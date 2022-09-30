ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Benzinga

As Credit Suisse's Credit Default Swaps Spike To Near 2008 Levels, Rumors Of Lehman-Like Collapse Floated, Bank Steps In To Allay Concerns

Talks of trouble brewing at Swiss investment bank Credit Suisse CS gained ground over the weekend, with Twitterati beginning to raise the specter of a Lehman-like collapse. What Ails Credit Suisse: Credit Suisse has seen its fundamentals deteriorate rapidly, thanks to a combination of macroeconomic factors and company-specific malaise. The bank has been rocked by a string of scandals and mishaps that impacted its financials, with the most notable being the situation that arose from the collapse of U.S. hedge fund Archegos Capital, founded by Bill Hwang, in early 2021.
Reuters

JPMorgan would need to pay $1 billion for full ownership of China mutual fund JV

SHANGHAI, Aug 25 (Reuters) - (This August 25 story corrects to say JPMorgan owns 49%, not 51% of CIFM, in 2nd to last paragraph) JPMorgan (JPM.N) would need to pay $1 billion for full ownership of its Chinese mutual fund venture, a statement on the Shanghai United Asset and Equity Exchange showed on Tuesday, a price tag that analysts said was expensive.
Markets Insider

Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller warns there's a high probability of the stock market being flat for a decade

Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller sees a bleak outlook for the stock market, and that there's a "high probability" of the stock market being flat for 10 years. "There's a high probability in my mind that the market, at best, is going to be kind of flat for 10 years, sort of like this '66 to '82 time period," said Druckenmiller in a discussion with Alex Karp, the CEO of data company Palantir, according to a YouTube video uploaded on Tuesday.
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
CNBC

Credit Suisse shares tank 10% on restructuring, capital concerns

Shares of Credit Suisse plunged nearly 10% in Europe's morning session, after the Financial Times reported the Swiss bank's executives are in talks with its major investors to reassure them amid rising concerns over the Swiss lender's financial health. Spreads of the bank's credit default swaps (CDS), which provide investors...
The Hill

India raises interest rate to 5.90% to tame inflation

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s central bank on Friday raised its key interest rate by 50 basis points to 5.90% in its fourth hike this year and said developing economies were facing challenges of slowing growth, elevated food and energy prices, debt distress and currency depreciation. Reserve Bank...
cryptopotato.com

Big Trouble for European Banking as Credit Suisse Flashes Warning Signs

Trouble is brewing in the European banking sector as one of the region’s leading financial institutions starts to show signs of weakness. Credit Suisse is currently fighting for survival following months of rumors regarding its liquidity and capital position. According to reports over the weekend, a negative outcome for the Swiss banking giant could have similar repercussions to the Lehman Brothers fallout, which triggered the 2008 financial crisis.
cryptoslate.com

Bitcoin stable as Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank rumored to be on verge of collapse

Bitcoin is holding steady amid rumors of a banking collapse, trading between $18,900 and $20,200 over the past three days. Investors are drawing parallels between the woes at Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank and the collapse of the Lehman Brothers during the 2007-2008 financial crisis. Lehman Brothers was the fourth...
