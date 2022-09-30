ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Sept. 30 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo's most wanted

By Brett Yager
 4 days ago

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals.

Eric Jaramillo, Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

36-year-old Eric Jaramillo is a Hispanic Man, 5’09”, 125 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Jaramillo has a no bond warrant for public order crimes which includes Telephone – Obstruct Service and Criminal Mischief. He has a second no bond warrant for Crimes Against Person, which includes Assault and Harassment.

Anthony Vallejos, Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

32-year-old Anthony Vallejos is a Hispanic man, 5’06”, 140 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. Vallejos has two warrants for Failure to Appear which include the following charges: Contempt of Court, Violation of a Protection Order, Assault, and Felony Menacing with a Real or Simulated Weapon. His total bond amount is $30,000.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of these individuals, contact the Pueblo Police Department. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867 or leave a tip on Pueblo Crime Stoppers ‘ website. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

Comments / 8

Prarie Dawg
4d ago

don't worry Pueblo once there are arrested they will be released on their $25 bail and free to run amok again

KXRM

