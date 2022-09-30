Read full article on original website
Recycle Bikes for Kids hosts block party
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A group of Arkansans in North Little Rock have been working very hard to make it easier for area families to get bicycles. On Sunday afternoon, Recycle Bikes for Kids, an organization that fixes up bikes to give away to children, hosted a block party.
What’s happening in central Arkansas this weekend?
As fall swoops through the Natural State, there is not shortage of events in central Arkansas that you can enjoy in the wonderful weather.
Arkansas rice industry donates 214,900 lbs. to local foodbank in honor of Rice Month
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas rice industry donated more than 214,900 pounds of rice to the Arkansas Foodbank in honor of National Rice Month on Thursday, September 29. The donation came from seven different mills and will provide over 1.6 million servings of rice to help feed families, children, and seniors all across the state.
Pumpkins and mazes, fresh air and spaces: Fun central Arkansas fall family day trips
Some fun pumpkin patches in and around central Arkansas for family fun.
From Arkansas to D.C.: Benton teen speaks at White House conference
On September 28th the White House held a conference over Hunger, Nutrition, and Health. Center Arkansas teen, Bella Crowe, was invited to the White House for the conference to give a youth perspective.
Small business in Southwest Little Rock connects Latinx community
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — If you've found yourself with a craving for dessert, there's no shortage of sweet, salty, and spicy treats at Tino’s in Southwest Little Rock. Tino Guevara, the owner of Tino's, has a wide variety of treats in his shop. "Some flavors are water-based some...
roadtirement.com
St Joseph Center in North Little Rock
We stayed here for free as part of Harvest Hosts. A treat to have not only a sustainable farm but an historic site too. We found a wonderful and historic location in North Little Rock, Arkansas. The St. Joseph Center is a non-profit organization based on a historic building that was once a children’s orphanage run by the Catholic Church. The impressive structure was built in 1910 and currently there are several Artist’s Studios inside the spacious old building that houses other functions.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Scott Plantation Settlement to host High Cotton on the Bayou Festival this weekend
The High Cotton on the Bayou Festival in Scott will be held this Saturday, Oct. 1, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Festival organizer Sara Gipson said the event is held at the Scott Plantation Settlement. “It is the home of 20 original plantation buildings, which will be open for...
Arkansan describes terrifying storm weather during Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian is hitting home for one Arkansan this week in Florida.
This Little Rock woman just turned 104 years old
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Happy birthday! It's officially now 104 rotations around the sun for one Arkansas woman. Dorothy Pumphrey, who has been a lifelong Little Rock resident, just celebrated her 104th birthday. Her secret behind celebrating so many birthdays? Well, she attributes fun and genuine happiness to the...
Deputies: Student arrested in Watson Chapel School District threats
Jefferson County deputies arrested an 18-year-old Wednesday after the Watson Chapel School District received a bomb threats and texts concerning other violent incidents over the past two weeks.
LR Animal Village offers $15 pet microchipping Oct. 8
The Little Rock animal shelter support group offers a one-day program to reduce the chance of losing a pet.
KTLO
4 boil orders in effect in north central Arkansas
Four boil orders are currently in effect in north central Arkansas. According to the Arkansas Department of Health, one order was put in effect Thursday morning for a portion of the West Stone County Water Association in Stone and Searcy counties. The order was issued due to a main break and affects the customers in the eastern portion of the system from Mountain View west to Timbo.
Two die in head-on crash in rural Missouri
Two men died in a head-on crash Friday evening in rural Missouri. Investigators say it happened as one driver tried to overtake another vehicle on a highway.
Annual Tales of the Crypt event returns to Mount Holly Cemetery
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Tales of the Crypt has been an annual October tradition at Mount Holly Cemetery since 1995— until the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to it two years ago. A rehearsal will be held on Tuesday, October 4 at 9:45 a.m., and the performance will be on Sunday, October 9 from 2-4 p.m. at Mount Holly. Tours will end at 5 p.m.
xpopress.com
49th Annual Central Arkansas Gem, Mineral and Jewelry Show 2022
In its 49th year, the Central Arkansas Gem, Mineral & Geology Society invites you and your family to an amazing show featuring Gems, Minerals, Fossils, Jewelry, Beads, Kid's Dig, and Demonstrations. Vendors from across the country and Arkansas will be showcasing many incredible mineral specimens you do not want to...
KTLO
North Little Rock teen sentenced to 20 years in fatal June 2020 shooting
LITTLE ROCK — A 19-year-old North Little Rock man has accepted a 20-year prison sentence for shooting two men, killing one of them, two years ago just after his 17th birthday. Sentencing papers filed Wednesday show D’Anthony Williams pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, reduced from first-degree murder, and first-degree...
Watson Chapel School District officials frustrated after multiple fake threats
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — The Watson Chapel School District has been on edge for the past couple of weeks after multiple fake threats were called in. Various school officials, including Superintendent Tom Wilson, have said that it has been a very frustrating situation. "First through 12th grade here, raised,...
Little Rock mayoral candidates to address campaigns at upcoming forum
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — SWLR Community will be holding a Mayoral candidate forum in October in anticipation of the upcoming runoff that's set to happen later this year. The forum will feature current Little Rock Mayor, Frank Scott Jr., along with his opponents Steve Landers, Greg Henderson, and Glen Schwarz.
Theft causing problems for man wanting to bring science museum to Pine Bluff
A Utah inventor man looking to start his own business in Pine bluff is suffering from a major problem that’s holding him back. That problem is theft.
