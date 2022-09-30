ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Kids With Head Lice Shouldn't Be Sent Home From School, New Guidance Says

The American Academy of Pediatrics has updated guidance on head lice for the first time since 2015. One of the key points is that infestations are neither a health hazard nor a sign of poor hygiene but can result in significant stigma and psychological stress. Dallas pediatrician Dr. Marciel Oquendo...
WebMD

Don’t Make Kids With Head Lice Leave School, Report Says

Sept. 30, 2022 – The American Academy of Pediatrics says children with head lice don’t need to be sent home from school. Head lice infestations aren’t really a health hazard because of low transmission rates, a new report from the academy says, and sending students home “may stigmatize children suspected of having head lice.” The group says schools should instead offer education programs to help families understand how to manage head lice.
Ponca City News

When grandparents become parents to their grandchildren

Body Grandparents often are very influential in the lives of their grandchildren, whether they provide occasional care, live close by or are far away. But what happens when grandparents assume the role of parent for their grandchildren? Becoming a parent to a grandchild means taking on an important new role in life.
Redbook

Child Therapists Explain How to Stop Your Kids' After-School Meltdowns for Good

As a parent of both a kindergartner and second grader, I’ve seen my fair share of meltdowns after picking my children up from school. I’ve felt helpless. And trust me, I’ve tried it all. I’ve provided them snacks as soon as they step foot in the door, encouraged them to go outside to play, and simply given them the chance to relax. Some of these ideas worked, too, but the positive results never stuck around for long.
Louisville Cardinal

Perfecting Your Child’s Bedtime Routine: How Do You Build a Routine for Them?

Bedtime is one of the most routine things in a child’s life, and yet it can sometimes feel like a minefield. Studies show that having a bedtime routine improves your child’s mood and behavioral regulation. It’s easy to get caught up in trying to make bedtime a special event every night. But what if you could still find ways to make it more fun, safer, and easier for your little one?
Lima News

Ex-etiquette: Children take badmouthing other parent personally

Q. My 13-year-old son has been telling me he does not want to go back to his mother’s for about three months now. He wouldn’t tell me why, but when he finally opened up, I have to admit, I was really surprised. He said that she badmouths me so much, he just doesn’t want to be there anymore. If I mention this to his mother, she will never believe me. What’s good ex-etiquette?
Up North Voice

Toddler napping necessity

I was enjoying a short power nap to rejuvenate my body and mind. A quick power nap for me is 20 minutes on average. It amazes me how a short nap can have such a powerful impact on my day. I remember my daughter growing up and now my grandson, and from age 3 on, both fought to not have to take a nap. You can tell they need a nap with a variety of tells! The most obvious is yawning, also look for squinting of the eyes; another is a term I call zoning out. Zoning out is when the toddler stares off into space for a couple of moments. On the lighter side, I imagine I can see a couple of horns growing out of the top of their heads and acting in unimaginable ways.
