Kaia Gerber could wear the collection she designed with Zara, available on October 4, literally anywhere. Just over 30 pieces that slightly remix the category we know as "wardrobe essentials" (leather trenches, white tanks, slouchy trousers), it looks as at home in New York, Paris, or Copenhagen as in Gerber's hometown of Los Angeles—temperatures permitting. Then there's the whole global supermodel thing; surely, Gerber's monthly schedule is booked and busy with more destinations that the average person visits in a year. But when I ask the 21-year-old model, Celine muse, and social media book club president where she's most excited to wear her line, she chooses the last place I had in mind: through TSA and into her seat on a flight. Any flight.

