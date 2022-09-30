Read full article on original website
wgxa.tv
Disabled children drove to smiles and opportunities
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Mercer University drove disabled children to smiles and laughs Saturday with their eighth 'Go Baby Go' Toy Car build. Go Baby Go is a national design and outreach program that began at the University of Delaware in 2012. The program has come to Middle Georgia to integrate assistive technology to provide children with disabilities the opportunity for movement, mobility, and socialization in a fun way.
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (Sept. 26- Oct. 1)
MACON, Ga. — 1. Macon woman training caregivers to help ease shortage. In response to a shortage of caregivers in Georgia, one Macon woman decided to open up a long-term care facility where she trains and encourages people to enter the field. From checking blood pressure to performing CPR, these are just some of the skills students will learn in Patricia Duncan's new certified nursing aide program.
mercer.edu
School of Medicine announces 2022 Nathan Deal Scholars
MACON/SAVANNAH/COLUMBUS – Mercer University School of Medicine (MUSM) recently announced 12 new Nathan Deal Scholars for the 2022-23 academic year. Scholars are selected based on their strong ties to rural Georgia, character, leadership qualities, community involvement and their likelihood of serving in rural, underserved Georgia after their scholarship obligations are met. They will receive 85-100% of tuition for up to four academic years.
lakeoconeebreeze.net
CGTC student becomes 1st Dual Achievement Program completer in the state
Aurmoni Robertson, a Central Georgia Technical College (CGTC) Academy student, has become the first completer of the newly established Dual Achievement Program (DAP) Pathway in the state. Robertson, who enrolled in the program in June 2022, has completed requirements to earn his credential, making CGTC the first college in the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) to award a high school diploma.
wgxa.tv
13-year-old Middle Georgian lands big record deal
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- At just 13 years old Middle Georgia native Avery Brown is signing a record deal with 2x Grammy award winner and multi-platinum producer Drumma Boy of Drum Squad Production. Saturday friends and family celebrated this momentous achievement with a proclamation, but Brown says he is just getting started.
wgxa.tv
A near miss: Crawford Co. Schools misses free lunch margin for all students by 1%
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA)-- Nowadays hot lunches are hot commodities. Nutrition director Sondra Chancellor oversees ordering lunches for all of the schools in Crawford County - and says recently she's seen some big changes. "We don't know until we order them," Chancellor said. She says not being able to get...
wgxa.tv
Macon's 2023 Bicentennial will honor city's history with indigenous, slave contributions
In literature, the image of a burning flame can represent passion, rebirth, hope, death and eternity. As teams of historians and community leaders research more than 200 years of Macon history, fire will represent Macon’s Bicentennial Celebration in 2023. As the Macon-Bibb County Bicentennial Committee prepares to celebrate the...
wgxa.tv
Dublin teen with booming business after her school becomes a customer
DUBLIN, Ga. -- "I'm just a regular high school student, Ricayla Taylor said. Though she thinks of herself as an average high school junior, Taylor is also a businesswoman. "I was joking around with Ricayla," Sarah Jane Holmes said, "and I said Ricayla you're always on that phone so much, you act like you're running a business and she said well actually I am."
41nbc.com
LIST: Middle Georgia Schools make alternate plans in response to Hurricane Ian; Virtual learning, Football games, ect.
Middle Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Many school systems are taking action in preparation for the potential impact of Hurricane Ian on the Middle Georgia region later this week– here’s what you need to know. WASHINGTON COUNTY SCHOOLS: Students in the Washington county school district will learn from home...
WMAZ
Macon businesses concerned after another store closing at Eisenhower Crossing
In June, 13WMAZ reported on almost 100 Sears Hometown stores closing. However, the Macon location was staying open for its customers. However, there's been a change.
wgxa.tv
Orchard celebrates the coming of fall
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Summer is now a thing of the past and Lane Southern Orchards celebrated with their 6-acre corn maze as well as fair farm food. Every Wednesday through Sunday in October, attendees can dive deep into the winding maze, take a hayride around the farm, even pick out the perfect pumpkin.
wgxa.tv
How Macon-Bibb's shooting numbers compare to 2021
As we round the corner of the year, much of Macon-Bibb's violence is as high, if not higher than years prior. A look at the shooting numbers for 2022 shows, from January to the start of September, 155 people were shot in the county - compare that, to all of 2021 where there were 173 people shot, according to Bibb Co. data.
WMAZ
Monroe County brings affordable tiny homes to the community
A new tiny home community has arrived in Monroe County. Commissioner George Emami has worked to build these homes to help bring affordable housing to the county.
'Everything moved out': Macon businesses react to another store closing at Eisenhower Crossing
MACON, Ga. — In June, 13WMAZ reported on almost 100 Sears Hometown stores closing. However, the Macon location was staying open for its customers. However, there's been a change of plans. Store owner Kenny Johnson told 13WMAZ he is retiring. This means there will only be two Hometown stores...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Warner Robins metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Warner Robins, GA metro using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
wgxa.tv
Run for the Fallen stops in Warner Robins, tribute honors those lost in 9/11
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA)- Georgia Run For The Fallen, a group that runs across the state of Georgia in honor of fallen soldiers, was supported by the fire department in Warner Robins. The runners carried the ground zero flag in honor of those lost in 9/11 to Warner Robins where...
Georgia lawmakers respond to blocked train track causing dangerous delays in Juliette
JULIETTE, Ga. — Last week, 13WMAZ told you how Norfolk Southern trains often block a crossing in Monroe County weekly, if not daily, for up to six hours. The trains have also blocked first responders from getting to scenes and giving lifesaving medical care. Norfolk Southern says the train...
Transgender Houston County sergeant denied healthcare awarded by trial jury
PERRY, Ga. — A jury settled an almost four-year discrimination battle against the Houston County Sheriff’s Office by transgender Sergeant Anna Lange Tuesday. It first started in 2017 when Lange informed Sheriff Cullen Talton she was coming out as trans and wanted the county's insurance to pay for an about-$20,000 gender reassignment surgery.
Supporters of Judge Hatchett want Gov. Kemp to suspend sheriff charged with groping her
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Supporters of Judge Glenda Hatchett, otherwise known as TV’s Judge Hatchett, are calling for Governor Brian Kemp to suspend the sheriff who is charged in connection with her sexual battery case. The governor’s office told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington that Gov. Kemp cannot take...
Historic Macon Flea Market offers timeless, interesting items for treasure-lovers
MACON, Ga. — It happens twice a year and this fall, promises to be a big event for treasure lovers. Historic Macon is hosting their flea market this weekend. Brian Luna says this event is the real deal. "Macon, no fakin' -- we got it," he said. Betty Sweet...
