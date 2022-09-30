Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Kentucky senator dies days after resignation amid battle with cancer
A Kentucky senator has died just days after his resignation. Kentucky Sen. C.B. Embry, 81, stepped down from the General Assembly earlier this week. Embry announced his impending retirement earlier this year due to fighting a long battle with cancer, but traveled while undergoing treatment to Frankfort during the legislative session so he could cast votes and uphold his duties.
Former Kentucky state Sen. C.B. Embry Jr. dies after long battle with cancer
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — C.B. Embry Jr., who recently stepped down from the Kentucky Senate due to a long battle with cancer, has died at age 81, a funeral director said Friday. Embry died Thursday night, said Charlotte Martin, director of Smith Funeral Home in Morgantown. Embry, a Morgantown...
WANE-TV
Funeral arrangements set for former Congressman Mark Souder
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE/AP) Funeral arrangements for former U.S. Representative Mark Souder who represented northeast Indiana in Congress have been finalized. Souder passed away on September 26 after a months-long battle with cancer. He was 72-years-old. Funeral services will take place at 11:00 am on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at...
