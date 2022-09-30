Read full article on original website
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s top two presidential candidates will face each other in a runoff vote after neither got enough support to win outright Sunday in an election to decide if the country returns a leftist to the helm of the world’s fourth-largest democracy or keeps the far-right incumbent in office.
AP News Summary at 10:55 p.m. EDT
With 98.8% of he votes tallied on Sunday's election, former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva had 48% support and incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro had 43.6% support. Brazil's election authority said the result made a second round vote between the two candidates a mathematical certainty. Nine other candidates were also competing.
Brazil's heated presidential election will go to second round
Brazil's polarizing presidential race will go to a second round run-off after no candidate achieved a majority of more than 50% of the ballot in an election that saw long lines at polling booths as millions turned out to vote.
Brazil to vote again in run-off after neither presidential candidate wins outright
Brazil’s top two presidential candidates will face each other in a second round of the election after neither won enough votes to be declared victorious outright.With 98.8 per cent of the votes tallied in the election on Sunday, 2 October, left-wing candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva won 48.1 per cent of the vote, and right-wing candidate and incumbent president Jair Bolsonaro won 43.5 per cent of the vote.Lula fell just short of the 50 per cent support needed to avoid a run-off vote.Voters have four weeks to make a decision.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Neymar shows support for Brazilian President BolsonaroBrazil’s president Jair Bolsonaro shocked by price of UK petrol45p tax rate cut ‘was wrong on every level’ says Grant Shapps
Brazil election: The presidential race is far from over
When the results came through on Sunday evening, there were cheers for Lula - as well as tears - but the atmosphere felt more like a sense of relief than outright celebration. This wasn't the first-round victory that his supporters had wished for. The polls released a day before the elections had predicted a 14 percentage point gap between Lula and Bolsonaro. They had hoped Lula could avoid a run-off but they vastly underestimated the support for the right-wing leader.
Candidates in Brazil's presidential race take their final laps
Candidates in Brazil's presidential race are taking their final laps around the country in what has become the most significant election since Latin America's largest country returned to democracy in 1985. Tomorrow, the choice for voters comes down to two polar opposites - a far-right former Army captain who has told his supporters to prepare for war if he loses or an elderly leftist who, just three years ago, was in jail for corruption. NPR's Carrie Kahn has this report.
'Tropical Trump' Bolsonaro Trails Leftist Rival Lula In Brazil's Presidential Polls
Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil’s leader endorsed by former U.S. President Donald Trump, is trailing his left-wing rival Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in the South American country’s presidential elections. What Happened: Da Silva, popularly known as Lula, failed to secure enough votes for a definitive victory and will...
