krcgtv.com
Man seriously injured in Morgan County crash
MORGAN COUNTY — A Stover, Missouri man was seriously injured after a crash in Morgan County Saturday night. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports, the crash happened on Saw Mill Road at Hillview Road around 7:25 p.m. The crash happened when Scott...
myozarksonline.com
Fatal Camden County Crash
A woman from Linn Creek was killed in a single-vehicle accident in Camden County on Thursday afternoon. Missouri Highway Patrol crash reports indicate that 61-year-old, Teresa L. Richardson, was westbound on Route A around 1:30 when she crossed the center of the roadway, ran off the left side of the road, struck an embankment, and then struck a tree. Richardson was wearing a seat belt, but was pronounced dead at the scene. This was Troop I’s 11th fatality for the month of September, and the 59th of the year.
kjluradio.com
Eldon man seriously injured in head-on collision with school bus
An Eldon man suffers serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash involving a school bus. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Chance Craft, 27, of Eldon, was driving too fast for the conditions early Friday near his hometown when he crossed the centerline and stuck the bus. Craft was transported to...
KYTV
Patrol says one killed in head-on crash in Texas County
TEXAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol reports one driver died after a head-on crash in Texas County on Friday night. Troopers, in an earlier report, said two died. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports it happened on State Highway VV, four miles southeast of Licking. Investigators say,...
Man arrested after woman’s body found near Missouri highway
LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. – A man from Camdenton has been charged in the death of a Lebanon woman whose body was found on Sept. 26. The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office said the woman was involved in a deadly crash on the day she was released from a Missouri prison. She was in a car with the stepson of a man she had exchanged letters with while behind bars.
Two die in head-on crash in rural Missouri
Two men died in a head-on crash Friday evening in rural Missouri. Investigators say it happened as one driver tried to overtake another vehicle on a highway.
Woman killed in leaving scene crash, her body discovered two weeks later
LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. — Robert Eugene Nyman, 39, of Camdenton is charged with Leaving the Scene of a Crash that resulted in Death. Killed in the crash was Hope L. Arnold who had been released the day of the fatal crash from Chillicothe Women’s Prison. Authorities did not know she was unaccounted for.
kjluradio.com
Pettis County man accused of brutal assault of elderly man located in southwest Missouri
A Pettis County man wanted for brutally assaulting an elderly man last weekend is captured. Jason James, 40, of Houstonia, was taken into custody Friday afternoon by US Marshalls and the Missouri State Highway Patrol, along with his girlfriend, Jessica Frizzell, just outside of Boliver. James is charged with one count of first-degree assault on a special victim and two counts of leaving the scene of an accident.
houstonherald.com
Man arrested on outstanding warrant from Texas County
A West Plains man wanted on a Texas County warrant was arrested Saturday in Howell County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Charles C. Carter, 39, was arrested on a misdemeanor Texas County warrant for traffic and a misdemeanor Wright County warrant for traffic, the patrol said. He was taken...
Four-vehicle crash causes minor injuries in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Two people suffered minor injuries in a four-vehicle crash Thursday on the Missouri River Bridge in Jefferson City. Jefferson City Police said a green 2013 Fiat was traveling westbound when it tried to slow down before running into a 2019 Kia Sorento that was stuck in traffic. The hit pushed the The post Four-vehicle crash causes minor injuries in Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KYTV
Power outage impacted the city of Lebanon, Mo. Saturday morning
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - City leaders in Lebanon reported power has been restored to part of the city. Electric officials say wildlife has caused a power outage Saturday morning. It happened in the Beck Lane area. The outage lasted a few hours. To report a correction or typo, please email...
krcgtv.com
Resurfacing project on Route 179 will start Monday
The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) announced a resurfacing project that will begin Monday, October 3. Contractors for MoDOT will resurface Route 179, between Route 87 in Moniteau County and Truman Boulevard in Jefferson City. One lane will be closed, with flaggers and a pilot car to guide drivers through...
KYTV
Laclede County Sheriff’s Office investigates woman’s death as suspicious
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a Lebanon woman as suspicious. On September 26, a resident found the body of Hope L. Arnold, 33, on an embankment on Route 66 near Hazelgreen. Preliminary results of an autopsy conducted Monday indicate Arnold died of blunt trauma to the body.
KRMS Radio
Man Arrested For Drug Trafficking In Eldon
The Eldon Police Chief has announced the Wednesday arrest of a fugitive wanted for alleged drug trafficking. Chief Brian Kidwell says his force along with the Miller County Sheriff’s Department and the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force worked together to locate 41 year old Nicholas Lee Scott at a home on North Walnut Street and he was arrested without incident.
939theeagle.com
Motorcycle crash kills mid-Missouri man
A Rolla man has been killed in a Sunday evening motorcycle crash in Osage County, east of Jefferson City. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 55-year-old Donald Mahaney was traveling on county road 722 when he went off the left side of the road, returned to the road, slid and went off the right side of the highway. The Patrol’s crash report says Mahaney was ejected from the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene.
krcgtv.com
Rape and Abuse Crisis Service brings awareness to domestic violence in Linn County
Linn — October is domestic violence awareness month and Rape and Abuse Crisis Service better knows as RACS, held it's first ever Everyone Walks for RACS event in Osage County. RACS, is a nonprofit that serves victims of domestic violence in 9 counties in Missouri. According to Executive Director...
Ozarks First.com
Lebanon woman died from blunt force trauma right after prison release
LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. — The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information about what might have happened to a Lebanon woman whose body they found on Monday, Sept. 26. The body of Hope L. Arnold, 33, of Lebanon was found in an embankment on Route 66 on...
kmmo.com
SEDALIA POLICE DEPARTMENT ASKING FOR HELP FROM THE PUBLIC IN LOCATING WOMAN WITH AN ACTIVE WARRANT
The Sedalia Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a woman with an active warrant. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 31-year-old Sheila Swope is wanted for probation violations for delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance, as well as parole absconder. Swope is five-foot-two and 114 pounds.
‘Every day I cry and I cry,’ Missouri man’s desperate search for late wife’s wedding rings
KOLR10 Investigates is looking into what happens to patients' valuables including jewelry in the midst of a medical emergency as we work to help an Ozarks man find his late wife's rings.
