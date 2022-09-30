Read full article on original website
Related
The stock market is in a bottoming process that will lead to 17% upside by early 2023 as the Fed gears up for a data-dependent pause, Stifel says
US stocks are in the middle of a bottoming process that will ultimately lead to more gains ahead, according to Stifel. Stifel highlighted several positive upcoming catalysts, including the Fed pausing future rate hikes. The investment firm expects the S&P 500 to surge 17% to 4,400 by the first quarter...
kitco.com
Currency markets volatility is a sign the Fed has already broken the global economy - MKS' Shiels
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. According to one market analyst, the volatility in global currency markets could signify something has "broken." Nicky Shiels,...
A $46 trillion wipeout in stocks and bonds won't stop until central banks around the world launch a coordinated pivot, Bank of America says
A $46 trillion wipe out in stocks and bonds over the past year has led to forced liquidations on Wall Street, according to Bank of America. The bank doesn't expect the bleeding to stop until the Fed launches a coordinated dovish pivot with other central banks. "Markets stop panicking when...
The 'market riot' won't stop until the Fed pivots from quantitative tightening, Societe Generale strategist says
A "market riot" won't stop until the Fed reverses course on its aggressive tightening strategy, Societe Generale global strategist Albert Edwards said. UK gilts "have crashed horribly," forcing the Bank of England to buy long-dated bonds, he said Thursday. The "markets are still in charge and they just won't tolerate...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'Big Short' investor Michael Burry sounds the alarm on shaky markets - and fears a worse disaster than the financial crisis
Michael Burry fears the market turmoil could herald a worst disaster than the financial crisis. He cited soaring interest rates, volatile currencies, and reactionary central banks as concerns. The "Big Short" investor diagnosed a historic asset bubble last year, and predicted a massive crash. Michael Burry, one of the few...
China told US banks like Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan to avoid publishing politically sensitive research ahead of a key Communist Party summit, report says
JPMorgan's private banking arm in Asia was advised not to comment on sensitive subjects for the time being, sources told the Wall Street Journal.
As Credit Suisse's Credit Default Swaps Spike To Near 2008 Levels, Rumors Of Lehman-Like Collapse Floated, Bank Steps In To Allay Concerns
Talks of trouble brewing at Swiss investment bank Credit Suisse CS gained ground over the weekend, with Twitterati beginning to raise the specter of a Lehman-like collapse. What Ails Credit Suisse: Credit Suisse has seen its fundamentals deteriorate rapidly, thanks to a combination of macroeconomic factors and company-specific malaise. The bank has been rocked by a string of scandals and mishaps that impacted its financials, with the most notable being the situation that arose from the collapse of U.S. hedge fund Archegos Capital, founded by Bill Hwang, in early 2021.
Michael Saylor says UK turmoil is a signal to 'opt out' and embrace bitcoin as policymakers scramble to avert disaster in global markets
The turmoil in UK currency and bond markets should shine a light on bitcoin as an alternative, according to Michael Saylor. "The 'crisis' the central bankers are trying to avert is the free functioning of markets delivering fair interest rates," he tweeted. This week the Bank of England announced it...
RELATED PEOPLE
cryptopotato.com
Big Trouble for European Banking as Credit Suisse Flashes Warning Signs
Trouble is brewing in the European banking sector as one of the region’s leading financial institutions starts to show signs of weakness. Credit Suisse is currently fighting for survival following months of rumors regarding its liquidity and capital position. According to reports over the weekend, a negative outcome for the Swiss banking giant could have similar repercussions to the Lehman Brothers fallout, which triggered the 2008 financial crisis.
US News and World Report
Credit Suisse Shares Slip Despite Moves to Soothe Investor Concerns
ZURICH (Reuters) -Credit Suisse shares slid by as much as 10% on Monday, reflecting market concerns ahead of a restructuring plan due to come with third-quarter results at the end of October. Swiss regulator FINMA and the Bank of England in London, where the lender has a major hub, were...
Credit Suisse property fund postpones planned capital hike
ZURICH, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The management of Credit Suisse Real Estate Fund Green Property (GREEN.S) has postponed a capital increase announced for the fourth quarter, citing high volatility for property funds and a market environment which has deteriorated significantly.
Buying Bonds Could Be a Great Investing Move Right Now
Like most financial assets, bonds are having a bad year. But experts say that also means there's opportunity in fixed income. Bonds are generally considered a less-risky asset than stocks. Still, they haven't been immune to the selloff investors experienced this year that has sent all three major stock market indexes tumbling into bear markets. The Federal Reserve has been raising interest rates to battle high inflation and most recently hiked rates by three-quarters of a percentage point for the third time in a row. The Bloomberg Global Aggregate Index of government and corporate bonds is down more than 20% since the beginning of the year, signaling the global bond market has entered a bear market for the first time in around three decades.
IN THIS ARTICLE
How to apply for student loan forgiveness in South Dakota
South Dakotans with student loan debt can see up to $20,000 of it forgiven in the coming months, but only if they know how, where and when to apply for that forgiveness. The Biden administration announced its new student loan forgiveness plan on Aug. 24, but that forgiveness won’t be automatic for most...
China told big banks to avoid publishing sensitive research before a key CCP Summit, while Beijing intervenes in currency markets. Here's what to know.
Welcome back, readers. I'm Phil Rosen. It's good to see you. Most headlines last week highlighted the tumult of the UK debt and currency markets — and that trend isn't quite over, with the UK government this morning announcing a significant U-turn by scrapping a plan to cut taxes for the highest earners just 10 days after setting it out.
Credit Suisse, Citi cut 2022 year-end target for S&P 500
Oct 3 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse and Citigroup became the latest brokerages to bring down their 2022 year-end targets for the S&P 500 index (.SPX), as U.S. equity markets bear the heat of aggressive central bank actions to tamp down inflation.
3 Dividend Growth Stocks With Yields Above 5%
A high-yield payout that increases every year could attract bear market investments.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
US News and World Report
China Forex Regulator Warns Against Illegal Money Outflows
BEIJING (Reuters) - China's foreign exchange regulator named and shamed 10 banks that had assisted illegal capital outflows, vowing to crack down on fake forex transactions in authorities' latest effort to stabilise the sliding yuan. The State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) listed 10 "typical" cases of misdeeds in a...
CNBC
Credit Suisse 'may or may not' be a Lehman moment but something is going to break, Sri-Kumar says
"I think the Federal Reserve is going to have to face the consequences of a credit event" if it were to occur, Komal Sri-Kumar told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Monday. "Something is going to break." A long-time critic of the Fed's approach to the rise of prices, Sri-Kumar said...
ffnews.com
55% Of US Investors Are Expected to Move Money Into Individual Stocks in Q4’22
According to TradingPlatforms.com, 55 percent of US investors are anticipated to shift money into individual stocks in Q4’22. Speaking on the data, TradingPlatforms specialist, Edith Reads, said. “US investors are turning to stocks as the economy improves. They’re also anticipating a rise in interest rates, which is making stocks more attractive. However, it’s important to remember that the stock market is still volatile, and investors need to be cautious.”
Stocks rally, bonds soar in relief after Britain calms markets
Stocks rallied Wednesday on Wall Street to their first gain in more than a week, as some calm returned to markets around the world after the Bank of England moved forcefully to get a budding financial crisis there under control. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index jumped 2% for its...
Comments / 0