ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Americus, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wfxl.com

No explosives found after bomb threat at Cordele Cracker Barrel

CRISP COUNTY, Ga. (WFXL) - Cordele police are investigating following a bomb threat made at a local restaurant. Monday afternoon, officers responded to a bomb threat at Cracker Barrel, located at 1905 Central Avenue. Police say that the scene was secured and assistance was requested from the Perry Police Department’s...
CORDELE, GA
southgatv.com

Disabled victim identified in deadly boarding home fire

ALBANY, GA– Following Friday’s fatal fire on Tift Avenue, Dougherty County Coroner, Michael Fowler released the name of the fallen victim. Fowler told South Georgia Television News reporter, Mary Alex Anders the victim is 38 year-old Chatayunda Davis. The autopsy revealed she died from smoke and soot inhalation while she was trapped inside the burning building.
ALBANY, GA
southgatv.com

Cracker Barrel bomb threat bust

CORDELE, GA – It’s business as usual today at Cordele’s Cracker Barrel restaurant, after Monday afternoon’s reported bomb threat that temporarily closed the eatery. Cordele officers responded to the Central Avenue business and called in the Perry Police Department’s K9 officer Nova and her handler, Sgt Banks.
CORDELE, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sumter County, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Plains, GA
Americus, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Americus, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
County
Sumter County, GA
41nbc.com

Two arrested after 11lbs of meth found in car

FORSYTH, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Two people are behind bars in Monroe County and charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine. According to a post on the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, on Monday, October 3rd around 4pm, a Monroe County deputy pulled over a 2022 Chevrolet Camaro for a traffic violation. The deputy said they detected the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.
MONROE COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

Albany settles lawsuit for wreck involving city vehicle for $133K

ALBANY, Ga. (WFXL) - The City of Albany has settled a lawsuit connected to a wreck involving a city vehicle. In documents obtained by FOX 31 News, the lawsuit was in regard to a wreck at North Harding and Pine Avenue. The documents indicate a city vehicle hit the driver's...
ALBANY, GA
WTVM

Shooting on Nina St. in Columbus leaves 1 injured

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating a shooting that injured one person. According to authorities, the shooting happened on the 1900 block of Nina Street on Oct. 3. The victim said someone in a passing vehicle exited the passenger side and shot them. They were treated for their...
COLUMBUS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gsp#Georgia State Patrol#Ga#Cpl
WTVM

Columbus police searching for more victims in Animal Farm case

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are searching for additional victims related to the case involving the co-owner of a popular restaurant, The Animal Farm, in Columbus. On Sept. 30, Dennis Thompson appeared in Recorder’s Court facing several charges after multiple hidden cameras were found in the restaurant’s bathroom.
COLUMBUS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

50-year-old shot dead in Macon, deputies say

MACON, Ga. - The shooting death of a 50-year-old Macon man leaves deputies with two people to question: his wife and his mother-in-law. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death they say happened at a home on Zebulon Road Sunday afternoon. Deputies were responding to a domestic situation...
MACON, GA
cbs17

20-year-old shot dead steps from a Georgia elementary school

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A 20-year-old has been shot dead, just steps away from a Columbus, Georgia elementary school. The Columbus Police Department and the Muscogee County School District Police responded to 6195 Georgetown Drive regarding a shooting just after 5:30pm on Friday. The residence sits right across the street from East Columbus Magnet Academy.
COLUMBUS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
wgxa.tv

Georgia Supreme Court upholds conviction in 2015 Bibb County murder

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A Bibb County murder conviction has been upheld by the Georgia Supreme Court. Curtis Jackson was found guilty of malice murder in September 2018 in connection to the October 2015 shooting death of Vernard Mays. Jackson was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The trial court denied a 2019 motion for a new trial. Following that hearing, Jackson appealed, claiming the trial court failed to tell the jury that they must find corroboration for an accomplice's testimony and that they failed to excuse a juror for cause.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Phoebe warns south Georgia about rising RSV cases

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - RSV, or Respiratory Syncytial Virus, is a virus that can wreak havoc on a baby’s or child’s respiratory system. It causes wheezing, fever, and congestion. And as RSV Awareness month begins, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital says they are seeing an uptick in cases. The...
GEORGIA STATE
WTVM

Seabreeze residents in Columbus protesting rise in lot rent

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Residents at a Columbus Mobile Park are protesting the $200 a month rise on their lot rent. Residents say they barely have water half of the time, and sewers are so backed up, causing unsanitary drinking water. Many residents of Sea Breeze Mobile Park homes have...
COLUMBUS, GA
wtvy.com

6th teen nabbed in Eufaula credit card fraud sting

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVY) - A total of six teenagers have been arrested in connection to a credit card fraud scheme in Eufaula. Eufaula police made the sixth arrest Friday. Police say 18 year old, Willis Maurice Jackson III, is believed to have stolen debit/credit cards to knowingly purchase goods without authorization.
EUFAULA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy