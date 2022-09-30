ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

After six seasons, the Community movie is finally getting made

By Jacob Siegal
BGR.com
BGR.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VFJSw_0iGpBEop00

We may not be living in the darkest timeline after all. On Friday, Peacock announced that the sitcom Community will finally fulfill the prophecy of #SixSeasonsAndAMovie. Peacock officially confirmed that it had ordered a movie in an appropriately silly Twitter conversation with the Community Twitter account. The movie is set to arrive on Peacock in 2023.

Variety reports that series creator Dan Harmon will write and executive produce Community the Movie alongside Andrew Guest. Joining them as executive producers are star Joel McHale as well as Russ Krasnoff and Gary Foster.

Returning cast members from the original sitcom include Joel McHale, Danny Pudi, Alison Brie, Gillian Jacobs, Jim Rash, and Ken Jeong. Donald Glover, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Chevy Chase are not currently attached to the project, but Brown did share this message on Twitter on Friday: “It’s happening! Congrats, #Community fans! You guys did this! ❤️”

NBCUniversal chairman Susan Rovner shared the following statement:

‘Six seasons and a movie’ started out as a cheeky line from ‘Community’s early seasons and quickly ignited a passionate fan movement for this iconic, hilarious and cool (cool, cool) NBC comedy. We’re incredibly grateful that 15 years later, we are able to deliver fans this promised movie and can’t wait to get to work with Dan Harmon, Andrew Guest, Joel McHale, Sony and our partners at UTV to continue this epic comedy for Peacock audiences.

Peacock also struck a non-exclusive deal to bring the original six seasons of Community to its streaming service. The show debuted on NBC in 2009 and was canceled after five seasons. Community returned for a sixth and final season on the short-lived Yahoo! Screen service in 2015. All six seasons are currently streaming on Netflix, Hulu, and Prime Video.

More Peacock news:

.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

If you liked Netflix’s pulse-pounding thriller Lou, binge these 4 movies next

Netflix on September 23 debuted Lou, an action-thriller that put star Allison Janney in a role that couldn’t be more strikingly different from her celebrated turn as the indefatigable White House press secretary in NBC’s landmark drama The West Wing. In this new release from Netflix, there are no suits or speaker’s podium to be found — only the presence of a woman who boasts, with apologies to Liam Neeson, a very particular set of skills.
MOVIES
BGR.com

7 new Netflix releases everyone will be streaming next week

One of Netflix’s top-tier creators is teeing up another title that’s coming to the streamer next week, hot on the heels of his series DAHMER: Monster — The Jeffrey Dahmer Story posting some pretty bonkers worldwide viewership numbers. Coming on Wednesday, October 5, is a new Netflix release from Ryan Murphy, one of the producers (along with Jason Blum) behind the streamer’s adaptation of the Stephen King horror story Mr. Harrigan’s Phone.
MUSIC
BGR.com

3 Netflix animated releases so good, they all have near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes scores

Looking back over the past several months, even into the latter part of 2021, some of the Netflix releases that have been — and continue to be — among the most critically acclaimed and well-received overall on the streamer haven’t always been the big-budget feature films, nor the live-action original TV series that Netflix is probably best known for. At least, not always. These days, when I find myself with time on my hands and pondering the question of what to watch next on the service? More often than not, it’s tended to be an animated release that I gravitate to.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
BGR.com

If you love action-packed K-dramas, put this new Netflix series on your watch list

One of my favorite types of content to enjoy on Netflix includes the wide variety of Korean-language fare on the streamer — and, it seems, the same is true for millions of other subscribers around the world. The Korean legal drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo has proven one of the service’s biggest and most durable global hits of the year, having stayed on one of the streamer’s four global Top 10 charts for a whopping 12 weeks now. And speaking of the Top 10 charts, there’s another top-ranked Netflix Korean series at the moment that also might be worth your time — if, like me, you especially enjoy action and tense drama: The 6-episode Narco-Saints.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chevy Chase
Person
Alison Brie
Person
Gillian Jacobs
Person
Dan Harmon
Person
Ken Jeong
Person
Danny Pudi
Person
Joel Mchale
Person
Donald Glover
Person
Jim Rash
BGR.com

22 movies and shows leave Netflix this week – watch these while you can

The end of the month is upon us, which means a few different things for Netflix fans eager to stream the newest hits on the service like the just-released movie Blonde and hit TV series like Ryan Murphy’s Dahmer. Content like those titles, of course, is constantly being added to the incomprehensibly large library of shows and movies that already exists for the streamer’s subscribers to binge. But plenty of titles are also leaving Netflix, too — and in short order.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbcuniversal#Community#Communitytv#Nbc
BGR.com

