Four takeaways as Celtics blow out Hornets 134-93 in preseason opener
BOSTON — Celtics basketball is back, and the final product Sunday looked like a similar one from last year. The Celtics blew out the Hornets 134-93 in their preseason opener at TD Garden, though it was far from a perfect effort. Of course, the necessary caveat: It’s still early....
Blake Griffin explains why he signed with Celtics during lengthy free agency process
Blake Griffin did not expect to sign with an NBA team until after training camp. Things changed quickly on that front this past week though when injuries piled up in the Celtics frontcourt. That left Boston looking for an experienced big that had the ability to switch in their system, leading Boston to Griffin on a a one-year guaranteed deal. The news comes on the heels of the Celtics losing a host of forwards and bigs to injuries in the past month. Danilo Gallinari is expected to miss the season with a torn ACL, Rob Williams is likely out until 2023 as he recovers from knee surgery and Luke Kornet will be out for a bit after suffering a sprained ankle last week.
Celtics rookie JD Davison adjusting to NBA under Marcus Smart’s mentorship
BOSTON — JD Davison drove to the bucket in one of his first Celtics practices. The rookie initially thought he had a wide-open lane, but that realization only lasted a split second. This is the NBA — this isn’t college ball. And Davison is a Celtic, so he was...
Malcolm Brogdon earns rave reviews from Jaylen Brown in Celtics debut against Hornets
The Celtics largely earned rave reviews for their offseason moves thanks to an under-the-radar trade pursuit of Malcolm Brogdon. The veteran guard came off Boston’s bench during his preseason debut on Sunday as expected and it did not take long for him to receive high marks from his new star teammates after their first few minutes playing together.
Paul Pierce doesn’t think Lakers will make playoffs despite roster changes
Paul Pierce has never been fond of the Lakers since his playing days. However, the former Celtics star appears to be far more down on the franchise than most entering the upcoming season. Appearing in the latest edition of All the Smoke Podcast with Kevin Garnett, Matt Barnes and Stephen...
Celtics’ Robert Williams progressing well in rehab: ‘He’s in a great mind frame’
BOSTON — Robert Williams III’s return is still weeks away after knee surgery, but he’s slowly progressing to his return to the court. Interim coach Joe Mazzulla said after Tuesday’s practice that Williams shot free throws, so there’s at least some positive signs there. Williams...
Celtics creating welcome atmosphere for Blake Griffin: ‘It’s different, in a good way’
BOSTON -- Blake Griffin has seen more than his fair share of challenging situations in the NBA since being drafted in 2009. He dealt with the Donald Sterling situation in Los Angeles and a volatile situation with the Brooklyn Nets last year. The Celtics had their own controversy ahead of the season with the year-long suspension of Ime Udoka but Griffin couldn’t help but notice the change in atmosphere in Boston compared to his past stops.
Celtics get 4th-most votes to win NBA title in general managers survey
While the Celtics are title contenders, outside expectations are more bullish on their odds to win an NBA championship about a week into training camp. That’s likely after the C’s endured some injury issues, along with Ime Udoka being suspended for the entire season. The Celtics came in...
White Sox face Twins, wrap up disappointing season
Wednesday’s matinee against the visiting Minnesota Twins marks the final game of a disappointing season for the Chicago White Sox.
Xander Bogaerts reflects before possible last game with Red Sox: ‘I’m proud of the man I’ve become’
BOSTON -- For years, Red Sox manager Alex Cora has called his shortstop, Xander Bogaerts, the “most consistent” person in the organization. That hasn’t changed in recent weeks or months. But Bogaerts, who is expected to opt out of his contract and hit free agency for the first time this winter, has admitted he’s coming to terms with the idea that his time in Boston might be coming to an end. On Tuesday, he took some time to reflect.
