ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rancho Mirage, CA

Rancho Mirage Writers Festival provides feasts for the brain, soul

By View Comments
The Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FkuYs_0iGpCUf000

It's been called "Coachella for the Brain."

When Jamie Kabler started the Rancho Mirage Writers Festival (RMWF) back in 2014, he had no idea it would become one of the most popular and celebrated annual events in our valley. Over the years he has welcomed close to 100 award-winning writers to the desert to discuss their award-winning books.

Novels. Biographies. Autobiographies. Mysteries. Thrillers. Self-help. So many books written by so many esteemed authors. Kabler knew our community was hungry for more literary opportunities, so he created the Rancho Mirage writers series in addition to his annual festival. The writers series is now in full swing at our beautiful Rancho Mirage Library and Observatory.

"Our mission is to bring our readers a rich and diverse program with topics ranging from politics, history, humor, and health to genre and literary fiction," Kabler says. "Our writers are all experts in their fields, distinguished historians, respected journalists and gifted storytellers. Many are recipients of the Pulitzer Prize, the National Book Award and the Man Booker Prize as well as New York Times best-sellers."

If you are a passionate reader and love books, Kabler's events are feasts for the brain and soul.

"We gather over 1,000 readers from around the globe to Rancho Mirage each January for our writers festival, and now with our writers series we love adding more events for book lovers to experience these stimulating conversations with world renowned authors," Kabler says.

The literary love fests are underwritten by generous angels who appreciate the power and impact of the written word. The series events are all free, and the first 200 in attendance receive the authors books at no cost. For those out of the area or those not able to attend in person, both the writers series and the writers festival events are posted on YouTube allowing a worldwide audience to share this rich and unique local experience.

"Technologies have allowed us to share our events with a wider audience, and it's also a great way to go back and watch the conversations and book discussions over and over again," Kabler says. "Live streaming and sharing the content on the Rancho Mirage Library and Observatory YouTube channel has really enhanced our mission and purpose."

In addition to the festival and series events RMWF has a "student scholar" program which sponsors students in the Coachella Valley, along with their teachers, to attend the festival. They also sponsor exceptional college students from southern California universities, including USC, California State University San Bernardino and University of Irvine, to participate.

The festival also supports its partner, the Rancho Mirage Library and Observatory. A portion of the proceeds go to supporting its programs and improvements, and the foundation donated $60,000 toward the cost of the glass façade that encloses the children's room, which becomes the Disney Room during the festival.

It's for these important and stimulating valley events that we award our Jordan Schnitzer Family Foundation Power of Community $1,000 grant to the Rancho Mirage Writers Festival to support and help keep the exceptional festival and series going strong in our valley.

"Join us," Kabler says. "We have books and authors covering diverse topics that will interest everyone in an intimate and engaging setting. Our free writers series is a great way to spend an afternoon boosting your brain."

Bravo to Kabler, his staff, volunteers and angels as they continue to bring world class literary events to our valley. The ninth Rancho Mirage Writers Festival does require advance ticketing and will be held Feb. 1-3, 2023, but you can experience the writers series events now at no cost. (Seats are limited.)

For more information on schedules and registration, visit rmwritersfest.org/rmwf-events for the series events currently being held through mid-December and the upcoming festival details in February.

Grab a book! Relax and read! Let's boost our brains, Coachella Valley!

Sandie Newton is an award-winning broadcast journalist who began her career in Los Angeles as cohost of the nationally syndicated show "PM Magazine." She went on to host many local and national shows like "Hollywood Insider" before becoming one of the original anchors for E! and a regular on Hallmark Channel's "Home & Family." In 2017, she moved to the desert full time, creating and hosting NBCares for more than six years, profiling over 300 valley nonprofits. She is currently the host of "Desert Chat," a new half-hour lifestyle show spotlighting all the good people, events and news in the Coachella Valley, debuting in September on KESQ and Fox 11.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
palmspringslife.com

Things to Do in the Desert: Oct. 3-10

Gary and Joan Gand begin a series of monthly concerts Oct. 5 at the Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs. Feel like line dancing? Move your feet to country hits with the help of Big John Miller from KPLM1061, the Big 106. Enjoy the food and vibe of Bobby Botina’s at The River in Rancho Mirage.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Original Certified Farmers Market Palm Desert is now being held on Sundays

The original Certified Farmers Market Palm Desert, which has been held on Wednesdays for the past thirteen years, will now be held every Sunday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., beginning Oct. 2. The location remains the same at the Entrada del Paseo, in front of the Palm Desert Area Chamber of Commerce at 72559 The post Original Certified Farmers Market Palm Desert is now being held on Sundays appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
cvindependent.com

The Venue Report, October 2022: Kenny Loggins, Lewis Black, Leanne Morgan—and Much More!