Anthony Mackie doesn’t know if Captain America will be in Thunderbolts

Plenty of rumors before Marvel’s Comic-Con 2022 event suggested that Kevin Feige might bring the Thunderbolts to the MCU. And Feige delivered in July, revealing that the movie will end Phase 4. But we had to wait for D23 Expo to learn the team’s initial roster. As expected, Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) is a member of the Thunderbolts, even though he’s now a recognized Avenger. Does that mean Sam Wilson’s (Anthony Mackie) Captain America could also be on the Thunderbolts team?
MOVIES
BGR.com

Where to watch Halloween movies on streaming services in October 2022

October is here, which means Halloween is just around the corner. With so many streaming services now available, it’s easier than ever to stream your favorite spooky movies all month long. Most of the top streaming services put together Halloween hubs or movie collections to celebrate the occasion, and we rounded them all up for you below.
MOVIES
BGR.com

She-Hulk episode 7 features the most puzzling twist of the series

Two episodes are left in She-Hulk after episode 7 premiered on Disney Plus on Thursday, and it sure looks like we’re getting closer to finding out who the show’s real villain is. There’s no question that there’s a baddie out there that has yet to surface, and episode 7 got us closer to the big reveal.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

Bad Sisters: This Irish dark comedy on Apple TV Plus has a 100% on Rotten Tomatoes

Apple’s anti-Netflix streaming TV formula which sees the iPhone maker prioritizing quality over quantity continues to produce some fine results, in the form of shows like Pachinko, Tehran, and Slow Horses (the latter of which is coming back for Season 2 in December). Meanwhile, other Apple TV Plus shows continue to garner high marks, such as the still relatively new Irish dark comedy Bad Sisters — which, as of the time of this writing, actually has a perfect 100% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
BGR.com

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s villain might not be who you think

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters on November 11th, and Marvel just started selling tickets online. Marvel often announces ticket presales with new trailers or clips from the upcoming movie. And the same happened with Wakanda Forever. While we expected new scenes and teasers from Wakanda Forever, Marvel did not include a crucial piece of information in trailer 2: The identity of the real Black Panther 2 villain.
MOVIES
BGR.com

Apple TV Plus shares release dates for 4 returning shows

Apple doesn’t release dozens of shows on its streaming service every month, so it’s more of an event when a new season of a series hits Apple TV Plus. That’s why this week is becoming a rather exciting one for subscribers. On Thursday, Apple surprised us with a bunch of Apple TV Plus announcements on Twitter. It turns out that four Apple Originals will return this fall, including the popular video game workplace comedy Mythic Quest.
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

42 new titles hit Netflix over the weekend – here are 10 you need to watch

With the first weekend of the month now behind us, and the fourth quarter now officially underway, the Netflix content library has just gotten a little larger via the debut of several dozen new titles on the streamer. The new releases on Netflix included a ton of popular third-party favorites, movies like Gladiator as well as several from the Ocean’s heist franchise.
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

Why Lego misled fans with the Spider-Man: No Way Home sets

Spider-Man: No Way Home is easily the most exciting MCU Phase 4 movie to date. But it was also one of the most leaked MCU movies ever. We knew everything about the film’s plot well before its release date. Toys are often a source of spoilers for a Marvel movie, and we saw that happen with the MCU’s Spider-Man 3. Marvel confirmed those toy leaks in early July 2021, more than six months before the film’s release. And that included some of the wild Lego sets for Spider-Man: No Way Home.
MOVIES
BGR.com

Netflix is releasing a New York-based spinoff of a popular reality series

The Netflix reality series Bling Empire is getting a spinoff with an empire state of mind. The streamer on Tuesday, October 4, gave us our first look at Bling Empire: New York, a forthcoming spinoff of Netflix’s existing Bling Empire reality series (which is set in Los Angeles). Season 3 of the latter debuts on the streaming giant tomorrow, on October 5. And while there’s no release date given yet for the spinoff beyond that it’s “coming soon,” we’ll take a closer look at what we do know about this new Netflix reality series below.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

Our 5 most anticipated new releases on Disney Plus in October

The weather might be cooling down, but the release schedule on Disney Plus is heating up as we head into the fall. Some of the streaming service’s biggest shows and movies of 2022 are debuting in October, so we wanted to highlight a few of them. Below, you can find our most anticipated new releases on Disney Plus in October 2022.
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

Avengers: Secret Wars recruits Loki, Doctor Strange 2 writer

The biggest Marvel Cinematic Universe movie of the Multiverse Saga now has its writer. On Monday, Deadline reported that Marvel is bringing back Michael Waldron to write the script for Avengers: Secret Wars. Waldron previously created Loki on Disney Plus and wrote Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. This will be his most important job to date.
MOVIES
BGR.com

BGR.com

343K+
Followers
10K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy