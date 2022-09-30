ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cabot, AR

THV11

Recycle Bikes for Kids hosts block party

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A group of Arkansans in North Little Rock have been working very hard to make it easier for area families to get bicycles. On Sunday afternoon, Recycle Bikes for Kids, an organization that fixes up bikes to give away to children, hosted a block party.
roadtirement.com

St Joseph Center in North Little Rock

We stayed here for free as part of Harvest Hosts. A treat to have not only a sustainable farm but an historic site too. We found a wonderful and historic location in North Little Rock, Arkansas. The St. Joseph Center is a non-profit organization based on a historic building that was once a children’s orphanage run by the Catholic Church. The impressive structure was built in 1910 and currently there are several Artist’s Studios inside the spacious old building that houses other functions.
THV11

This Little Rock woman just turned 104 years old

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Happy birthday! It's officially now 104 rotations around the sun for one Arkansas woman. Dorothy Pumphrey, who has been a lifelong Little Rock resident, just celebrated her 104th birthday. Her secret behind celebrating so many birthdays? Well, she attributes fun and genuine happiness to the...
KTLO

4 boil orders in effect in north central Arkansas

Four boil orders are currently in effect in north central Arkansas. According to the Arkansas Department of Health, one order was put in effect Thursday morning for a portion of the West Stone County Water Association in Stone and Searcy counties. The order was issued due to a main break and affects the customers in the eastern portion of the system from Mountain View west to Timbo.
THV11

Annual Tales of the Crypt event returns to Mount Holly Cemetery

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Tales of the Crypt has been an annual October tradition at Mount Holly Cemetery since 1995— until the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to it two years ago. A rehearsal will be held on Tuesday, October 4 at 9:45 a.m., and the performance will be on Sunday, October 9 from 2-4 p.m. at Mount Holly. Tours will end at 5 p.m.
xpopress.com

49th Annual Central Arkansas Gem, Mineral and Jewelry Show 2022

In its 49th year, the Central Arkansas Gem, Mineral & Geology Society invites you and your family to an amazing show featuring Gems, Minerals, Fossils, Jewelry, Beads, Kid's Dig, and Demonstrations. Vendors from across the country and Arkansas will be showcasing many incredible mineral specimens you do not want to...
THV11

THV11

