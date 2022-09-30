ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeff Ruby's staff says goodbye to longtime home before move to Fountain Square

By Keith Pandolfi, Cincinnati Enquirer
 4 days ago
Sunday will mark the last night of service before Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse closes the doors of its 700 Walnut St. location forever. But fans of the steakhouse, which opened in 1999, won't have to wait long for their next Steak Burrow. Ruby's new location, at the Foundry building on the corner of Fifth and Vine streets directly across from Fountain Square, will open next Saturday, Oct. 8.

Still, the closing of the original Ruby's location, which will continue to be operated by the family as an event space, marks the end of an era. To document its last week of operation, I paid a final visit to the steakhouse with Enquirer photographer Albert Cesare. Along with interviewing longtime staff and members of the Ruby family (including the big man himself), Cesare and I were also granted a backstage pass to attend one of the restaurant's final pre-service meetings, giving us an unprecedented behind-the-scenes look at the inner workings of this iconic Cincinnati steakhouse.

