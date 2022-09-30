Read full article on original website
Related
KRMG
Man dies while in school drop-off line in elementary school in Ohio, found hours later
Man dies while in school drop-off line in elementary school in Ohio, found hours later According to news outlets, Dale Garrett walked his girlfriend’s grandson and then returned to his vehicle on Sept. 19. (NCD)
KRMG
Police: Man severely burned after plastic grocery bags filled with gasoline ignite in car
Police: Man severely burned after plastic grocery bags filled with gasoline ignite in car Police say that an Arizona man was severely burned after grocery bags filled with gasoline ignited inside a car. (NCD)
Connecticut firefighter helps rescue moose stuck in fence
BARKHAMSTED, Conn. — A Connecticut firefighter freed a moose trapped in a fence late Friday night, conservation authorities said. Tyler O’Neil, a lieutenant with the Riverton Volunteer Fire Company, said he was called to the Saville Dam in Barkhamsted just after 11 p.m. EDT, where he found the animal in distress, WVIT-TV reported.
KRMG
Colorado man flees court, escapes on bicycle
Colorado man flees court, escapes on bicycle Coon faces charges of resisting arrest, second-degree assault on a peace officer, retaliation against a witness-victim and eluding police. (NCD)
Comments / 0