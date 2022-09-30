Read full article on original website
Men From Blaine, Minneapolis Found Guilty of Embezzlement
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Two Minnesota men have been found guilty of embezzling funds from Park Nicollet Health Services. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 59-year-old Gregory Koch of Minneapolis and 58-year-old Jerome Kangas of Blaine were found guilty of taking hundreds of thousand dollars from their employer over the course of five years.
Minnesota police make record setting fentanyl bust
A man was busted with 24 pounds of fentanyl at a Minnesota hotel, with the Bloomington Police Department saying it was the largest-ever fentanyl bust the agency has made.
Politics Friday: Jacob Frey on his police chief nominee and Jennifer Schultz, challenger in the 8th District
Host Mike Mulcahy talks with Mayor Jacob Frey about Frey’s choice for the next Minneapolis police chief. Then, a conversation with State Rep. Jen Schultz, DFL-Duluth. She’s an economics professor at the University of Minnesota Duluth and she’s challenging U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber, R-Minn., for the 8th District seat in Congress and not running for reelection to the Minnesota House. (We have invited Rep. Stauber on the program, but he has not yet agreed to an interview.)
Governor Walz responds to Feeding Our Future investigation
Photo: Governor Walz at a news conference on Wednesday while answer questions on the Feeding our Future fraud allegations (KSTP) After a back-and-forth with a Ramsey County judge, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz spoke on Feeding Our Future’s fraud allegations. The Walz administration was under fire last week after a...
Minneapolis clears homeless encampment by the Greenway, sparking complaints
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis police and city workers cleared a homeless encampment in the area of East 28th Street and Bloomington Avenue, sparking complaints and protests by encampment supporters on social media. The city issued a statement saying the decision to clear the encampment was made in collaboration with...
Mercado Central board asks Jensen to remove its image from campaign ad
Mercado Central at 1515 East Lake Street in Minneapolis, Minn. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. Leaders of Mercado Central in Minneapolis have accused the campaign of Republican governor candidate Scott Jensen of exploiting the cultural mall's image in a recent advertisement. In a letter to campaign...
Group says Minneapolis could sweep two other large encampments
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - An "autonomous" group that touts itself as defenders of homeless encampments in Minneapolis says the city has posted clearing notices for two other tent encampments. In a statement issued on Friday, following a clearing at the encampment off Bloomington Avenue at East 28th Street, the group...
Who votes, who doesn’t and why
This is part of a series about the 2022 municipal elections by the League of Women Voters Minneapolis. Recent Supreme Court rulings have exposed the reality that government representatives often don’t act in accordance with the will of the people. Polls indicate, for example, that Americans support access to abortion, yet the highest court in the land rescinded that right. So why the disconnect? It’s about voting –who votes, who doesn’t and why.
University of Minnesota ramps up police partnerships amid crime wave
The University of Minnesota has announced several efforts to improve public safety on and around campus in recent weeks, following concern from students and their parents about rising crime on campus and in surrounding neighborhoods. Efforts include a partnership with Minnesota State Patrol to target crime, plus the reinstatement of...
Man fatally shot Tuesday in Minneapolis ID'd as Omar Pineda, 34
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Hennepin County medical examiner says the man fatally shot Tuesday morning in south Minneapolis was 34-year-old Omar Rosas Pineda, and say he died of multiple gunshot wounds.It the city's 67th homicide of the year, police reported.Officers responded to the 4100 block of Fourth Avenue South at about 6 a.m. The medical examiner's report indicates Pineda lived at that location.Members of the police department's forensics division were on hand to process the scene.Anyone with information on the case is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
Columbia Heights City Council moves to censure member over racist phone call
The Columbia Heights City Council is moving to censure one of its members, who allegedly called a City Council candidate over the summer and made racist comments to him. The Council, acting on a recommendation from Mayor Amáda Márquez Simula, directed city staff on Wednesday to prepare the censure against Councilmember KT Jacobs, including her removal from appointed boards and commissions.
Jensen pressed to remove mall images from ad
MINNEAPOLIS — Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen has been asked to remove images of an iconic Latino mall from one of his campaign ads. The Mercado Central on East Lake Street is run by a cooperative that is politically neutral. The Mercado president and other members of the governing board say nobody asked for permission to film a campaign ad there.
Charges against a Minneapolis man accused of fatally shooting two men have been dismissed
MINNEAPOLIS – Hennepin County prosecutors say charges have been dismissed against a man accused of fatally shooting two men in Minneapolis in May because surveillance video discovered later shows he was not the shooter. Twenty-one-year-old Deijuan McCaleb-Robinson, was recently released from custody after prosecutors explained in a court filing...
Rally in Minneapolis in support of protests in Iran planned for Saturday
On Saturday, Iranian-Americans and their supporters will gather in downtown Minneapolis at Nicollet Avenue and 11th Street at 2 p.m. for a rally to support the protests in Iran. Similar rallies will be held in 32 cities across the United States.
Former Ramsey County Commissioner Tony Bennett dies
Tony Bennett, a former Ramsey County Commissioner who forged bipartisan agreements and played a key role in the county-wide unification of 911 emergency dispatch as well as the purchase of surplus military land in Arden Hills, has passed away. He was 82. Bennett’s career included time spent as a St....
49th suspect charged in Feeding Our Future fraud investigation
More than 250 law enforcement personnel took part in executing search warrants related to the case on Jan. 20, 2022. Afterwards, the evidence was brought to the FBI Minneapolis Field Office for processing. Courtesy of FBI. Federal prosectors have charged a 49th suspect in connection with a massive alleged scheme...
Police, FBI searching for 3 of 4 suspects in Edina bank robbery
EDINA, Minn. -- Authorities are searching for three of four suspects after they robbed an ATM technician Friday afternoon.The robbery happened at approximately 2:32 p.m. at U.S. Bank on 4100 West 50th Street in Edina.Police say the suspects stole an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene in two different vehicles - a blue SUV and a silver SUV.Officers arrested the driver of the blue SUV shortly after the robbery. The silver SUV left the area northbound on Highway 100.The Edina Police Department and the FBI are investigating the incident.
FBI, police investigating bank robbery at Edina's 50th and France
The FBI and police are investigating the robbery of an ATM technician at a U.S. Bank in Edina, with the suspects fleeing with cash. The incident happened at the U.S. Bank branch and drive-though at 4100 West 50th Street, in the 50th and France commercial area, at 2:30 p.m. Friday.
Death of Minneapolis woman ruled a homicide
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis police say the death of a woman whose body was found this week in the city has been ruled a homicide. The victim, identified Thursday evening by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner as 37-year-old LaTiffany Lessley, was found dead inside a home on North Thomas Avenue near North 8th Avenue in the Willard-Hay neighborhood.
State grants intend to provide job skills to released inmates
LINO LAKES, Minnesota — Inside the state prison at Lino Lakes are classrooms set up for inmates to learn job skills they can use upon release. Crystal Hill-Hover and Fredrick McGee both served time in Minnesota prisons for crimes they committed, and both have been successful in business since being released. But it wasn't easy.
