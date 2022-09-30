ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Bolsonaro, Lula headed to runoff after tight Brazil election

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s top two presidential candidates will face each other in a runoff vote after neither got enough support to win outright Sunday in an election to decide if the country returns a leftist to the helm of the world’s fourth-largest democracy or keeps the far-right incumbent in office.
AP News Summary at 10:55 p.m. EDT

Brazil to vote again in run-off after neither presidential candidate wins outright

Brazil’s top two presidential candidates will face each other in a second round of the election after neither won enough votes to be declared victorious outright.With 98.8 per cent of the votes tallied in the election on Sunday, 2 October, left-wing candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva won 48.1 per cent of the vote, and right-wing candidate and incumbent president Jair Bolsonaro won 43.5 per cent of the vote.Lula fell just short of the 50 per cent support needed to avoid a run-off vote.Voters have four weeks to make a decision.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Neymar shows support for Brazilian President BolsonaroBrazil’s president Jair Bolsonaro shocked by price of UK petrol45p tax rate cut ‘was wrong on every level’ says Grant Shapps
Brazil election: The presidential race is far from over

When the results came through on Sunday evening, there were cheers for Lula - as well as tears - but the atmosphere felt more like a sense of relief than outright celebration. This wasn't the first-round victory that his supporters had wished for. The polls released a day before the elections had predicted a 14 percentage point gap between Lula and Bolsonaro. They had hoped Lula could avoid a run-off but they vastly underestimated the support for the right-wing leader.
Candidates in Brazil's presidential race take their final laps

Candidates in Brazil's presidential race are taking their final laps around the country in what has become the most significant election since Latin America's largest country returned to democracy in 1985. Tomorrow, the choice for voters comes down to two polar opposites - a far-right former Army captain who has told his supporters to prepare for war if he loses or an elderly leftist who, just three years ago, was in jail for corruption. NPR's Carrie Kahn has this report.
