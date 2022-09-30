ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selena Gomez Seen In 1st Photos Since Hailey Bieber Denied Stealing Justin From Her

Selena Gomez was seen out for the first time publicly since Hailey Baldwin revealed the timeline of her love life with Selena’s ex Justin Bieber, putting to bed any rumors of their romances overlapping. The Only Murders in the Building star enjoyed a fun dinner with friends in Malibu on Tuesday night (September 27) as she rocked a sophisticated black ensemble paired with a camel coat, as well as Vagabond Shoemakers’ Edwina Boot. Selena looked to be having a grand time without a care in the world, which would line up with what Hailey said about there being “no drama” between the two women.
TBT: Taylor Swift Said Anxiety Was the "Number One Feeling" She Felt While Dating Harry Styles

Who: Grammy-winning singer, actor, and former boy bander Harry Styles and 11-time Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Taylor Swift. How They Met: As the story goes, Swift and Styles met backstage at the 2012 Kids Choice Awards, where Taylor and her pal Selena Gomez danced and sang along as Styles and his One Direction bandmates performed their hit "What Makes You Beautiful" during the show – according to MTV News.
Taylor Swift's Awkward Response May Have Confirmed All Too Well Theories After Years of Fans Speculating

From calling out Joe Jonas on “Mr. Perfectly Fine” and “Forever and Always” to her Harry Styles nods in “Style,” Taylor Swift is known for not holding back on her breakup songs. The ex who has been in question the longest is probably Jake Gyllenhaal, with their shared past resurfacing by way of the 10-minute version of "All Too Well" on Swift's re-released version of Red. The rumors have swirled around this song for years, but after the release of the short film All Too Well and the way Swift stammered through an interview question at the Toronto International Film Festival, some long-standing fan theories about a certain scarf appear to be closer to truth than ever.
Britney Spears Goes Off & Says J.Lo Would ‘Never’ Have Been Treated Like She Was During Conservatorship

Britney Spears, 40, name-dropped Jennifer Lopez, 53, when she slammed her abusive conservatorship on Instagram. “I’d like to see somebody tell Jennifer Lopez to sit down eight hours a day seven days a week … no car, own security of 5 years telling me at my own door I can’t walk outside for 4 months, the singer wrote on Sunday, September 25. Britney added, “No door for privacy…and watched me change naked and shower.”
Hailey Bieber Finally Reveals Whether She Ever Hooked Up With Justin While He Was With Selena

Hailey Bieber appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast on Sept. 28 and insisted that she NEVER hooked up with her now-husband Justin Bieber during a time while he was dating his ex, Selena Gomez. “Not one time,” Hailey confirmed. “When him and I ever started hooking up or anything of that sort, he was not ever in a relationship. Ever. At any point. I would never. It’s not my character to mess with someone’s relationship. I would just never do that. I was raised better than that. I’m not interested in doing that and I never was.”
Hailey Bieber’s ‘brownie glazed lips’ spark backlash

This is one dessert people aren’t enjoying.  Hailey Bieber’s no stranger to causing a social media stir with her beauty tutorials; fans went wild for her “glazed donut” nails this summer, and her signature skincare trend of the same name even inspired the launch of her own line, Rhode. But Bieber’s “brownie glazed lips” have people talking for all the wrong reasons. Back in September, Justin Bieber’s wife shared her latest makeup look on TikTok with the caption, “ready for all the fall things including brownie glazed lips” — and now, a number of commenters are calling her out for cultural appropriation. Bieber created her...
Taylor Swift shares candid look behind the scenes of new album

Taylor Swift is giving us an inside look into the making of "Midnights." The 32-year-old artist shared a behind-the-scenes video to Instagram of a compilation of clips of her creating her newest album, including footage singing with glasses of wine, walking through the snow and resting with her cat. Swift...
Taylor Swift & Drake Reportedly Made A Song In 2017 That Will Be Released On New ‘Reputation’

If the headlines of their queen Taylor Swift dropping a new album called Midnights in October wasn’t enough for the Swifties, perhaps the report that she has a “secret” collaboration with Drake coming soon will do the trick. The Grammy winner is said to be including the ditty, which was allegedly written in 2017 for Taylor’s Reputation album, on her upcoming remastered edition of the record, according to The Sun.
Hailey Bieber Says ‘It’s All Respect’ Between Her and Selena Gomez (but She Still Won’t Say Her Name)

There’s no one influencers feel more comfortable confiding in these days than Alex Cooper, host of Spotify’s popular sex and relationships podcast Call Her Daddy. On the latest episode, model and Rhode Skin founder Hailey Beiber, who’s previously been reluctant to speak to the media, sat down with Cooper to address the hate she’s received online regarding her husband, Justin Bieber, and his famous ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez.
'All hell broke loose': Scooter Braun admits 'regret' over Taylor Swift feud as he explains what happened with his purchase of Big Machine Records

Scooter Braun is speaking about his controversial acquisition of Big Machine Records in 2019 that resulted in Taylor Swift accusing the mogul of being a 'manipulative bully.'. The 41-year-old music manager appeared on the NPR podcast, The Limits with Jay Williams, this week and spoke about the deal which granted him the rights to music from multiple artists including Swift's first six albums.
