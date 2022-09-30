BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A Bibb County murder conviction has been upheld by the Georgia Supreme Court. Curtis Jackson was found guilty of malice murder in September 2018 in connection to the October 2015 shooting death of Vernard Mays. Jackson was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The trial court denied a 2019 motion for a new trial. Following that hearing, Jackson appealed, claiming the trial court failed to tell the jury that they must find corroboration for an accomplice's testimony and that they failed to excuse a juror for cause.

BIBB COUNTY, GA ・ 22 HOURS AGO