1 dead, 1 charged after shooting at Wrightsboro Road convenience store
One man is dead and at least two suspects are in custody after a shooting at the Smart Grocery convenience store on the 3200 block of Wrightsboro Road.
wgac.com
One Person Killed in Augusta Convenience Store Shooting
Two men have been taken into custody in Augusta, after a shooting that left a man dead at a convenience store on Wrightsboro Road. Law Enforcement responded to the Smart Grocery convenience store on the 3200 block of Wrightsboro Road around 11:30 a.m. Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen identified the...
wfxg.com
UPDATE: Suspect arrested for deadly Wrightsboro Rd. shooting
AUGUSTA, Ga (WFXG) - UPDATE: The Richmond County Sheriff's Office has arrested a suspect for the deadly shooting at Smart Grocery on Wrightsboro Rd. The sheriff's office has charged seventeen-year-old Darontaye Cummings with murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and possession of an article with altered identification.
WRDW-TV
56-year-old woman killed by shooting in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A woman died after being shot late Thursday in Augusta, one of the latest victims of a surge in violent crime that’s been sweeping the CSRA since spring. The victim, identified as 56-year-old Kimberly Harris-Opoku, was found in the 1100 block of Anderson Avenue, near...
wfxg.com
Suspect arrested for Cascade Dr. murder
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office has arrested a suspect in connection to a murder that happened earlier this month on Cascade Dr. On Sept. 19, deputies responded to Cascade Dr. for reports of a shooting. At the scene, they discovered the bodies of nineteen-year-old Kameron Tucker of Hephzibah and seventeen-year-old Kentevios Wageman of Augusta.
RCSO arrests man for murder in regards to Cascade Drive double homicide
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – An arrest has been made in the Cascade Drive double homicide that happened on September 19th. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Andre Rountree, 18, of the 2600 block of Massoit Court, has been arrested for Murder. According to investigators, Kameron Tucker, 19, of 3500 block of Peeble Creek Drive […]
WRDW-TV
21-year-old Denmark man found fatally shot in vehicle
DENMARK, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One man was found dead in his car Wednesday night following a surge in violent crime in the CSRA. Since mid-April, more than 40 have been killed due to violent crime in the CSRA. Bamberg County Coroner Wallace Hicks Jr. says Tony Nimmons Jr., 21, was...
wfxg.com
UPDATE: Victim identified in 12th St. & Anderson Ave. shooting
AUGUSTA, Ga (WFXG) - UPDATE- The Richmond County Coroner has identified the victim in the 12th street shooting. 56-year-old Kimberly Harris-Opoku of Anderson Ave was shot at least one time and pronounced dead on the scene. An autopsy has been scheduled. ---------- (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is...
Aiken County deputy, K-9 receive national canine award
Aiken County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Joel Knight and his partner K-9 Ripa are like family. The teamwork between the two allowed them to make a seizure of narcotics in 2021. “She is pretty much like a kid to me … she is with me 24/7," Knight said. “Everywhere I go, she goes.”
wgac.com
Langley Bank Armed Robber On The Run
Aiken County authorities are searching for a man who robbed a Langley bank. The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the Security Federal Bank, 2812 Augusta Road, was robbed around 11:50 a.m. on Thursday morning. The suspect was described as black male wearing a black hoodie, dark jeans, a...
WRDW-TV
One person dead in car accident in Orangeburg County
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead following a car accident in Orangeburg County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 5:45 AM Saturday on State Highway 389 near Cornflower Road. The head on collision happened when a 2017 Kia Soul, traveling west on highway 389,...
Augusta man found guilty of rape sentenced to 2 life sentences
An accused serial rapist who multiple times evaded justice has finally been taken off the streets by the District Attorney’s Special Victims Unit.
Woman arrested after accusations of neglect, depriving disabled adult of healthcare
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A woman has been arrested after being accused of neglecting and depriving a disabled adult of healthcare. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Lacey Shalee Cadle, 32, is accused of depriving the disabled victim of visits to the doctor and not bathing him properly. Investigators state that Cadle is […]
‘The moment you lose faith is the moment you stop looking’: Wagener, S.C. mother missing, boyfriend facing charges
One month after she disappeared, Krystal Anderson’s family is desperate for answers. They’re hoping the arrest of a suspect will give them some.
wfxg.com
Lane closures expected for some roadways in Columbia County this week
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - Heads up drivers in Columbia County! Some lane closures are expected this week, beginning Monday October 3. Temporary lane closure on Furys Ferry Road. The lane closure will be northbound, right through lane at the intersection with Evans to Locks Road. The lane closure will be from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. this week. This is associated with the roadway-widening project for Furys Ferry Road.
WRDW-TV
17-year-old shooting suspect bolts from court to avoid jail
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) The suspect in an April shooting outside an Augusta grocery store is now in jail – but he didn’t go there easily. Chandley “Lil June” Roney Jr., 17, was wanted on suspicion of aggravated assault in the incident outside Paul’s IGA, 2 Greene St., that injured a man in the leg.
Man accused of kidnapping Wagener woman arrested outside of Columbia
A man wanted in the disappearance of a Wagener woman was arrested by police officers in West Columbia.
Third suspect arrested in Lucy C. Laney football game shooting
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A third suspect has been arrested in regards to the shooting that happened at Lucy C. Laney High School football game on Friday, September 16th. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Kinte Timarriez Green, 17, was arrested on Monday, September 26th, and authorities say that Green has been charged […]
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies victim in Greenwood apartment shooting
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and two others hurt Wednesday night. According to police, the shooting happened at the Village at Glenhaven apartments on New Market Street. All three people who were injured were taken to the...
Missing South Carolina woman's boyfriend arrested in connection to her disappearance
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. — Law enforcement in Aiken County named a suspect Wednesday in the disappearance of Krystal Anderson and made an arrest on the same day. 30-year-old Krystal Anderson is a mother of 4 living in Wagener with her 49-year-old boyfriend, Tony Berry. Krystal was last seen by...
