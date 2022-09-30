Read full article on original website
Related
TVLine Items: Feds Casts Niecy's Wife, Loki Season 2 Promotion and More
The Rookie: Feds is bringing a real-life love connection to the show: Jessica Betts, wife of series star Niecy Nash-Betts, will guest-star on the ABC drama as a love interest for Nash-Betts’ character Simone Clark, it was announced on Tuesday. Additionally, Tom Arnold (Roseanne) will appear as the charismatic...
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Reveals Official Paramount Network Trailer (TV News Roundup)
Paramount Network shared the official trailer for the fifth season of “Yellowstone,” which returns on Nov. 13 with two episodes. The new trailer opens with Kevin Costner’s John Dutton being sworn in as Governor of Montana, and previews the chaos that immediately follows. “Yellowstone” comes from “Wind River” director Taylor Sheridan, and the show’s cast alongside Costner includes Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham and Gil Birmingham. Mo Brings Plenty, Wendy Moniz, Jen Landon and Kathryn Kelly have been upped to series regulars. The upcoming season will...
NFL・
‘Days of Our Lives’ Fans Livid as Network Loses 750,000 Viewers After Move From NBC to Peacock: “A Huge Mistake”
Perhaps moving Days of Our Lives to streaming was not the best idea for NBC. The network, which officially moved the long-running soap opera to Peacock earlier this month, is reported to have lost nearly 750,000 viewers since replacing it with NBC News Daily. According to ShowBiz 411, the soap...
THEN AND NOW: The cast of 'Community'
"Community" premiered in 2009 and ran for six seasons. Its long-awaited movie will be available on Peacock.
RELATED PEOPLE
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (September 16)
Streaming services are in a bit of a limbo state right now. The high fantasy drama of House of the Dragon and The Rings of Power looks set to continue keeping subscribers busy for a few weeks yet, and we’re not expecting to see too many tentpole series (save for Andor on Disney Plus) arriving to join them in the battle for viewers’ eyeballs any time soon.
How to Watch DAYS OF OUR LIVES on Peacock
On Friday, Sept. 9 NBC’s last remaining daytime drama will end its run on the network to stream exclusively on Peacock beginning on Monday, Sept. 12. But if you’re one of those fans wondering “How do I watch DAYS OF OUR LIVES on Peacock?” we’ll try to break it down for you.
‘Virgin River’: Annette O’Toole Revealed the Real Reason She Was Absent From Season 3
Hope is a staple character on Netflix's 'Virgin River.' Now Annette O'Toole is explaining why her character was completely absent from season 3.
Why Law And Order Didn't Explain Anthony Anderson's Absence As Kevin Bernard In The Premiere Crossover Event
Law & Order was jam-packed with characters for the crossover with SVU and Organized Crime, but Kevin Bernard wasn't one of them, and there's a reason why nobody mentioned him.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Big Brother host Julie Chen reveals that the long-running reality series has been renewed for a 25th season
Big Brother host Julie Chen announced that the iconic reality series had been renewed once again in a Twitter video posted on Sunday. The 52-year-old anchor-turned-reality host revealed that the long-running series would be back to mark a major milestone — its 25th season. 'A big thank you to...
Young Sheldon season 6: next episode, teaser and everything we know
The lovable child prodigy Sheldon Cooper continues his collegiate career in Young Sheldon season 6. Here's everything we know about the new season.
How NCIS' Latest Premiere Quietly Destroyed Fans' Hopes Of Mark Harmon's Return As Gibbs
NCIS kicked off Season 20 with a crossover event, while also quietly deflating fans' hopes for Mark Harmon to return as Gibbs.
'Rick and Morty' Season 6 Episode 6 Recap: A Jerry and Rick Adventure
Rick Sanchez teams up with Jerry Smith in an attempt to stop his son-in-law's horrific Panda Express fortune cookie premonition from happening.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TV Fanatic
Jon Cryer, Donald Faison, and Abigail Spencer Comedy From Mike O'Malley Lands NBC Series Order
Jon Cryer is returning to the small screen. The Two and a Half Men alum is set to star in Mike O Malley's new comedy series for NBC. NBC handed out a series order this week, but the show is currently without a title. Cryer stars alongside Donald Faison (Scrubs)...
Rick and Morty season 6: next episode, cast and everything we know about the animated series
The duo of Rick & Morty are back, with Rick and Morty season 6 promising more adventures across the multiverse. Here is everything we know.
Interview with the Vampire: next episode, trailer, everything we know about the new Anne Rice series
Interview with the Vampire brings Anne Rice's seductive world to the small screen in the new AMC series.
The ‘Community’ Movie Is Finally Happening: Here’s Why Fans Should Be Excited
Ever since its second season, Community has had its own rallying cry: six seasons and a movie. In 2015, the now-defunct Yahoo! Screen made that hope for a sixth season come true. And now, in the year of our lord 2022, Peacock has announced every fan’s biggest dream. Human Beings, the Community movie is officially happening.
David E. Kelley’s ‘The Calling’ Unveils First Look Ahead of November Premiere (TV News Roundup)
The first look of David E. Kelley’s investigative drama series “The Calling” were released Monday by Peacock, offering a glimpse into the show ahead of its Nov. 10 debut on the streamer. Adapted from a series of novels by author Dror Mishani, the show’s plot follows a New York Police Department detective named Avraham Avraham (Jeff Wilbush), who typically relies on spirituality to guide his pursuit of truth until one investigation makes him rethink his beliefs. The series stars Wilbush, Juliana Canfield, Karen Robinson and Michael Mosley. One image highlights a particularly tense, yet slightly absurd moment where Wilbush is locked...
‘Chucky’ Season 2 Release Schedule and Everything We Know
'Chucky' Season 2 is coming and there are multiple ways to watch it. Showbiz Cheat Sheet is here to help with everything we know so far.
Daily Beast
‘Jungle’ Is a ‘Blade Runner’-Esque Drill-Rap Hood Tale—Minus the Ingenuity
Like any piece of art inspired by Blade Runner, Jungle is a show that really wants to impress you. The British drill-rap series, now streaming on Prime Video, establishes an avant-garde visual language and poetic sensibility right out the gate. In the pilot’s cold open, we cut between shots of waves crashing on a beach, a Black boy staring at a burning house, dictionary text and an ominous flip clock while the lead character, Gogo (Ezra Elliott), has a prophetic conversation over the phone.
Kim Kardashian Releases Her First Spotify-Exclusive Podcast
More than two years after Kim Kardashian inked an exclusive deal with Spotify for a podcast series focused on criminal-justice reform, the series is finally out. On Monday, Spotify released the first two episodes of original podcast “Kim Kardashian’s The System: The Case of Kevin Keith,” available worldwide. Following the series premiere, new episodes will be released each Monday thereafter. The eight-episode podcast is narrated by Kardashian alongside veteran true-crime producer Lori Rothschild Ansaldi, produced by Spotify and Tenderfoot TV. It follows the story of Keith, an Ohio man convicted of triple homicide who — for nearly three decades — has been...
Comments / 0