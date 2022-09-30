Man shot and killed in Roxbury across the street from busy sports field

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston police homicide detectives at 617-343-4470.

A man was shot and killed on Shawmut Avenue in Roxbury across the street from Ramsay Park on Thursday evening, officials said.

Boston police responded to the scene in the area of 625 Shawmut Ave. shortly after 6 p.m., according to a department statement.

At the scene, officers found the man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation by Boston police into the incident is ongoing.

The shooting took place as “soccer games [and a] football practice with young people” were happening at the park’s fields across the street, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said at the scene, according to the Boston Herald.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston police homicide detectives at 617-343-4470.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).