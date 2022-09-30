ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blake Griffin explains why he signed with Celtics during lengthy free agency process

Blake Griffin did not expect to sign with an NBA team until after training camp. Things changed quickly on that front this past week though when injuries piled up in the Celtics frontcourt. That left Boston looking for an experienced big that had the ability to switch in their system, leading Boston to Griffin on a a one-year guaranteed deal. The news comes on the heels of the Celtics losing a host of forwards and bigs to injuries in the past month. Danilo Gallinari is expected to miss the season with a torn ACL, Rob Williams is likely out until 2023 as he recovers from knee surgery and Luke Kornet will be out for a bit after suffering a sprained ankle last week.
Celtics creating welcome atmosphere for Blake Griffin: ‘It’s different, in a good way’

BOSTON -- Blake Griffin has seen more than his fair share of challenging situations in the NBA since being drafted in 2009. He dealt with the Donald Sterling situation in Los Angeles and a volatile situation with the Brooklyn Nets last year. The Celtics had their own controversy ahead of the season with the year-long suspension of Ime Udoka but Griffin couldn’t help but notice the change in atmosphere in Boston compared to his past stops.
Xander Bogaerts reflects before possible last game with Red Sox: ‘I’m proud of the man I’ve become’

BOSTON -- For years, Red Sox manager Alex Cora has called his shortstop, Xander Bogaerts, the “most consistent” person in the organization. That hasn’t changed in recent weeks or months. But Bogaerts, who is expected to opt out of his contract and hit free agency for the first time this winter, has admitted he’s coming to terms with the idea that his time in Boston might be coming to an end. On Tuesday, he took some time to reflect.
