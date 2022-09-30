ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

KTLA.com

Saturday ‘Gayle on the Go!’, Saturday, October 1st, 2022

The OC Auto Show returns to the Anaheim Convention Center following a two-year absence due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Visitors can again explore new cars, trucks, crossovers, SUVs, electric vehicles, exotics and more. In conjunction with National Drive Electric Week, the show offers an indoor electric vehicle performance experience test...
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS LA

Suspected burglars lead wild police pursuit with BMW sedan as it falls apart

A report of burglars in Walnut turned into a wild chase across a wide swath of Southern California that ended with a crash into a big rig truck and two people in custody.According Los Angeles County sheriff's officials, a homeowner reported they were hiding in their bathroom because two people were inside the home. The two suspects ran from the home and sped away in a black BMW, and when deputies checked the plates on the vehicle, they found they belonged to another vehicle.The high-speed chase went on and off freeways and barreled through surface streets through East Los Angeles,...
WALNUT, CA
oc-breeze.com

Oriental Fruit Fly quarantine in portion of Orange County

A portion of Orange County has been placed under quarantine for the Oriental Fruit Fly following the detection of eight flies in and around the city of Fountain Valley. Also included in the quarantine are portions of the cities of Anaheim, Buena Park, Costa Mesa, Cypress, Garden Grove, Huntington Beach, Orange, Santa Ana, Seal Beach, Stanton, and Westminster.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Morning Earthquake Shakes Parts of Riverside County

Shaking was reported Monday morning from two earthquakes in Southern California. In Riverside County, a magnitude-3.1 earthquake just after 9 a.m. was centered near Banning, about 85 miles east of Los Angeles in the San Gorgonio Pass. Weak shaking was reported in Banning, Beaumont, Yucaipa, Idyllwild, Hemet, Temecula and other communities in the region.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

American Red Cross and Long Beach Fire Department blood drive

Gayle Anderson reports on today’s American Red Cross Blood Drive. According to California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly, “…While the need for blood is constant, California, along with the rest of the nation, is experiencing the most severe blood shortage in the last ten years…”
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA.com

LAFD camp gives girls a preview of firefighter life

After a two-and-a-half-year hiatus, the Los Angeles Fire Department’s Girl’s Camp returned on Saturday and Sunday. The Panorama City event hosted 60 girls who practiced with firefighter gear and equipment, including ladders and chainsaws. Phil Ige reports for the KTLA 5 News on Oct. 2, 2022.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Progressive Rail Roading

BNSF to build $1.5B rail complex in Southern California

BNSF Railway Co. announced plans to invest more than $1.5 billion to construct a state-of-the-art, master-planned rail facility in Southern California. The Barstow International Gateway will be a 4,500-acre integrated rail facility on the west side of Barstow, consisting of a rail yard, intermodal facility and warehouses for transloading freight from international containers to domestic containers.
LONG BEACH, CA
HeySoCal

Overnight full closure of North- and Southbound SR-71 in Pomona

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announces a full freeway closure of north- and southbound State Route 71 (SR-71) from the SR-71/SR-60 Interchange to Mission Boulevard on Monday, October 3 for the removal of the overhead sign structure. The scheduled closure is part of the SR-71 Expressway to Freeway Conversion Project.
POMONA, CA

