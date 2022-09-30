Read full article on original website
wksu.org
Asian longhorned ticks spreading across Ohio, threaten livestock
They're tiny and brown, and they're crawling their way across Ohio. The Asian longhorned tick (ALHT) is an exotic species first reported on U.S. soil in 2017 and has since been found in at least 17 states. So far, they've been found in at least five Ohio counties, most recently...
wksu.org
Ohioans with ties to Florida react to damage from Hurricane Ian
Floridians are determining the extent of damage from Hurricane Ian following landfall Wednesday. Portage County resident Will Stolicny was in Orlando for some work training and witnessed the storm firsthand. “It was sideways rain, blowing wind, I helped move a limb out of the road so that people could get...
wksu.org
What it'll take to come back from hurricane Ian, according to FEMA
And, of course, the agency at the heart of what will be a massive recovery is FEMA. We spoke with FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell yesterday while she was on the ground in Florida, touring damaged areas with Governor Ron DeSantis. I started by asking her about FEMA's top priorities during this latest natural disaster.
