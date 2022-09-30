ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shooting Suspect Arrested After Short Pursuit in South Los Angeles

By City News Service
 3 days ago
LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A man suspected of shooting at police officers in South Los Angeles is in custody Friday after a brief chase that ended with his crashing his vehicle into several cars.

Officers went to 110th Street and Broadway about 9:30 p.m. Thursday on a report of shots fired, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

"During the investigation, they encountered the suspect in an alley west of Broadway and south of 111th Street," the LAPD said in a statement. "The suspect fired at the officers, who returned fire.

"The suspect continued south to 111th Place, followed by the officers. The suspect again fired at officers, who returned fire. The suspect entered a car parked on Olive and fled northbound. Officers in the area found and pursued the suspect."

In the area of 97th Street and Towne Avenue, the suspect's vehicle crashed into several other vehicles and he surrendered, police said.

"The suspect was transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries he sustained from the traffic collision," police said. "No officers were injured during the incident. Three handguns have been found in the suspect's car."

The suspect's name was not immediately released.

CBS 2 reported that a person checked into a hospital with a gunshot wound shortly after the shootout but it was not immediately known if that shooting victim was involved in the earlier incident.

