Novak Djokovic cruised to his 89th tour title as he beat Marin Cilic in straight sets to win the Tel Aviv Watergen Open on Sunday (2 October).The 35-year-old, playing in his first singles tournament since winning Wimbledon in July, eased past second seed Cilic 6-3 6-4 to take his third tour-level crown of the year.Top seed Djokovic went through the tournament without surrendering a single set to become the first man to win on hard, clay and grass courts this season.Djokovic was threatened only briefly as he served for the first set, producing back-to-back aces to deny Cilic the opportunity to break back.The world No 7 broke swiftly in the second, too, and pushed home the advantage to win the match in one hour hour and 35 minutes.

