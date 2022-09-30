ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

US crush China to win women's basketball World Cup for 11th time

Kelsey Plum added 17 points and Jewell Loyd 11 as the Chinese were overpowered by a formidable team that stretched their unbeaten streak in the competition to 30 games. The US went to half-time with a 43-33 lead and there was no stopping them in front of 15,895 fans at Sydney SuperDome -- the biggest-ever crowd for a women's basketball match in Australia.
Debutant Amos Kipruto of Kenya wins London Marathon

LONDON (AP) — Debutant Amos Kipruto, a world bronze medallist in Doha in 2019, won the men’s race at the London Marathon on Sunday. The 30-year-old Kenyan finished in a time of 2 hours, 4 minutes, and 39 seconds to beat Ethiopia’s Leul Gebresilase in second place. Bashir Abdi of Belgium was third.
10-man Lorient beats Lille 2-1 to stay 3rd in France

LORIENT, France (AP) — Ten-man Lorient extended its winning streak to five games to consolidate third place in the French league by beating Lille 2-1 on Sunday. Substitute Theo Le Bris dribbled past Akim Zedadka to slip the ball through the legs of goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier in the 87th minute to secure the victory.
A rugby captain's quest to bring change to South Africa

When Siya Kolisi hoisted the 2019 Rugby World Cup trophy, it seemed like the Hollywood ending of an improbable story. Kolisi, who was born into apartheid and raised in a township in South Africa, had ascended to become the first Black captain of the Springboks, the country's famed national rugby team.
Novak Djokovic lifts Tel Aviv Watergen Open title with victory over Marin Cilic

Novak Djokovic cruised to his 89th tour title as he beat Marin Cilic in straight sets to win the Tel Aviv Watergen Open on Sunday (2 October).The 35-year-old, playing in his first singles tournament since winning Wimbledon in July, eased past second seed Cilic 6-3 6-4 to take his third tour-level crown of the year.Top seed Djokovic went through the tournament without surrendering a single set to become the first man to win on hard, clay and grass courts this season.Djokovic was threatened only briefly as he served for the first set, producing back-to-back aces to deny Cilic the opportunity to break back.The world No 7 broke swiftly in the second, too, and pushed home the advantage to win the match in one hour hour and 35 minutes. Read More King Charles ‘to have slimmed-down coronation’ amid cost-of-living crisis - follow liveQueen’s funeral in pictures as royals unite in griefWho waited in line and who didn’t in the queue for the Queen?
LAFC wins the Supporters Shield with a 2-1 win over Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Dénis Bouanga scored his first Major League Soccer goal in stoppage time and LAFC clinched the Supporters Shield with a 2-1 victory over the Portland Timbers on Sunday. LAFC (21-8-4) had already earned the top seed in the playoffs and a first-round bye with...
Welsh Feathers lose second Test to Uganda

Welsh Feathers were beaten 46-64 by Uganda in the second Test between the nations in Cardiff. Sarie Warkins made her international debut, a day after Wales had lost 47-56 to Uganda in the first Test. On Saturday, Sara Moore's side led 16-11 after the first quarter but the She Cranes...
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez doubles down on desire for European Super League

At Real Madrid's annual general meeting Sunday, club president Florentino Perez doubled down on the failed European Super League, saying it is needed for soccer to retain its position as the most popular sport in the world. Perez was one of the backers of the breakaway league that attempted to launch in April of 2021, and he believes that more matches between high profile European clubs is needed to keep growing the sport's overall revenue. Barcelona and Juventus have been the other three clubs to maintain public support for the project but Real Madrid are in a different position from the two.
