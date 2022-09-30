ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Judge Denies Expedited Trial Date for Siblings of Slain Boy

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aCMJz_0iGpCEmc00
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - The siblings of a 4-year-old Palmdale boy whose 2019 death was originally reported as a drowning -- but later led to a criminal indictment of his parents -- are not entitled to an expedited trial date for their wrongful death suit against Los Angeles County, a judge has ruled.

Pomona Superior Court Judge Peter A. Hernandez issued his ruling Thursday in the early-trial motion brought on behalf of the siblings of the late Noah Cuatro. The judge had heard arguments Aug. 17, then took the case under submission.

Noah's great-grandmother, Evangelina Hernandez, brought the case in July 2020 on behalf of herself and the boy's minor siblings, a sister and two brothers. Lawyers for the county argued that it is uncertain whether the minor plaintiffs even have the right to bring the suit.

"Thus, importantly, plaintiffs will have standing ... only if both their parents, also the surviving parents of the deceased sibling, are determined to have acted intentionally and feloniously and are thus divested of their intestate rights," the county lawyers maintained in their court papers.

The county lawyers further argued the expedited trial motion should be denied or delayed until the plaintiffs' lawyers establish that Noah's siblings have standing to pursue their wrongful death and survival claims.

In their court papers, the plaintiffs' lawyers stated the case should go to trial in early 2023 for the benefit of Noah's siblings, who are all pre- teens. The attorneys further stated in their court papers that the Code of Civil Procedure gives trial preference to any litigant in a personal injury or wrongful death case who is under 14 years old unless the court finds that the party "does not have a substantial interest in the case as a whole."

As time passes, it will be difficult for the young siblings to recall events, the plaintiffs' attorneys additionally argued.

The state Probate Code states that anyone who "feloniously and intentionally" kills someone is not entitled to any property of the slain person, but only a final judgment of conviction is conclusive in such cases, the county lawyers stated in their court papers.

Noah's parents, Jose Maria Cuatro Jr. and Ursula Elaine Juarez, were ages 28 and 26, respectively, when the lawsuit was filed and are still awaiting trial in their criminal case. They were indicted in January 2020 on one count each of murder and torture in their son's death. The indictment also charges the boy's father with one count each of assault on a child causing death and sexual penetration of a child under 10, with the indictment alleging that the latter crime occurred on the same day the boy was attacked.

The boy's mother was additionally charged with one count of child abuse under circumstances likely to cause death.

If either of Noah's parents were found to have not intended to kill Noah, that parent would be the exclusive person with standing to pursue a wrongful death cause of action, the county lawyers stated in their court papers.

If there has not been a final judgment of conviction, a judge may instead determine by a preponderance of evidence whether the killing was felonious and intentional and the burden of proof is on the party asserting such a claim, according to the county attorneys' court papers.

Noah's parents reported a drowning in their family pool in the 1200 block of East Avenue S around 4 p.m. July 5, 2019, but the boy's injuries later raised suspicions about how he died. Medical staff found the trauma he had suffered inconsistent with drowning.

Noah was taken first to Palmdale Regional Medical Center and then to Children's Hospital Los Angeles, where he was pronounced dead July 6, 2019.

Noah's death occurred after multiple reports of abuse had already been made to the county Department of Children and Family Services, according to the suit.

"Instead of protecting Noah and his siblings, DCFS continued to place the children with their abusive parents, where the children continued to be abused over the course of several years," the suit alleges.

After Noah's death, DCFS social workers made threats against Hernandez "in an attempt to silence her," the suit alleges. They told Hernandez that if she made any public statements about Noah's case and/or potential lawsuits, she would lose her request for guardianship of her other three great- grandchildren and would never see them again, the suit states.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Judge rules Osuna competent, criminal proceedings reinstated

HANFORD, Calif. (KGET) — A judge in Kings County on Wednesday ruled Jamie Osuna is competent to stand trial in the death of his cellmate and ordered criminal proceedings reinstated. The ruling comes more than a year after a psychiatrist found Osuna had been restored to competency after spending months in a state hospital. In […]
KINGS COUNTY, CA
BET

Teen Seeks To Overturn Court-Ordered $150K Payment To Family Of Her Rapist

Lawyers representing an Iowa teen asked a judge to reverse his order for her to pay $150,000 in restitution to the estate of her rapist. "The very notion that she is now required to pay $150,000.00 to the heirs of the man who raped her on the morning of June 1, 2020, is absurd," attorneys for Pieper Lewis, now 18, wrote in legal documents filed with the court on Monday (Sept. 26), according to USA Today.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
msn.com

Harmony Montgomery's father in court asking to suppress statements made to police

