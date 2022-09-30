Capitol one is really trying their members cause they know damn well nobody had to take off from their job to file claims if there identity was compromised. That's a way for them not to pay you any compensation. The police will come out to your home and give you a claim number they will ask you for a picture of driver license or you can give them a copy of cause everybody has a copy machine at home, you show all the information from whom ever was trying to get credit cards and accounts in your name and they put your claim number in their police database. The civil suit should not be based on your job or you taking off from work that's bull. Capitol one the corporation should be out right blasted for the rules and terms they are coming out with. They don't want to accept ownership of what they company failed to do which is protect their members not based on if you missed work.
