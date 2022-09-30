Read full article on original website
Related
dakotafreepress.com
Freedom Caucus Just Like Kristi and SDGOP: Focused on Vague National Agenda Instead of South Dakota Issues
I would like to like the “South Dakota Freedom Caucus,” the group of right-wing Republican legislators who could serve as a helpful counterweight to Kristi Noem’s self-aggrandizement and neglect of affairs of state. But I can’t view these right-wingers as viable movers and shakers on the political...
This Small Minnesota Town Is Considered The Worst In The Entire State
There are some great places to live in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. However, there is one small town that is considered the worst small town in the entire state of Minnesota. Hopefully, this small town isn't your hometown, because no one wants to be number one on a list of the worst small towns in the entire state.
Has Gov. Tim Walz lost Greater Minnesota? Scott Jensen hopes to run up the score in governor’s race
When Tim Walz ran for governor in 2018, he pledged to unite the whole state — bridging an urban-rural divide as a Mankato Democrat who would help Greater Minnesota as much as the Twin Cities metro. On the 2018 campaign trail, Walz, who hunts and often wears camouflage hats,...
kfgo.com
Internal poll shows tight race for ND House
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – An internal poll conducted for the North Dakota Democratic Party shows an apparent tight race for North Dakota’s U.S. House seat. The poll, provided to KFGO News by a person affiliated with the Democratic Party, indicates that Independent candidate Cara Mund only trails Republican Incumbent Kelly Armstrong by 4 percentage points.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS 58
Republican supermajority real possibility for Wisconsin ahead of Midterms
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- We're just six weeks away from midterms that political experts say could change the political landscape of the state of Wisconsin forever. If Wisconsin Republicans can edge out enough seats in state Senate and Assembly races for two thirds majority in both the State Assembly and Senate come November, they'll have a veto-proof supermajority.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Jim Schultz: Minnesota AG Keith Ellison shows "remarkable willingness" to lie about Feeding Our Future
(Fargo, ND) -- Minnesota attorney general candidate Jim Schultz says incumbent AG Kieth Ellison is lying about the $250 million dollar fraud case tied to the now closed charity Feeding Our Future. "it is incredibly disturbing that in this and many other matters the attorney general of Minnesota has remarkable...
KAAL-TV
286K absentee and mail-in ballots sent in first week of voting season in Minnesota
(ABC 6 News) – New data shows the number of sent and accepted absentee and mail-in ballots since early voting began in Minnesota on September 23. The Office of the Secretary of State says as of September 29, local election officials across the state had sent out 286,324 absentee and mail-in ballots to registered voters. Of these, 11,380 have been accepted.
DNR Reminds Minnesota Hunters to Brush Up On These Gun Safety Rules
This weekend, Minnesota's fall turkey hunting season begins which also means we're just over a month away from the deer firearm opener, which is November 5. With that in mind, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is reminding hunters to brush up on Minnesota's firearms regulations and be sure to follow them all when out on a hunt.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mprnews.org
Pleasant Sunday temps; shower chances highest in northern, central Minnesota
We have good running weather this morning for the Twin Cities Marathon. Temperatures are starting out in the 50s and will rise into the 60s later this morning. Most of the morning should be dry along the race route, but an isolated brief shower is possible. We’re starting the day...
“I’ll be like a turd in water’: Text messages show Prehn stayed past the expiration of his term to keep DNR board under GOP control
A Natural Resources Board member who refused to vacate his seat when his term expired did so to keep the board under Republican control, according to newly released text messages from his cell phone. The texts also show he received support from prominent state politicians as Republicans in the legislature blocked board appointments from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.
DFLer-turned-independent Tom Bakk endorses 2 Democrats in key House races
The retiring Minnesota Sen. Tom Bakk of Cook made waves in 2020 when the one-time DFL majority leader became an independent and caucused with Republicans who control the state Senate. But, as the November midterm election approaches, he has not fully embraced the GOP. Bakk on Saturday told MinnPost he...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin senior voters; big role in upcoming election
CEDARBURG, Wis. - Senior voters will play a big role in who wins Wisconsin – and a new poll finds those voters 65 and older are almost evenly split between voting for Democrats and Republicans. Pollsters working on the new AARP poll of Wisconsin voters estimate voters 50 and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mercado Central demands Scott Jensen remove images from campaign ads
At Sahan Journal, Abe Asher writes, “Longtime Minneapolis marketplace Mercado Central is demanding that Republican Scott Jensen’s campaign for governor remove footage of the marketplace from a new advertisement it recently released. … The board asserted that Mercado Central’s interior design and interior and exterior murals are all protected by copyright law and cannot be used for any commercial or political use, and asked that all footage of the building be removed from campaign videos and from all social and broadcast media.”
boreal.org
MN Frontline Worker Pay details expected to be released next week
The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry says it expects to release more details about the state’s frontline worker pay program next week. According to a tweet, they are wrapping up the appeals process. People who applied and were denied the frontline worker pay had until Aug. 31 to...
The Biggest Landowner in Minnesota Will Shock You
Read More: Who Owns The Most Land In South Dakota? Story Source: World Population Review Story Source: Stacker Website [carbongallery id="62b1e16becd83213cb8ac9e2"]. ">recent study, around 75 percent of the land in Minnesota is privately owned. Of course, the Federal Government owns places like the Superior National Forest and Voyagers National Park,...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls man requests his image be removed from Noem’s latest attack ad
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – In a 500-plus word social media post, a Sioux Falls man is requesting his image be removed from Governor Kristi Noem’s latest attack ad. Vaney Hariri, a Sioux Falls entrepreneur and co-founder of Think 3D Solutions, said the image of him standing with Jamie Smith during a protest in May 2020 should not “be conflated with what happened at the mall later that night.” Hariri said the protest in downtown Sioux Falls was “one of the most beautiful things I’ve laid my eyes on.”
boreal.org
Community members gather to reflect on the forced assimilation at American Indian boarding schools
Saturday, people across the Twin Cities came together at the Basilica of St. Mary to remember and reflect on the forced assimilation of American Indians. Beginning in the late 1800s, the federal government took American Indian children from their families and sent them to boarding schools throughout the United States.
Gov. Walz changes his tune slightly as fallout from Feeding Our Future fraud case continues
Thursday the Governor spoke for the first time since putting the blame on a Ramsey County Judge for the continued payments to after being alerted to potential fraud in a $250 million COVID scheme by Feeding Our Future.
Red Cross volunteers from Minnesota in Florida for Hurricane Ian
Jennifer Hoff at KARE-11 reports there are 30 volunteers from Minnesota and the Dakotas on the ground with 50 more on standby in Jacksonville, waiting for Hurricane Ian to hit landfall. “It may die down in category level but it can still cause such devastation and that’s what we have to prepare for,” said evacuation shelter supervisor Kyle Parkinson. “We were at a level seven, which means that’s our highest response.”
millcitytimes.com
Part 2: Community Members Receive AIA Minnesota Collaborative Achievement Awards
Dan Collison and Meghan Elliot are the recipients of this year’s AIA Minnesota Collaborative Achievement Award. They both have contributed much to the quality of our downtown physical environments, and they work collaboratively – which is the main criteria for the award. Our interview with Meghan Elliot was published October 1, and today we turn our attention to Dan Collison, Director of Business Development & Public Affairs for the Midwest at Sherman Associates.
MinnPost
Minneapolis, MN
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
994K+
Views
ABOUT
MinnPost is a nonprofit, nonpartisan enterprise whose mission is to provide high-quality journalism for people who care about Minnesota.http://MinnPost.org
Comments / 0