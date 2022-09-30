Two women indicted for death of child in hot day care van

The owner as well as a driver at a North Memphis day care have been indicted in the death of a 1-year-old boy who was left in a hot van in a parking lot in May.

Dessie X, 64, and Fay Eschoe, 62, were indicted on felony counts of aggravated child neglect of a child under age 8 and criminally negligent homicide.

They are both free after posting $50,000 bonds.

Carson Flowers was left in Eschoe’s personal van, a Nissan Rogue, for more than five hours Thursday, May 19, a day that reached 90 degrees. The internal temperature reached 115 degrees, and Flowers’ internal temperature was 110 degrees.

“Day care drivers are required to transport children in authorized vehicles and to conduct a check to ensure that all children have gotten out of the vehicle,” a press release from the district attorney’s office reads. “Drivers are not allowed to use their personal vehicles.”

Eschoe picked Flowers up along with his three older siblings at 8:20 that morning and dropped the older children off at Vollintine Elementary School.

Eschoe arrived at the day care, Education Is The Key Children’s Center on Thomas Street, shortly before 9 a.m. but forgot the baby was in the rear passenger seat and left him inside.

She did not discover him until she was leaving for the day at 2:30 p.m. when he was unresponsive from vehicular heatstroke. He was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The day care surrendered its license a week later on May 23.

Both women’s cases will be heard by Criminal Court Division 9 Judge Melissa Boyd. Eschoe is scheduled for a bond arraignment Nov. 4.

The case will be prosecuted by Chief Prosecutor Eric Christensen and Assistant District Attorney Jermal Blanchard in the Special Victim’s Unit.

The SVU, which focuses on the needs of the most vulnerable in the community, prosecutes rape and severe physical abuse of children, elders and vulnerable adults.

The SVU was created as an expansion of the multi-agency Child Protection Investigative Team or CPIT.