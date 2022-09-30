Read full article on original website
Sporting News
Why James Wiseman's preseason showing vs. Wizards has Warriors' Steve Kerr giddy
It's only preseason, but James Wiseman sure looked good in Golden State's win over Washington on Friday. In the first of two matchups between the Warriors and Wizards as part of this year's NBA Japan Games, Wiseman played 23 minutes off the bench and was the game's leading scorer with 20 points on 8-for-11 shooting. He also grabbed nine rebounds, tying him with the Wizards' Rui Hachimura for game-high honors.
Yardbarker
LeBron James Started Being Nice To Stephen Curry A Few Years Ago Because Curry Could Join The Lakers If He Didn't Sign A Long Term Deal With The Golden State Warriors
LeBron James and Stephen Curry are the two rivals that headline the latter half of the 2010s. LeBron's Cleveland Cavaliers met up with Curry's Golden State Warriors in 4 consecutive NBA Finals. The Warriors won 3 of them, beating an injured Cavaliers team in 2015 before adding Kevin Durant in 2016 to win consecutive titles in 2017 and 2018.
NBC Sports
Kerr explains why Klay isn't playing in Japan preseason games
There was a notable omission from the Warriors’ starting five on Friday, but there’s no need to panic. Before Golden State defeated the Washington Wizards 96-87 in their first preseason game from Japan, coach Steve Kerr told reporters Jordan Poole would be starting in place of Klay Thompson.
NBC Sports
Steph drains no-look triple, wins 3-point contest with Klay
The Warriors have played all of one preseason game, and Steph Curry already is up to his old bag of tricks. Teaming up with Splash Brother Klay Thompson in a 3-point contest at the 2022 NBA Japan Games, Curry swished his first four triples at the first ball rack in the corner. He saved something special for the money ball.
Yardbarker
The Warriors Are Experimenting With Change
The Golden State Warriors traveled thousands of miles to Japan to participate in a preseason game against the Washington Wizards. In many ways, the game was a big deal because it spread awareness about the league to the people of Japan and was highly publicized. It was also a major...
3 reasons Grizzlies won’t win 2023 NBA championship
The Memphis Grizzlies are a young team that seems like it is on the verge of greatness. Ja Morant and company ended a three-year playoff drought in 2021 and in 2022, won the franchise’s first playoff series since 2017. That ahead-of-schedule finish for a young Memphis team has fans excited and thinking of a Grizzlies championship in the future. Unfortunately for the Memphis faithful, a Grizzlies NBA Finals appearance is probably not in the cards at the end of this season. Here are three reasons why the Grizzlies won’t make the 2023 NBA Finals or win an NBA championship this season.
Damian Lillard reveals Clyde Drexler’s advice as he nears breaking all-time scoring record
Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard has been one of the best scorers in the NBA for a long time now. So much so that he is likely to surpass Naismith Hall of Fame player Clyde Drexler for the most points in franchise history this season. Entering the 2022-2023 season, Lillard is just 531 points shy of Drexler’s record of 18,040 points.
KXL
NBA Returning Briefly To Seattle Monday With Blazers In Town
EATTLE (AP) – The NBA makes its latest brief return to Seattle on Monday night when the Los Angeles Clippers face the Portland Trail Blazers. The matchup will be the first NBA contest in Seattle since 2018, when the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings played a preseason game that was the last sporting event inside KeyArena before it was gutted and rebuilt into Climate Pledge Arena.
thesource.com
SOURCE SPORTS: Naomi Osaka Attends 2022 NBA Japan Games
Naomi Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam winner and Japanese tennis prodigy, was present at the NBA Japan Games 2022 at Saitama Super Arena. She hugged Japanese Olympic skateboarder Yuto Horigome and Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura before the game. Hachimura was the first Japanese player ever selected in the first round of the NBA Draft.
Watch: James Wiseman knocks down 3-pointer in preseason contest vs. Wizards in Japan
During the Golden State Warriors preseason opener against the Washington Wizards in Japan, it was the James Wiseman show. The third-year center led the Warriors to a victory with 20 points in 24 minutes off the bench in an impressive performance. On Saturday, Wiseman and the Warriors were back on...
NBC Sports
Steph has incredible response to ESPN's Warriors projection
Even after the Warriors won their fourth NBA championship in eight seasons, the naysayers still exist, and they are adding more fuel to Golden State's fire. Steph Curry saw the latest slight on Friday night (Saturday in Japan, where the Warriors currently are playing preseason games against the Washington Wizards) and he couldn't resist clapping back.
2016 NBA Champion Signs With New Team
2016 NBA Champion Jordan McRae has signed with Hapoel Tel Aviv, BC. The 31-year-old played in the NBA for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Phoenix Suns, Detroit Pistons, Washington Wizards and Denver Nuggets over four seasons.
NBC Sports
Klay urges Ronnie 2K to boost 3-point shooting rating
Klay Thompson has made it clear that he does not approve of his 3-point rating in the new NBA 2K23 video game. After winning the 3-point challenge along with Warriors teammate Steph Curry at the 2022 NBA Japan Games, Thompson called out Ronnie Singh, the public face for the video-game franchise known as "Ronnie 2K."
