France 24
US crush China to win women's basketball World Cup for 11th time
Kelsey Plum added 17 points and Jewell Loyd 11 as the Chinese were overpowered by a formidable team that stretched their unbeaten streak in the competition to 30 games. The US went to half-time with a 43-33 lead and there was no stopping them in front of 15,895 fans at Sydney SuperDome -- the biggest-ever crowd for a women's basketball match in Australia.
WTOP
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Scores
A-Old Course (Host Course) Note: Tournament is played on three courses. Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland 68b-75c-66a-66a—275 Niklas Norgaard Moller, Denmark 63c-74a-69b-71a—277 Grant Forrest, Scotland 70a-74b-67c-67a—278 Billy Horschel, United States 71b-71c-67a-69a—278 Louis Oosthuizen, South Africa 72b-73c-65a-68a—278 Tapio Pulkkanen, Finland 66b-73c-69a-70a—278 Connor Syme, Scotland 68a-76b-65c-69a—278.
GOLF・
ESPN
Real Madrid president: Football losing battle with U.S. sports, calls for ESL revival
Florentino Perez said that football is "sick" and "losing the global entertainment battle" with U.S. sports, and he backed the dormant European Super League (ESL) project as the way to retain its position as the world's most popular sport. The Real Madrid president -- who was speaking at the club's...
MLS・
Soccer-Maradona's 'Hand of God' shirt headlines Qatar exhibit during World Cup
Oct 1 (Reuters) - The shirt worn by Diego Maradona when he scored his famous "Hand of God" goal will be on display as part of an exhibit that will open ahead of this year's World Cup, the 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum said on Saturday.
WTOP
Debutant Amos Kipruto of Kenya wins London Marathon
LONDON (AP) — Debutant Amos Kipruto won the men’s race at the London Marathon on Sunday, with Yalemzerf Yehualaw triumphing in the women’s. Kipruto, a world bronze medallist in Doha in 2019, finished in a time of 2 hours, 4 minutes, 39 seconds. The 30-year-old Kenyan beat Leul Gebresilase of Ethiopia into second with Belgian Bashir Abdi finishing third.
KEYT
French soccer game suspended for 15 minutes after tear gas
TOULOUSE, France (AP) — Play was briefly suspended in a French league soccer game after tear gas coming from the stands left some players struggling to breathe. Host Toulouse was leading Montpellier 4-1 when play was stopped in the second half and the referee decided to send players back to the locker room. The game resumed after an interruption of about 15 minutes and ended in a 4-2 victory for Toulouse. Crowd trouble has been a concern in the French league this weekend. France’s interior ministry banned Nice supporters from attending the game at Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday and even from visiting the French capital. Fan violence often marred French soccer last season.
UEFA・
NBC Sports
Nishioka beats Shapovalov to win Korean Open
SEOUL, South Korea – Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka claimed his second career title after beating fourth seed Denis Shapovalov of Canada 6-4, 7-6 (5) to win the Korean Open. The 27-year-old Japanese, who beat top seed and world No.2 Casper Ruud in the quarterfinals, was impressive in defense and his counter-punching style eventually wore down his higher ranked opponent in just under two hours at the Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center.
BBC
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez reaffirms commitment to European Super League
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has reaffirmed his club's commitment to a European Super League (ESL) and says football does not recognise that the game in its present form is "sick". Real were one of 12 European clubs to sign up to the ESL in April 2021 but it collapsed...
UEFA・
FOX Sports
Ben Yedder nets hat trick to boost quest for Qatar
PARIS (AP) — Wissam Ben Yedder is still hoping to make France's World Cup squad at age 32 despite heavy competition for the forward spots. His hat trick on Sunday should help the Monaco striker's quest for Qatar. Ben Yedder scored a treble as fifth-place Monaco thrashed Nantes 4-1...
