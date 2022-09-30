ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
kfgo.com

Internal poll shows tight race for ND House

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – An internal poll conducted for the North Dakota Democratic Party shows an apparent tight race for North Dakota’s U.S. House seat. The poll, provided to KFGO News by a person affiliated with the Democratic Party, indicates that Independent candidate Cara Mund only trails Republican Incumbent Kelly Armstrong by 4 percentage points.
ELECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Elections
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
State
Connecticut State
CBS 58

Republican supermajority real possibility for Wisconsin ahead of Midterms

WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- We're just six weeks away from midterms that political experts say could change the political landscape of the state of Wisconsin forever. If Wisconsin Republicans can edge out enough seats in state Senate and Assembly races for two thirds majority in both the State Assembly and Senate come November, they'll have a veto-proof supermajority.
WISCONSIN STATE
KAAL-TV

286K absentee and mail-in ballots sent in first week of voting season in Minnesota

(ABC 6 News) – New data shows the number of sent and accepted absentee and mail-in ballots since early voting began in Minnesota on September 23. The Office of the Secretary of State says as of September 29, local election officials across the state had sent out 286,324 absentee and mail-in ballots to registered voters. Of these, 11,380 have been accepted.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minnesota Legislature#Campaign Finance#State Senate#Minnesota Supreme Court#Politics State#Election State#Dfl#Gop#Alliance#The U S Supreme Court
WausauPilot

“I’ll be like a turd in water’: Text messages show Prehn stayed past the expiration of his term to keep DNR board under GOP control

A Natural Resources Board member who refused to vacate his seat when his term expired did so to keep the board under Republican control, according to newly released text messages from his cell phone. The texts also show he received support from prominent state politicians as Republicans in the legislature blocked board appointments from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin senior voters; big role in upcoming election

CEDARBURG, Wis. - Senior voters will play a big role in who wins Wisconsin – and a new poll finds those voters 65 and older are almost evenly split between voting for Democrats and Republicans. Pollsters working on the new AARP poll of Wisconsin voters estimate voters 50 and...
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
MinnPost

Mercado Central demands Scott Jensen remove images from campaign ads

At Sahan Journal, Abe Asher writes, “Longtime Minneapolis marketplace Mercado Central is demanding that Republican Scott Jensen’s campaign for governor remove footage of the marketplace from a new advertisement it recently released. … The board asserted that Mercado Central’s interior design and interior and exterior murals are all protected by copyright law and cannot be used for any commercial or political use, and asked that all footage of the building be removed from campaign videos and from all social and broadcast media.”
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

MN Frontline Worker Pay details expected to be released next week

The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry says it expects to release more details about the state’s frontline worker pay program next week. According to a tweet, they are wrapping up the appeals process. People who applied and were denied the frontline worker pay had until Aug. 31 to...
MINNESOTA STATE
Mix 97-3

The Biggest Landowner in Minnesota Will Shock You

Read More: Who Owns The Most Land In South Dakota? Story Source: World Population Review Story Source: Stacker Website [carbongallery id="62b1e16becd83213cb8ac9e2"]. ">recent study, around 75 percent of the land in Minnesota is privately owned. Of course, the Federal Government owns places like the Superior National Forest and Voyagers National Park,...
MINNESOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls man requests his image be removed from Noem’s latest attack ad

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – In a 500-plus word social media post, a Sioux Falls man is requesting his image be removed from Governor Kristi Noem’s latest attack ad. Vaney Hariri, a Sioux Falls entrepreneur and co-founder of Think 3D Solutions, said the image of him standing with Jamie Smith during a protest in May 2020 should not “be conflated with what happened at the mall later that night.” Hariri said the protest in downtown Sioux Falls was “one of the most beautiful things I’ve laid my eyes on.”
SIOUX FALLS, SD
MinnPost

Red Cross volunteers from Minnesota in Florida for Hurricane Ian

Jennifer Hoff at KARE-11 reports there are 30 volunteers from Minnesota and the Dakotas on the ground with 50 more on standby in Jacksonville, waiting for Hurricane Ian to hit landfall. “It may die down in category level but it can still cause such devastation and that’s what we have to prepare for,” said evacuation shelter supervisor Kyle Parkinson. “We were at a level seven, which means that’s our highest response.”
MINNESOTA STATE
millcitytimes.com

Part 2: Community Members Receive AIA Minnesota Collaborative Achievement Awards

Dan Collison and Meghan Elliot are the recipients of this year’s AIA Minnesota Collaborative Achievement Award. They both have contributed much to the quality of our downtown physical environments, and they work collaboratively – which is the main criteria for the award. Our interview with Meghan Elliot was published October 1, and today we turn our attention to Dan Collison, Director of Business Development & Public Affairs for the Midwest at Sherman Associates.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

MinnPost

Minneapolis, MN
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
994K+
Views
ABOUT

MinnPost is a nonprofit, nonpartisan enterprise whose mission is to provide high-quality journalism for people who care about Minnesota.

 http://MinnPost.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy