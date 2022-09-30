ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

The Hill

Putin signs law absorbing regions in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday signed documents to absorb four Ukrainian regions, formalizing a major escalation in the seven-month war that has been condemned by U.S. and Western officials. The documents were published on a Russian government website, The Associated Press reported, and follow Kremlin-orchestrated referendums in the regions. The Russian parliament earlier this…
