Where does your school rank in the first batch of MIAA high school football power ratings?

The MIAA has released its first batch of football power rankings for the state playoffs, and here's how the Central Mass. teams shape up in the race.

The power rating formula is comprised based the average margin of victory (capped at +/- 14 points for one game), average of a team's opponents' overall ratings. The top 16 teams in each division will qualify for the postseason.

Division 1

1. Springfield Central (2-1)

2. Taunton (3-0)

3. Andover (3-0)

4. Attleborough (3-0)

5. Xaverian (2-1)

6. Central Catholic (2-1)

7. Methuen (3-0)

8. St. John's Prep (2-1)

9. Franklin (2-1)

10. Shrewsbury (2-1)

11. Everett (2-1)

12. Lawrence (0-2)

13. Braintree (2-1)

14. BC High (0-3)

15. Weymouth (2-1)

16. New Bedford (0-3)

Other local teams

18. St. John's (0-3)

20. Wachusett (2-1)

Division 2

1. Milford (3-0)

2. King Philip (3-0)

3. Catholic Memorial (2-0)

4. Woburn (2-1)

5. Reading (3-0)

6. Hingham (3-0)

7. Mansfield (2-1)

8. Peabody (3-0)

9. Wellesley (1-2)

10. Natick (1-2)

11. Bridgewater-Raynham (1-2)

12. Durfee (0-3)

13. Chelmsford (2-1)

14. Quincy (3-0)

15. Leominster (3-0)

16. Bishop Feehan (0-3)

Other local teams

20. Algonquin (1-2)

30. Doherty (0-3)

Division 3

1. Somerset-Berkley (2-1)

2. North Attleborough (2-0)

3. Walpole (3-0)

4. Milton (3-0)

5. Hanover (2-1)

6. Billerica (3-0)

7. Wakefield (3-0)

8. Plymouth South (3-0)

9. Marblehead (3-0)

10. Whitman-Hanson (2-1)

11. Stoughton (1-2)

12. Westwood (3-1)

13. Oliver Ames (2-1)

14. Sharon (2-1)

15. Dartmouth (2-1)

16. Masconomet (1-2)

Other local teams

23. Shepherd Hill (2-1)

26. Westborough (0-3)

27. Fitchburg (0-3)

Division 4

1. Duxbury (3-0)

2. Bedford (2-1)

3. Middleborough (2-1)

4. Tewksbury (3-0)

5. Grafton (3-0)

6. Scituate (0-2)

7. Pembroke (2-1)

8. Newburyport (1-2)

9. Canton (3-0)

10. Holliston (2-1)

11. Melrose (3-1)

12. Marlborough (3-0)

13. Danvers (1-2)

14. Ashland (2-1)

15. Falmouth (1-1)

16. Foxborough (0-3)

Other local schools

20. South (2-1)

32. North Middlesex (1-2)

33. Tantasqua (1-2)

Division 5

1. Shawsheen Tech (3-0)

2. Triton (2-1)

3. Maynard (3-0)

4. Dover-Sherborn (3-0)

5. Essex North Shore (2-1)

6. Bishop Fenwick (3-0)

7. North Reading (3-0)

8. Old Rochester (1-1)

9. Fairhaven (3-0)

10. Apponequet (2-1)

11. Auburn (2-1)

12. Watertown (3-0)

13. Hudson (3-0)

14. Worcester Tech (1-2)

15. Bishop Stang (2-1)

16. Dedham (1-2)

Other local schools

19. Groton-Dunstable (3-0)

28. Monty Tech (3-0)

Division 6

1. Rockland (2-1)

2. St. Mary's (3-0)

3. Stoneham (3-0)

4. Abington (2-2)

5. Arlington Catholic (2-1)

6. Norwell (1-2)

7. Winthrop (1-2)

8. Lynnfield (2-1)

9. East Bridgewater (2-1)

10. Weston (2-1)

11. Archbishop Williams (1-2)

12. Sandwich (1-2)

13. Bellingham (2-1)

14. Nipmuc (1-2)

15. Ipswich (0-3)

16. Seekonk (2-1)

Other local schools

18. Bay Path (1-2)

20. Oakmont (1-2)

21. Assabet (1-2)

22. Valley Tech (0-3)

23. Blackstone-Millville (1-2)

24. St. Paul (0-3)

30. Quabbin (1-2)

Division 7

1. Cohasset (2-1)

2. Amesbury (2-0)

3. West Boylston (3-0)

4. Wahconah (3-0)

5. Boston Latin (3-0)

6. Northbridge (2-1)

7. Uxbridge (2-1)

8. Millbury (3-0)

9. Ayer-Shirley (2-1)

10. Clinton (2-1)

11. St. Bernard's (2-1)

12. Hamilton-Wenham (1-2)

13. West Bridgewater (1-2)

14. Blue Hills (1-2)

15. Tech Boston (3-0)

16. Sutton (3-0)

Other local schools

17. Tyngsborough (0-3)

19. Leicester (1-2)

21. Lunenburg (1-2)

22. Littleton (1-2)

24. Burncoat (1-2)

31. Southbridge (1-2)

Division 8

1. Cathedral (2-0)

2. Manchester Essex (3-0)

3. Lowell Catholic (3-0)

4. Hull (3-0)

5. Lynn Voke-Tech (2-1)

6. Randolph (1-2)

7. Oxford (3-0)

8. KIPP Academy (1-2)

9. Nashoba Tech (3-0)

10. Millis (2-1)

11. Lee (1-2)

12. Brighton (3-0)

13. Old Colony (3-0)

14. Minuteman Regional (1-2)

15. Carver (1-2)

16. Taconic (2-2)

Other local schools

17. Quaboag (3-0)

19. Abby Kelley (3-0)

24. Narragansett (1-2)

25. North (0-3)

27. Murdock (1-2)

29. Bartlett (0-3)

31. David Prouty (0-3)

33. Gardner (1-2)

