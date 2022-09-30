Read full article on original website
KPVI Newschannel 6
Benjamin Russell blanks Chilton County
Everybody in the stadium knew Malcolm Simmons was running the ball late in the first quarter. Yet, no one could stop him. Behind another multi-score night for the star junior, Simmons and company ran wild yet again as Benjamin Russell shutout Chilton County 48-0. “This one feels really good,” said...
Jay Burns torches Beulah as Dadeville advances to 6-0
Dadeville scored on the first play of the game and the very last to grab its sixth win of the season, all but guaranteeing a chance at the playoffs if the Tigers can close the season out as strong as they’ve entered it. On Thursday, Dadeville handily defeated Beulah...
Fishers cast their line for Autism fundraiser
From Tallassee to Montgomery, fishers are coming to the Lake Martin area to make a difference for children on the autism spectrum. Anglers for Autism, an annual fundraiser event hosted by OCS tournaments and The Learning Tree, is being held this Saturday, Oct. 1, at Wind Creek State Park. Payton...
Arrest and incident reports of the Alexander City Police Department from Sept. 22 to Sept. 28
• Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported in Alexander City. • Criminal trespassing was reported in Alexander City. • Jack Michael Branch, 41, of Alexander City was arrested for bail jumping. • Discharging a firearm inside of the city limits was reported in Alexander City. • Criminal trespass...
