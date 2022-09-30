Read full article on original website
Suspect who escaped GSP custody in Columbus captured in Talbot County
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A man who escaped the custody of Georgia State Patrol in September has been captured in Talbot County. According to the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office, Charles Quinton Barnes is the suspect who escaped from Georgia State Patrol custody in Columbus on September 26, 2022. Officials said Barnes was taken into custody […]
wfxl.com
No explosives found after bomb threat at Cordele Cracker Barrel
CRISP COUNTY, Ga. (WFXL) - Cordele police are investigating following a bomb threat made at a local restaurant. Monday afternoon, officers responded to a bomb threat at Cracker Barrel, located at 1905 Central Avenue. Police say that the scene was secured and assistance was requested from the Perry Police Department’s...
southgatv.com
Disabled victim identified in deadly boarding home fire
ALBANY, GA– Following Friday’s fatal fire on Tift Avenue, Dougherty County Coroner, Michael Fowler released the name of the fallen victim. Fowler told South Georgia Television News reporter, Mary Alex Anders the victim is 38 year-old Chatayunda Davis. The autopsy revealed she died from smoke and soot inhalation while she was trapped inside the burning building.
southgatv.com
Cracker Barrel bomb threat bust
CORDELE, GA – It’s business as usual today at Cordele’s Cracker Barrel restaurant, after Monday afternoon’s reported bomb threat that temporarily closed the eatery. Cordele officers responded to the Central Avenue business and called in the Perry Police Department’s K9 officer Nova and her handler, Sgt Banks.
41nbc.com
Two arrested after 11lbs of meth found in car
FORSYTH, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Two people are behind bars in Monroe County and charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine. According to a post on the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, on Monday, October 3rd around 4pm, a Monroe County deputy pulled over a 2022 Chevrolet Camaro for a traffic violation. The deputy said they detected the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.
wfxl.com
Albany settles lawsuit for wreck involving city vehicle for $133K
ALBANY, Ga. (WFXL) - The City of Albany has settled a lawsuit connected to a wreck involving a city vehicle. In documents obtained by FOX 31 News, the lawsuit was in regard to a wreck at North Harding and Pine Avenue. The documents indicate a city vehicle hit the driver's...
WTVM
Shooting on Nina St. in Columbus leaves 1 injured
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating a shooting that injured one person. According to authorities, the shooting happened on the 1900 block of Nina Street on Oct. 3. The victim said someone in a passing vehicle exited the passenger side and shot them. They were treated for their...
Family laments death of Byron man shot, killed by roommate
BYRON, Ga. — A Byron man appeared in court Monday as a judge formally charged him in the murder of his roommate. "I couldn't imagine anything so bad for childhood friends, for this to come to this,” Chief Wesley Cannon said. Byron Police say the end of a...
WTVM
Columbus police searching for more victims in Animal Farm case
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are searching for additional victims related to the case involving the co-owner of a popular restaurant, The Animal Farm, in Columbus. On Sept. 30, Dennis Thompson appeared in Recorder’s Court facing several charges after multiple hidden cameras were found in the restaurant’s bathroom.
fox5atlanta.com
50-year-old shot dead in Macon, deputies say
MACON, Ga. - The shooting death of a 50-year-old Macon man leaves deputies with two people to question: his wife and his mother-in-law. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death they say happened at a home on Zebulon Road Sunday afternoon. Deputies were responding to a domestic situation...
cbs17
20-year-old shot dead steps from a Georgia elementary school
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A 20-year-old has been shot dead, just steps away from a Columbus, Georgia elementary school. The Columbus Police Department and the Muscogee County School District Police responded to 6195 Georgetown Drive regarding a shooting just after 5:30pm on Friday. The residence sits right across the street from East Columbus Magnet Academy.
Columbus restaurant owner arrested, appears in court on multiple charges pertaining to cameras in bathroom
A Columbus restaurant owner is facing 23 felony charges pertaining to hidden cameras in his business and his residence.
Arrest made in slaying of Macon man who was shot between two houses
MACON — Bibb County Sheriff’s Investigators charged a suspect in connection with the death of 40-year-old Lester Summers. The original incident took place on Grier Street, Sept. 10. Deputies found a 40-year-old Lester Summers, of Macon, with multiple gunshot wounds between two houses in the 300 block of...
wgxa.tv
Georgia Supreme Court upholds conviction in 2015 Bibb County murder
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A Bibb County murder conviction has been upheld by the Georgia Supreme Court. Curtis Jackson was found guilty of malice murder in September 2018 in connection to the October 2015 shooting death of Vernard Mays. Jackson was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The trial court denied a 2019 motion for a new trial. Following that hearing, Jackson appealed, claiming the trial court failed to tell the jury that they must find corroboration for an accomplice's testimony and that they failed to excuse a juror for cause.
Albany Herald
CARLTON FLETCHER: Heroes respond to Albany fire
“I need a hero, I’m holdin’ out for a hero ‘til the morning light.”
WALB 10
Phoebe warns south Georgia about rising RSV cases
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - RSV, or Respiratory Syncytial Virus, is a virus that can wreak havoc on a baby’s or child’s respiratory system. It causes wheezing, fever, and congestion. And as RSV Awareness month begins, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital says they are seeing an uptick in cases. The...
wdhn.com
UPDATE: Henry Co. murder suspect officially charged with capital murder
HENRY COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)— Ryan Antonio Tolbert, the suspect in Sunday’s shooting in Henry County has been charged with Capital Murder. Tolbert is held in the Henry County Jail with no bond set in the case. The judge has asked that Tolbert be held in jail on no...
Suspect who robbed convenience store nabbed by police
ALBANY — Albany police captured a man this week who pointed a gun at employees of the Liberty Food Mart at 413 W. Oglethorpe Blvd. while robbing the store of cash and cigarettes. An Albany Police Department news release said Travis Wade entered the store and pointed a gun...
WTVM
Seabreeze residents in Columbus protesting rise in lot rent
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Residents at a Columbus Mobile Park are protesting the $200 a month rise on their lot rent. Residents say they barely have water half of the time, and sewers are so backed up, causing unsanitary drinking water. Many residents of Sea Breeze Mobile Park homes have...
wtvy.com
6th teen nabbed in Eufaula credit card fraud sting
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVY) - A total of six teenagers have been arrested in connection to a credit card fraud scheme in Eufaula. Eufaula police made the sixth arrest Friday. Police say 18 year old, Willis Maurice Jackson III, is believed to have stolen debit/credit cards to knowingly purchase goods without authorization.