Lawyers for the father of Harmony Montgomery are asking a court to suppress statements he made to officers soon after police learned of the girl's disappearance. Adam Montgomery was arrested in January and charged with second-degree assault, interference with custody and endangering the welfare of a child. He is not charged in connection with Harmony's death.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Examiner

Convicted murderer blames white judge for being in jail

Milan Loncar was walking his dog in the Brewerytown section of Philadelphia one cold winter night in January 2021. Little did he know it would be his last night alive. Josephus Davis and another man attacked Loncar and, after a brief tussle, shot him in the chest. In an instant,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Local
California Government
Palmdale, CA
Government
City
Palmdale, CA
The Independent

Nurse reached speeds of 130mph before crash killing five, court hears

Los Angeles nurse Nicole Linton has been accused of having travelled at speeds of 130mph before killing five people at a busy intersection, a court has reportedly heard. Authorities had said the 37-year-old was driving at 90mph when she killed five people – including a woman who was eight months pregnant – in the Windsor Hills area of Los Angeles last month, police said.However, a court heard on Friday that Ms Linton had driven up to 130mph when she crashed her Mercedes-Benz, The Los Angeles Times reported.Citing the latest court filing in the case, the report said the Los Angeles...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Man charged in death of probation officer in Lancaster

A man whose identity has not been determined was charged Tuesday with murder and other counts stemming from the apparent beating death of a veteran Los Angeles County deputy probation officer in her Lancaster home. The man accused in Paula Lind’s killing at her Barrymore Avenue home on Sunday is...
LANCASTER, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Attorneys#Drowning#The Boy#Pomona Superior Court
HeySoCal

Attorney says LAPD captain should get $8M for stress over photo

A Los Angeles Police Department captain whose requests that the entire department be informed that a widely distributed photo of a topless woman that resembled her was in fact not her image is entitled to $8 million for her emotional distress caused by the lack of appropriate follow- up action by the department, her attorney told a jury Thursday.
The US Sun

Illinois ‘Purge’ law creating ‘criminals paradise’ mom of shooting victim says as murderers could be freed without bail

THE political lightning rod nicknamed the "Purge Law" on social media "creates a criminal's paradise" and "jeopardizes everyone," a shooting victim's mom said. The Illinois legislation, which is officially titled the SAFE-T Act (Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today), is a sweeping, state-wide justice reform law that will end cash bail, among other changes.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
TheDailyBeast

Woman Screamed for Six Hours as She Gave Birth Alone on Dirty Jail Floor, Lawsuit Claims

A woman cried out for help for six hours as she was left by staff at a Maryland jail to give birth alone on the dirty floor of a solitary confinement cell, a lawsuit claims. Jazmin Valentine alleges nurses at the Washington County jail in Hagerstown dismissed her condition as withdrawal from drugs, not labor, and that other medical staff even laughed at her, saying she was simply trying to get out of her cell late at night in July 2021. Valentine even claims to have slid what she believed to be her baby’s amniotic sac under the cell door...
HAGERSTOWN, MD
The Independent

Man charged in Whitey Bulger’s murder says ‘everybody knew he was coming’ to jail

One of the men charged in the killing of James “Whitey” Bulger inside a West Virginia prison claims that all the inmates in his unit knew in advance that the notorious gangster was being moved there.Whitey Bulger was found beaten to death less than 12 hours after being transferred to USP Hazelton federal prison, one of the most violent penitentiaries in the country.“Everybody knew he was coming,” Sean McKinnon told NBC News in an exclusive phone interview from his current prison in Florida.McKinnon is accused of acting as a lookout while two other inmates entered Bulger’s cell and beat...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

14 guards indicted on misconduct charges at women's prison

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey grand jury has indicted 14 corrections officers on charges stemming from what authorities said was a brutal attack in 2021 on inmates at the state’s only prison for women. The grand jury handed up the indictments after a more than yearlong investigation into the events at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women, in the community of Clinton, Acting Attorney General Matt Platkin’s office said late Tuesday. Attorneys for the guards charged have said previously they planned to fight the allegations in court. The charges include charges conspiracy, official misconduct, tampering with public records and aggravated assault, Platkin said. The indictments are the latest development in a state criminal probe that resulted in significant fallout, including the departure of the state’s corrections commissioner and Gov. Phil Murphy’s declaration that he will close the prison.
CLINTON, NJ
Law & Crime

Indiana Man Charged with Murdering Girlfriend’s Toddler Son Who Allegedly Suffered Cigarette Burn and ‘Severe Head Injury’

An 21-year-old man in Indiana was arrested this week for allegedly beating an 18-month-old boy to death while the baby child was in his care. Tavion Donte Cobb was taken into custody on Wednesday and charged with one count of knowing and intentional murder and two counts of neglect of a dependent resulting in death in the death of Nyheim Cashton Groves, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
EVANSVILLE, IN
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
47K+
Followers
19K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy