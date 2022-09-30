Sept. 30 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s most wanted
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals.
36-year-old Eric Jaramillo is a Hispanic Man, 5’09”, 125 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Jaramillo has a no bond warrant for public order crimes which includes Telephone – Obstruct Service and Criminal Mischief. He has a second no bond warrant for Crimes Against Person, which includes Assault and Harassment.
32-year-old Anthony Vallejos is a Hispanic man, 5’06”, 140 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. Vallejos has two warrants for Failure to Appear which include the following charges: Contempt of Court, Violation of a Protection Order, Assault, and Felony Menacing with a Real or Simulated Weapon. His total bond amount is $30,000.
If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of these individuals, contact the Pueblo Police Department. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867 or leave a tip on Pueblo Crime Stoppers ‘ website. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.
Comments / 8