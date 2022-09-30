ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Reveals Official Paramount Network Trailer (TV News Roundup)

Paramount Network shared the official trailer for the fifth season of “Yellowstone,” which returns on Nov. 13 with two episodes. The new trailer opens with Kevin Costner’s John Dutton being sworn in as Governor of Montana, and previews the chaos that immediately follows. “Yellowstone” comes from “Wind River” director Taylor Sheridan, and the show’s cast alongside Costner includes Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham and Gil Birmingham. Mo Brings Plenty, Wendy Moniz, Jen Landon and Kathryn Kelly have been upped to series regulars. The upcoming season will...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Glover
Person
Jim Rash
Person
Gillian Jacobs
Person
Alison Brie
Person
Dan Harmon
Person
Ken Jeong
Person
Danny Pudi
Soaps In Depth

How to Watch DAYS OF OUR LIVES on Peacock

On Friday, Sept. 9 NBC’s last remaining daytime drama will end its run on the network to stream exclusively on Peacock beginning on Monday, Sept. 12. But if you’re one of those fans wondering “How do I watch DAYS OF OUR LIVES on Peacock?” we’ll try to break it down for you.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Series Finale#Nbc#Community#Yahoo Screen#The Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
Variety

David E. Kelley’s ‘The Calling’ Unveils First Look Ahead of November Premiere (TV News Roundup)

The first look of David E. Kelley’s investigative drama series “The Calling” were released Monday by Peacock, offering a glimpse into the show ahead of its Nov. 10 debut on the streamer. Adapted from a series of novels by author Dror Mishani, the show’s plot follows a New York Police Department detective named Avraham Avraham (Jeff Wilbush), who typically relies on spirituality to guide his pursuit of truth until one investigation makes him rethink his beliefs. The series stars Wilbush, Juliana Canfield, Karen Robinson and Michael Mosley. One image highlights a particularly tense, yet slightly absurd moment where Wilbush is locked...
TV SERIES
Daily Beast

‘Jungle’ Is a ‘Blade Runner’-Esque Drill-Rap Hood Tale—Minus the Ingenuity

Like any piece of art inspired by Blade Runner, Jungle is a show that really wants to impress you. The British drill-rap series, now streaming on Prime Video, establishes an avant-garde visual language and poetic sensibility right out the gate. In the pilot’s cold open, we cut between shots of waves crashing on a beach, a Black boy staring at a burning house, dictionary text and an ominous flip clock while the lead character, Gogo (Ezra Elliott), has a prophetic conversation over the phone.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Kim Kardashian Releases Her First Spotify-Exclusive Podcast

More than two years after Kim Kardashian inked an exclusive deal with Spotify for a podcast series focused on criminal-justice reform, the series is finally out. On Monday, Spotify released the first two episodes of original podcast “Kim Kardashian’s The System: The Case of Kevin Keith,” available worldwide. Following the series premiere, new episodes will be released each Monday thereafter. The eight-episode podcast is narrated by Kardashian alongside veteran true-crime producer Lori Rothschild Ansaldi, produced by Spotify and Tenderfoot TV. It follows the story of Keith, an Ohio man convicted of triple homicide who — for nearly three decades — has been...
BUCYRUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy