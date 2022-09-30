Read full article on original website
Saturday ‘Gayle on the Go!’, Saturday, October 1st, 2022
The OC Auto Show returns to the Anaheim Convention Center following a two-year absence due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Visitors can again explore new cars, trucks, crossovers, SUVs, electric vehicles, exotics and more. In conjunction with National Drive Electric Week, the show offers an indoor electric vehicle performance experience test...
Suspected burglars lead wild police pursuit with BMW sedan as it falls apart
A report of burglars in Walnut turned into a wild chase across a wide swath of Southern California that ended with a crash into a big rig truck and two people in custody.According Los Angeles County sheriff's officials, a homeowner reported they were hiding in their bathroom because two people were inside the home. The two suspects ran from the home and sped away in a black BMW, and when deputies checked the plates on the vehicle, they found they belonged to another vehicle.The high-speed chase went on and off freeways and barreled through surface streets through East Los Angeles,...
The Kebab Shop Adding Four New Locations in LA
Sites include Atwater Village, El Segundo, Northridge, and Seal Beach
4 burglary suspects arrested after chase on LA freeways, streets
Four burglary suspects were arrested Tuesday after leading authorities on a dramatic high-speed chase in Los Angeles and Orange counties in a BMW sedan that lost its right front tire but kept going on three wheels for more than a half-hour before crashing into a truck. The chase ended at...
Oriental Fruit Fly quarantine in portion of Orange County
A portion of Orange County has been placed under quarantine for the Oriental Fruit Fly following the detection of eight flies in and around the city of Fountain Valley. Also included in the quarantine are portions of the cities of Anaheim, Buena Park, Costa Mesa, Cypress, Garden Grove, Huntington Beach, Orange, Santa Ana, Seal Beach, Stanton, and Westminster.
Nick The Greek Opening in Long Beach and Huntington Beach
The company is planning to open 24 new locations in Northern California
Morning Earthquake Shakes Parts of Riverside County
Shaking was reported Monday morning from two earthquakes in Southern California. In Riverside County, a magnitude-3.1 earthquake just after 9 a.m. was centered near Banning, about 85 miles east of Los Angeles in the San Gorgonio Pass. Weak shaking was reported in Banning, Beaumont, Yucaipa, Idyllwild, Hemet, Temecula and other communities in the region.
Record gas prices, electricity woes show California’s worsening energy vulnerabilities
Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. California is getting another reminder of the volatility of its energy supply as shutdowns at several oil refineries have sent gas prices soaring, including to all-time highs Monday in Los Angeles. At least...
3 California taco restaurants named best in the country, according to Yelp
The best tacos in the nation can be found in California, according to Yelp reviews. In honor of National Taco Day, which is Oct. 4, Yelp has released its Top 100 Tacos list, which ranks the best taco shops in the country. Yelp reviewers have spoken, ranking three California restaurants 1-2-3. Ed Fernandez Restaurant Birrieria […]
Expansive estate on 3 lots in Los Cerritos on the market at $3.5 million
A hidden gem in the Los Cerritos neighborhood holds its own against similarly priced mansions in the city’s seaside communities. The post Expansive estate on 3 lots in Los Cerritos on the market at $3.5 million appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Wild chase through Los Angeles County ends with crash, highway foot pursuit
California Highway Patrol officers arrested four people following a dramatic vehicle chase that began in the San Gabriel Valley and ended in Long Beach Tuesday morning. The chase began when police say a black BMW fled from a residential burglary in Walnut. The homeowner told authorities the suspects were in the garage. The driver then […]
Thieves steal van, thousands in equipment from Carousel School in Westchester
Officials at Carousel School in Westchester are reeling after two men broke into the lot and made off with a van used to shuttle special needs students, damaged another one and stole thousands of dollars in equipment. Security video captured the two suspects jumping over a barbed wire fence. “The...
LA housing authority to open Section 8 waiting list lottery for first time in 5 years
Low-income individuals and families are eligible for the Section 8 program, which pays a portion of rent directly to landlords.
American Red Cross and Long Beach Fire Department blood drive
Gayle Anderson reports on today’s American Red Cross Blood Drive. According to California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly, “…While the need for blood is constant, California, along with the rest of the nation, is experiencing the most severe blood shortage in the last ten years…”
LAFD camp gives girls a preview of firefighter life
After a two-and-a-half-year hiatus, the Los Angeles Fire Department’s Girl’s Camp returned on Saturday and Sunday. The Panorama City event hosted 60 girls who practiced with firefighter gear and equipment, including ladders and chainsaws. Phil Ige reports for the KTLA 5 News on Oct. 2, 2022.
BNSF to build $1.5B rail complex in Southern California
BNSF Railway Co. announced plans to invest more than $1.5 billion to construct a state-of-the-art, master-planned rail facility in Southern California. The Barstow International Gateway will be a 4,500-acre integrated rail facility on the west side of Barstow, consisting of a rail yard, intermodal facility and warehouses for transloading freight from international containers to domestic containers.
Driver killed as car plunges off cliff in Palos Verdes Estates
A driver was killed after their vehicle plunged several hundred feet off a cliffside in Palos Verdes Estates on Tuesday. The car was found near 2100 Paseo Del Mar, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The vehicle lost control and fell about 300 feet off a cliff before crashing on the shoreline. Authorities […]
Dangerous street takeover involving flying cash captured on video in West Compton
A crowd of people rushed to pick up cash that was tossed into the air during a street takeover in the West Compton area Sunday night. The takeover took place at East Compton Boulevard and South San Pedro Street intersection around midnight. Video showed cars continuing to do donuts around the crowd as they rushed […]
Overnight full closure of North- and Southbound SR-71 in Pomona
The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announces a full freeway closure of north- and southbound State Route 71 (SR-71) from the SR-71/SR-60 Interchange to Mission Boulevard on Monday, October 3 for the removal of the overhead sign structure. The scheduled closure is part of the SR-71 Expressway to Freeway Conversion Project.
LA officials to announce launch of wait list for Section 8 vouchers
Mayor Eric Garcetti and housing officials are set to announce the opening of the wait list lottery for Section 8 housing vouchers in Los Angeles for the first time in five years Tuesday. Online registration for the lottery will begin at 6 a.m. Oct. 17 and end at 5 p.m....
