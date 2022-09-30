Live coverage from SC of Ian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WNCT/WCBD/WFLA) — After collapsing buildings and pounding Florida with strong winds and relentless rain, Hurricane Ian made landfall in South Carolina on Friday just after 2 p.m. near Georgetown.

The system was bringing life-threatening storm surge and hurricane conditions to the coast, the National Hurricane Center said.

LIVE UPDATES: The Associated Press

The center said major to record river flooding will continue across Central Florida through next week.

Considerable flooding will be possible in coastal and northeast South Carolina, and across portions of North Carolina and southwest Virginia on Friday, the NHC said in its latest advisory.

WCBD in Charleston, S.C.

Parts of South Carolina remained under a storm surge warning, meaning the storm could raise water levels above normal tides.

Here is a list of watches and warnings that are in effect per the National Hurricane Center.

WBTW in Myrtle Beach

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.