Read full article on original website
Related
I’m a teacher, this is the time your child should go to bed on a school night depending on their age
GROWING up, we begged our parents to stay up past our bedtime. But you may be surprised to find out when a child's bedtime should be. According to a chart shared by a teacher at Wilson Elementary School, children should go to bed by a certain time... and it all depends on when they woke up.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Kids With Head Lice Shouldn't Be Sent Home From School, New Guidance Says
The American Academy of Pediatrics has updated guidance on head lice for the first time since 2015. One of the key points is that infestations are neither a health hazard nor a sign of poor hygiene but can result in significant stigma and psychological stress. Dallas pediatrician Dr. Marciel Oquendo...
The kids were asking for food from their neighbor: "They come every day." The mother turned out to be cheating.
Every member of the family feels the effects of mom's infidelity. Moms who cheated were looked down upon and considered social outcasts in earlier decades. Though many more varieties of relationships are tolerated in today's culture, the stigma of cheating remains strong.
22 WSBT
2nd grader kicked out of school after parents' outrage over bathtub picture assignment
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (TND) — After her parents refused to comply with a homework assignment that asked students to "send picture of you doing reading homework in bathtub," a second grader in Florida has been reportedly removed from her school. The girl attended Victory Christian Academy in Florida, according to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
"This Is Where I Died Before": 32 Parents Shared The Scariest Things Their Kids Have Ever Said, And My Teeth Are Chattering
"My child did not like walking past a local church because he said that there were dead people in the basement. He had never been to a church before, nor did he ever like going to one."
This Woman Leaves Her Baby To Sleep Alone Outside In Public — But In Her Country, It's The Norm
"My visiting nurse emphasized most to me that it would help with my stress levels and help the family function better, which I agree with."
Parents fuming as kids booted out of school for not wearing 'black enough' socks
Parents are fuming after a group of children were booted from school for not wearing ‘black enough’ socks. Headteacher Alun Ebenezer at The Deepings School in Lincolnshire defended the decision to remove the 50 students from their classes for not adhering to the strict dress code. On Monday...
WebMD
Don’t Make Kids With Head Lice Leave School, Report Says
Sept. 30, 2022 – The American Academy of Pediatrics says children with head lice don’t need to be sent home from school. Head lice infestations aren’t really a health hazard because of low transmission rates, a new report from the academy says, and sending students home “may stigmatize children suspected of having head lice.” The group says schools should instead offer education programs to help families understand how to manage head lice.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mom kicks out teenage daughter for being a 'bad influence' on younger siblings
Do younger children get influenced by their elder siblings?. Elder children have a profound influence on their younger siblings. Therefore, the older sibling’s habits, whether good or bad, are more likely to pass on to their younger ones.
Ponca City News
When grandparents become parents to their grandchildren
Body Grandparents often are very influential in the lives of their grandchildren, whether they provide occasional care, live close by or are far away. But what happens when grandparents assume the role of parent for their grandchildren? Becoming a parent to a grandchild means taking on an important new role in life.
Dear Therapist: We’re Cutting My Husband’s Parents Out of Our Lives
On the last Monday of each month, Lori Gottlieb answers a reader’s question about a problem, big or small. Have a question? Email her at dear.therapist@theatlantic.com. Don't want to miss a single column? Sign up to get “Dear Therapist” in your inbox. Dear Therapist,. How do I...
Parents struggling with inflation: 'I left that $25 backpack for my preschooler at the checkout.'
Parents nationwide are finding their back-to-school dollars aren't going as far as they once did. Inflation is at levels decades high, with prices spiking for groceries, gas, home goods and just about everything needed to run a household.
Redbook
Child Therapists Explain How to Stop Your Kids' After-School Meltdowns for Good
As a parent of both a kindergartner and second grader, I’ve seen my fair share of meltdowns after picking my children up from school. I’ve felt helpless. And trust me, I’ve tried it all. I’ve provided them snacks as soon as they step foot in the door, encouraged them to go outside to play, and simply given them the chance to relax. Some of these ideas worked, too, but the positive results never stuck around for long.
My Wife Of 52 Years Just Died. My Grief Is So Overwhelming, I Can Barely Cope.
"They say you never forget your first love. In my case, Diane was the only girl I ever loved."
Louisville Cardinal
Perfecting Your Child’s Bedtime Routine: How Do You Build a Routine for Them?
Bedtime is one of the most routine things in a child’s life, and yet it can sometimes feel like a minefield. Studies show that having a bedtime routine improves your child’s mood and behavioral regulation. It’s easy to get caught up in trying to make bedtime a special event every night. But what if you could still find ways to make it more fun, safer, and easier for your little one?
Lima News
Ex-etiquette: Children take badmouthing other parent personally
Q. My 13-year-old son has been telling me he does not want to go back to his mother’s for about three months now. He wouldn’t tell me why, but when he finally opened up, I have to admit, I was really surprised. He said that she badmouths me so much, he just doesn’t want to be there anymore. If I mention this to his mother, she will never believe me. What’s good ex-etiquette?
Up North Voice
Toddler napping necessity
I was enjoying a short power nap to rejuvenate my body and mind. A quick power nap for me is 20 minutes on average. It amazes me how a short nap can have such a powerful impact on my day. I remember my daughter growing up and now my grandson, and from age 3 on, both fought to not have to take a nap. You can tell they need a nap with a variety of tells! The most obvious is yawning, also look for squinting of the eyes; another is a term I call zoning out. Zoning out is when the toddler stares off into space for a couple of moments. On the lighter side, I imagine I can see a couple of horns growing out of the top of their heads and acting in unimaginable ways.
Comments / 0