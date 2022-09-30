ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
17-year-old found shot, killed on Lawrenceville subdivision's basketball court, Gwinnett Police say

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A 17-year-old boy was found shot and killed Sunday on a Lawrenceville subdivision's basketball court, according to Gwinnett Police. When officers arrived around 4 p.m., they found the teen dead from an apparent gunshot wound on the subdivision's basketball court on Mariray Ct SE, Gwinnett Police said. The neighborhood is not far from Grace New Hope Church in Lawrenceville.
DeKalb police investigating deadly shooting

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A man in his 20s is dead after police said he was shot in Clarkston, according to DeKalb County officials. DeKalb police said they arrived at an apartment complex in the 700 block of North Indian Creek Drive in Clarkston just after 4 p.m. after receiving a call about a person shot.
Mattie's Call issued for missing 24-year-old man

UNION CITY, Ga. - Police in Union City are searching for a missing 24-year-old man. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has been issued. Austin Pike was last seen around 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 30 near the Exxon Fuel Station on Roosevelt Highway, police...
Jasper County deputies searching for missing woman

JASPER COUNTY, Ga. - Jasper County deputies need your help finding a missing woman who may have been trying to go to an Augusta nursing home. Officials say Andrea "Ann" Thurman was last seen on Tuesday in Monticello in the area of Brooks Drive and Georgia Highway 83. Investigators say...
Restroom wall gun threat disrupts Starr’s Mill High School

All is well at Starr’s Mill High School today, Fayette County Sheriff Barry Babb said Monday. There’s “an additional law enforcement presence” on the sprawling campus just south of Peachtree City “as a precaution,” Babb said. Classes at Starr’s Mill began with an undertone...
Man shot, killed in Clarkston following argument, detectives say

CLARKSTON, Ga. - Homicide Assault Unit detectives with the DeKalb County Police Department said they are investigating the shooting death of a man in Clarkston. Detectives told FOX 5 Atlanta that one person was reported shot on the 700 block of North Indian Creek Drive. When officers arrived to the...
1 dead in Decatur house fire, authorities say

DECATUR, Ga. — DeKalb County Fire Rescue is investigating a house fire that left one person dead. Crews were called to the home along Cresta Drive in Decatur Saturday night. 11Alive's crew captured video after the flames were put out. The home seemed charred, with the front entryway burnt and crime scene tape surrounded the area.
1 arrested in deadly ambush shooting of DeKalb County father

CLARKSTON, Ga. - Police in DeKalb County have made an arrest in the targeted shooting of a delivery drive in front of a Clarkston restaurant in August. The 25-year-old man was one of three gunmen wanted for the deadly shooting at the Halal Pizza and Cafe on the 400 block of North Indian Creek Drive on the evening of Aug. 28, investigators with the DeKalb County Police Department say.
Covington residents on edge after attack on popular walking trail

COVINGTON, Ga. - Some Covington residents are on edge after a violent attack on one of the area's popular walking trails. Police are searching for two men two attacked a woman on the Cricket Frog Trail at around 8:20 p.m. Monday . According to investigators, the woman was walking her...
