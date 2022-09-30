Read full article on original website
As Credit Suisse's Credit Default Swaps Spike To Near 2008 Levels, Rumors Of Lehman-Like Collapse Floated, Bank Steps In To Allay Concerns
Talks of trouble brewing at Swiss investment bank Credit Suisse CS gained ground over the weekend, with Twitterati beginning to raise the specter of a Lehman-like collapse. What Ails Credit Suisse: Credit Suisse has seen its fundamentals deteriorate rapidly, thanks to a combination of macroeconomic factors and company-specific malaise. The bank has been rocked by a string of scandals and mishaps that impacted its financials, with the most notable being the situation that arose from the collapse of U.S. hedge fund Archegos Capital, founded by Bill Hwang, in early 2021.
JPMorgan would need to pay $1 billion for full ownership of China mutual fund JV
SHANGHAI, Aug 25 (Reuters) - (This August 25 story corrects to say JPMorgan owns 49%, not 51% of CIFM, in 2nd to last paragraph) JPMorgan (JPM.N) would need to pay $1 billion for full ownership of its Chinese mutual fund venture, a statement on the Shanghai United Asset and Equity Exchange showed on Tuesday, a price tag that analysts said was expensive.
Credit Suisse divides Wall Street as JPMorgan calls bank's capital 'healthy’ while others have doubts
The fast-moving situation at embattled bank Credit Suisse has divided Wall Street's analyst community. Based on the company's financials at the end of the second quarter, both its capital levels and liquidity position look "healthy," according to JPMorgan Chase European banking analyst Kian Abouhossein. The bank's common equity Tier 1...
BlackRock CFO Gary Shedlin to step down next year
Oct 3 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc (BLK.N) said on Monday Chief Financial Officer Gary Shedlin would step down on or around March 1 after the firm completes its reporting processes for the fiscal year 2022.
Shareholder, regulator pushback ended UBS-Wealthfront deal, SonntagsZeitung reports
ZURICH, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Resistance from shareholders and United States regulators torpedoed Swiss bank UBS's (UBSG.S) $1.4 billion bid for U.S. digital wealth management group Wealthfront, Swiss paper SonntagsZeitung reported, citing bank sources it did not identify.
China told US banks like Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan to avoid publishing politically sensitive research ahead of a key Communist Party summit, report says
JPMorgan's private banking arm in Asia was advised not to comment on sensitive subjects for the time being, sources told the Wall Street Journal.
Warren Buffett's granddaughter-in-law takes up role at JPMorgan's wealth management division
Warren Buffett's granddaughter-in-law just joined JPMorgan as a wealth advisor. Lili Buffett took up the new role on Monday, according to an Instagram post. Her grandfather-in-law is a longtime ally and friend of JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon. The granddaughter-in-law of billionaire investor Warren Buffett joined JPMorgan as one of its...
The Fed will save the stock market and cut interest rates if a deep recession occurs next year, JPMorgan says
The Federal Reserve could be forced to cut interest rates in 2023 if a deep recession occurs, according to JPMorgan. The move would be an about-face by the Fed, considering it has aggressively raised rates in 2022. Potential rate cuts from the Fed would help backstop the stock market in...
Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller warns there's a high probability of the stock market being flat for a decade
Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller sees a bleak outlook for the stock market, and that there's a "high probability" of the stock market being flat for 10 years. "There's a high probability in my mind that the market, at best, is going to be kind of flat for 10 years, sort of like this '66 to '82 time period," said Druckenmiller in a discussion with Alex Karp, the CEO of data company Palantir, according to a YouTube video uploaded on Tuesday.
China tells state banks to prepare for a massive dollar dump and yuan buying spree as Beijing's prior interventions have failed to stem its currency's worst year since 1994
Reuters reported that China told state-owned banks to get ready to sell dollars and buy yuan in an effort to prop up the local currency. The move could stem the yuan's fall, as it remains on track for its largest annual loss against the dollar since 1994. A hawkish Fed...
'The worst is yet to come': Euro area and UK are in recession, U.S. is 'flirting' with one - Credit Suisse
(Kitco News) After an already chaotic September, "the worst is yet to come," according to Credit Suisse, which sees central banks counting on raising rates as economies face recession. Economies around the world are at risk as central banks are forced to mercilessly tighten economic policy to slow down inflation,...
Michael Saylor says UK turmoil is a signal to 'opt out' and embrace bitcoin as policymakers scramble to avert disaster in global markets
The turmoil in UK currency and bond markets should shine a light on bitcoin as an alternative, according to Michael Saylor. "The 'crisis' the central bankers are trying to avert is the free functioning of markets delivering fair interest rates," he tweeted. This week the Bank of England announced it...
Credit Suisse shares slip despite moves to soothe investor concerns
ZURICH, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) shares slid by as much as 10% on Monday, reflecting market concerns ahead of a restructuring plan due to come with third-quarter results at the end of October.
Credit Suisse shares tank 10% on restructuring, capital concerns
Shares of Credit Suisse plunged nearly 10% in Europe's morning session, after the Financial Times reported the Swiss bank's executives are in talks with its major investors to reassure them amid rising concerns over the Swiss lender's financial health. Spreads of the bank's credit default swaps (CDS), which provide investors...
Currency markets volatility is a sign the Fed has already broken the global economy - MKS' Shiels
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. According to one market analyst, the volatility in global currency markets could signify something has "broken." Nicky Shiels,...
India raises interest rate to 5.90% to tame inflation
NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s central bank on Friday raised its key interest rate by 50 basis points to 5.90% in its fourth hike this year and said developing economies were facing challenges of slowing growth, elevated food and energy prices, debt distress and currency depreciation. Reserve Bank...
A $46 trillion wipeout in stocks and bonds won't stop until central banks around the world launch a coordinated pivot, Bank of America says
A $46 trillion wipe out in stocks and bonds over the past year has led to forced liquidations on Wall Street, according to Bank of America. The bank doesn't expect the bleeding to stop until the Fed launches a coordinated dovish pivot with other central banks. "Markets stop panicking when...
Big Trouble for European Banking as Credit Suisse Flashes Warning Signs
Trouble is brewing in the European banking sector as one of the region’s leading financial institutions starts to show signs of weakness. Credit Suisse is currently fighting for survival following months of rumors regarding its liquidity and capital position. According to reports over the weekend, a negative outcome for the Swiss banking giant could have similar repercussions to the Lehman Brothers fallout, which triggered the 2008 financial crisis.
Credit Suisse property fund postpones planned capital hike
ZURICH, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The management of Credit Suisse Real Estate Fund Green Property (GREEN.S) has postponed a capital increase announced for the fourth quarter, citing high volatility for property funds and a market environment which has deteriorated significantly.
Bitcoin stable as Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank rumored to be on verge of collapse
Bitcoin is holding steady amid rumors of a banking collapse, trading between $18,900 and $20,200 over the past three days. Investors are drawing parallels between the woes at Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank and the collapse of the Lehman Brothers during the 2007-2008 financial crisis. Lehman Brothers was the fourth...
