chaser” space plane.
A newly-discovered planet that is half-water, half-rock is straight out of science fiction
Since the 1990s, scientists have cataloged thousands of planets outside our solar system, called exoplanets. Some of these are massive and gaseous, while others are tiny and rocky like our home world. But a recent analysis suggests that some of these exoplanets might be more dense and have more water than previously thought, which has big implications for alien life.
Mind-blowing images reveal ancient treasures inside ‘extremely rare’ Egyptian burial cave found in Israel
ARCHEOLOGISTS have unearthed a burial cave near Tel Aviv that went undisturbed for more than 3,000 years. In addition to a well-preserved skeleton found within, researchers also uncovered pottery, bronze work, and weapons from the cave. The cave dates to the 13th century BC, which corresponds to the rule of...
Why China is fuming over NASA’s Artemis program
Most of the civilized world is thrilled at the mission of Artemis I, the NASA-led first step for returning human beings to the lunar surface. The same cannot be said about China. An article in the Global Times, China’s English-language mouthpiece, has some snarky things to say about Artemis and NASA in general. The article stated, “As NASA is trying hard to relive its Apollo glories, China is working on innovative plans to carry out its own crewed moon landing missions.”
Scientists want to spray sulphur dioxide into the atmosphere to refreeze the poles
A fleet of roughly 125 tankers could return subpolar regions close to pre-industrial temperatures.
Typhoon Hinnamnor: First Category 5 Cyclone on Earth in 2022
On August 30, Typhoon Hinnamnor became the first category 5 cyclone on Earth in 2022. For most of 2022, the world’s ocean basins have been relatively calm and devoid of tropical cyclones. Last week, Typhoon Hinnamnor shattered the calm, quickly spinning up to category-5 strength in the Western Pacific Ocean. So far, the path of the storm has been erratic and the potential for landfall is currently unclear.
The Biggest Human-Made Pyramid On Earth Isn't In Egypt
In Mexico sits the Great Pyramid of Cholula, also known as the Great Pyramid of Tepanapa, a 2,000-year-old human-made structure that went completely unnoticed by the Spanish army when they invaded in 1519. An impressive oversight when you consider that it’s the biggest pyramid on Earth. How did they miss it? Quite simply, it’s hidden inside a hill.
Ancient coin holds clue to mysterious star explosion event that was ‘covered up’, scientists claim
A STRANGE celestial event documented all around the world in the year 1054 went unmentioned in European records - and scholars think a gold coin explains why. A supernova was visible in the night sky for almost two years from July 4, 1054, to the last recorded sighting on April 6, 1056.
Cave Explorers Find Mysterious "Ancient" Creature Crawling on the Ice
The Dachstein Giant Ice Cave in Austria is a popular tourist attraction. The caves are located thousands of feet above sea level, and are only accessible by taking a cable car high into the Alps. Once there, however, there are many staircases, rungs, ladders, ropes, and lights built into the walls to help guide visitors through the tours. But dress warm, as the average temperature inside the cave is below freezing.
James Webb Telescope captured a stunning image of Neptune you have to see to believe
Neptune is the furthest known planet in our solar system. Because of that distance, getting great views of this ringed planet has been difficult. Now, though, James Webb has captured a stunning image of Neptune. In fact, the image is so stunning that the European Space Agency claims that it’s the clearest view of the planet we’ve had since 1989.
Teacher Walking Her Dog On Beach Finds Rare Unknown Fossil Older Than Dinosaurs
On Canada’s Prince Edward Island, a high school teacher’s daily dog walk turned into a spectacular find that has thrilled paleontologists across the world: a rare 300 million-year-old fossil. At first, Lisa St. Coeur Cormier saw what she thought was a tree root poking out of the sand...
Scientists Discover Wildly Rare ‘Folded Diamond’ That Arrived on Earth From Outer Space
Diamonds are the hardest naturally occurring stone on the planet. However, now, girls’ best friend might see some serious competition. A new variety of diamond from outer space is challenging the hardness of the diamond found on earth. Identified by a unique hexagonal pattern, the “folded diamond,” or lonsdaleite, has been discovered by scientists in a Northwest region of Africa.