Boo! It’s October! Enjoy yourself this month at one or more of these many events, and stay safe!. Fantasy Springs has a few notable shows. At 8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 8, Jason Bonham, the son of legendary Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham, brings his “Led Zeppelin evening” show to town. Tickets are $39 to $59. At 8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 15, Indio gets a dose of Latin pop royalty with a performance by Prince Royce. Tickets are $49 to $99. It’s a double-serving of female Hong Kong singer-songwriters with Hana Kuk and J. Arie at 7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22. Tickets are at $48 to $138. Making its Fantasy Springs debut at 8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29, is the regional Mexican band Los Inquietos del Norte! Tickets are $49 to $79. Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, 84245 Indio Springs Parkway, Indio; 760-342-5000; www.fantasyspringsresort.com.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Rancho Mirage, CA
City
Coachella, CA
Rancho Mirage, CA
Government
City
Irvine, CA
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
HeySoCal

Free Fall Fest Saturday at San Timoteo schoolhouse near Beaumont

A festival heralding the start of fall and celebrating renovations of a historic schoolhouse near Beaumont will be held Saturday, featuring exhibits, candy, music and children’s activities. The San Gorgonio Pass Historical Society, in partnership with the Riverside County Parks & Open-Space District, will host the “Fall Fest” at...
BEAUMONT, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Habitat For Humanity Breaks Ground on Affordable Homes in Desert Hot Springs

“This is honestly the most incredible thing that could’ve happened to us. I’m so emotional,” said Dalia Sotelo, a Desert Hot Springs Resident. “It’s the greatest blessing honestly. We’ve been praying to get a home for so long.”. It’s the American dream for two...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Soul#Volunteers#Coachella Valley#Rancho Mirage Library#New York Times
viewpointsonline.org

Riverside saint put to rest

A safe space lost a champion. A jam-packed group of more than 200 dressed like they were either at Studio 54 or their Sunday best gathered to celebrate the life of the longtime owner of the Menagerie, an LGBTQIA2+ bar in downtown Riverside on Sept. 24. David St. Pierre, owner...
RIVERSIDE, CA
Billboard

Stagecoach Seeks to Stand Out in the Festival Market by Going Early

It’s good to be first. That’s the idea behind Stagecoach Festival announcing its 2023 lineup with headliners Luke Bryan, Kane Brown and Chris Stapleton, and ticket on-sale on Sept. 9 — almost eight months in advance of the April 28-30 event. By so doing, Stagecoach beat every...
INDIO, CA
hotelnewsresource.com

Everhome Suites Corona Opens in in Riverside, California

Everhome Suites - the newest brand launched by Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) - today celebrates the grand opening of its first hotel: the Everhome Suites Corona. The milestone opening comes two years after Choice unveiled the Everhome brand–a new construction, midscale extended stay product uniquely designed for the way longer-staying guests live and work–and builds on the company’s leadership in the extended stay segment.
RIVERSIDE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Local resident becomes first transgender person appointed to CA’s Board of Barbering and Cometology

A Palm Springs man is now the first transgender person to serve on the state's Board of Barbering and Cosmetology.  Jacob Rostovsky is also the CEO of Queer Works, a local non-profit that provides mental health and housing services to the LGBTQ community. He was appointed to the position by Governor Gavin Newsom. On Thursday, he was The post Local resident becomes first transgender person appointed to CA’s Board of Barbering and Cometology appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Youtube
KESQ News Channel 3

Power outage reported in La Quinta and Thermal

Customers in La Quinta and Thermal are currently experiencing a power outage due to a fire according to Imperial Irrigation District. IID posted on its Twitter feed this afternoon that they are working on restoring power to its customers. IID has been able to restore power to 474 customers and they are currently working to The post Power outage reported in La Quinta and Thermal appeared first on KESQ.
LA QUINTA, CA
kslsports.com

Former NFL Player, 2nd Rock Climber Found Dead In California

IDYLLWILD, Calif. (AP) — Two rock climbers, including a former NFL player, were found dead near a Southern California peak after rescue crews responded to reports of injuries, authorities said. The climbers were identified Thursday as Chelsea Walsh, 33, and Gavin Escobar, 31. Rescuers were called around 12:30 p.m....
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ

Monsoon thunderstorms return to the desert

All Flash Flood Warnings for Riverside County have been canceled. The heat wave continues into this Wednesday, with high temperatures around the Coachella Valley above the seasonal average for the date (97°). The Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect until 8:00 p.m. Humidity will linger through Thursday with dew...
ENVIRONMENT
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs quadruple murder: scene witnesses testify on day 2 of re-trial￼

Testimony continued Thursday in the re-trial for Jose Larin Garcia, the man accused in the deadly shootings of four people in Palm Springs in 2019. News Channel 3's cameras were denied by the judge to film witness testimony. The first trial of Jose Larin Garcia ended with a deadlocked jury. The jury heard Thursday from The post Palm Springs quadruple murder: scene witnesses testify on day 2 of re-trial￼ appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Coroner identifies two climbers who died on mountainside near Idyllwild

The two rock climbers whose bodies were found Wednesday on the rockface of a mountainside just east of Idyllwild have been identified by the Riverside County Coroner. A report of "hikers down" came in at 12:25 p.m. near the Tahquitz Peak Fire Lookout, southeast of Humber Park, within the San Bernardino National Forest, according to The post Coroner identifies two climbers who died on mountainside near Idyllwild appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

A man is arrested at a house party in DHS

A man is arrested after a house party turns violent in Desert Hot Springs. At 10:47 p.m. Riverside County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a residence at 66500 El Serape Trail, an unincorporated area of Desert Hot Springs. Authorities say there were lots of intoxicated people at a birthday party at the location. Two people reportedly The post A man is arrested at a house party in DHS appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
The Desert Sun

The Desert Sun

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
692K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Palm Springs area news from The Desert Sun newspaper in the California desert. Coachella Valley photos, obituaries and events calendar.

 http://desertsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy