ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dadeville, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

Benjamin Russell blanks Chilton County

Everybody in the stadium knew Malcolm Simmons was running the ball late in the first quarter. Yet, no one could stop him. Behind another multi-score night for the star junior, Simmons and company ran wild yet again as Benjamin Russell shutout Chilton County 48-0. “This one feels really good,” said...
ALEXANDER CITY, AL
KPVI Newschannel 6

Jay Burns torches Beulah as Dadeville advances to 6-0

Dadeville scored on the first play of the game and the very last to grab its sixth win of the season, all but guaranteeing a chance at the playoffs if the Tigers can close the season out as strong as they’ve entered it. On Thursday, Dadeville handily defeated Beulah...
DADEVILLE, AL
KPVI Newschannel 6

Fishers cast their line for Autism fundraiser

From Tallassee to Montgomery, fishers are coming to the Lake Martin area to make a difference for children on the autism spectrum. Anglers for Autism, an annual fundraiser event hosted by OCS tournaments and The Learning Tree, is being held this Saturday, Oct. 1, at Wind Creek State Park. Payton...
MONTGOMERY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy