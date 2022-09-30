Read full article on original website
‘This is unusual for him:’ Douglasville family continues search for missing 17-year-old
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga — Douglasville police are asking for your help in finding a missing teen boy. Police issued a missing person report for 17-year-old Yaron Kathuri on Friday. Channel 2′s Larry Spruill was in Douglasville on Sunday, where he spoke with Kathuri’s family, who continue to search for...
Police: 17-year-old killed in shooting on Gwinnett County basketball court
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — A 17-year-old is dead after being shot on a basketball court in Lawrenceville, police said. Gwinnett County Police said when they arrived to the basketball court on Mariray Court at around 4 p.m., the teen was already dead. Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin was on the...
fox5atlanta.com
Possibly armed man wanted in multiple counties recently seen near highway, deputies say
BARROW COUNTY, Ga. - Law enforcement in Barrow County are on a manhunt for a wanted man recently sighted near a highway. The Barrow County Sheriff's Office said 30-year-old Thomas Conner Johnson is wanted for terroristic threats, simple assault and obstruction of law enforcement and was seen at around 1:15 p.m. Sunday on Highway 82 near Holsenbeck Road.
17-year-old found shot, killed on Lawrenceville subdivision's basketball court, Gwinnett Police say
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A 17-year-old boy was found shot and killed Sunday on a Lawrenceville subdivision's basketball court, according to Gwinnett Police. When officers arrived around 4 p.m., they found the teen dead from an apparent gunshot wound on the subdivision's basketball court on Mariray Ct SE, Gwinnett Police said. The neighborhood is not far from Grace New Hope Church in Lawrenceville.
DeKalb police investigating deadly shooting
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A man in his 20s is dead after police said he was shot in Clarkston, according to DeKalb County officials. DeKalb police said they arrived at an apartment complex in the 700 block of North Indian Creek Drive in Clarkston just after 4 p.m. after receiving a call about a person shot.
fox5atlanta.com
Woman assaulted and robbed while walking dog
A Newton County woman was attacked on a trail while she was walking her dog, according to police. It was an attack that came out of nowhere, the woman told police she was ambushed.
fox5atlanta.com
Mattie's Call issued for missing 24-year-old man
UNION CITY, Ga. - Police in Union City are searching for a missing 24-year-old man. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has been issued. Austin Pike was last seen around 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 30 near the Exxon Fuel Station on Roosevelt Highway, police...
One person dead, another shot in church parking lot, police investigating
ATLANTA — Two people were shot in a church parking lot near Lindsay St. in Atlanta, police told Channel 2 Action News. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Details are limited but police did confirm they were investigating a person shot at 550 Lindsay St....
fox5atlanta.com
Jasper County deputies searching for missing woman
JASPER COUNTY, Ga. - Jasper County deputies need your help finding a missing woman who may have been trying to go to an Augusta nursing home. Officials say Andrea "Ann" Thurman was last seen on Tuesday in Monticello in the area of Brooks Drive and Georgia Highway 83. Investigators say...
Person found dead in carport after fire in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — One person is dead after DeKalb County Fire and Rescue said a fire started at the rear of a home located on Cresta Drive. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Details are limited, but DeKalb County Fire and Rescue officials confirmed...
Carroll County man found guilty after molesting young girl for years
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — On Friday, a Carroll County jury found a man guilty of molestation and other charges from an investigation that began in 2020. According to the Coweta County Judicial Circuit, evidence revealed that Mark Anthony Starnes, 46, sexually abused a young girl until she was 12 years old.
The Citizen Online
Restroom wall gun threat disrupts Starr’s Mill High School
All is well at Starr’s Mill High School today, Fayette County Sheriff Barry Babb said Monday. There’s “an additional law enforcement presence” on the sprawling campus just south of Peachtree City “as a precaution,” Babb said. Classes at Starr’s Mill began with an undertone...
The Citizen Online
Two 15-year-olds break into same store twice, charged with felonies
Two of the three felons wanted for burglarizing the same convenience store in north Fayette County in the space of a week, along with damage done at a nearby salvage yard, are in custody. It turns out that the two are 15-year-olds who live in the area. It was on...
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Authorities searching for 15-year-old girl not seen in 6 weeks
COVINGTON, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Authorities in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a missing 15-year-old girl. Jade Small was reported missing September 29 after she left her home back on August 12. Her whereabouts are unknown. Jade is described as 5 feet 3...
Police searching for teen boy after his car was found at Georgia mall
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Douglasville police are asking for your help in finding a missing teen boy. Police issued a missing person report for 17-year-old Yaron Kathuri on Friday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Kathuri was last seen on September 28, at 8 a.m....
fox5atlanta.com
Man shot, killed in Clarkston following argument, detectives say
CLARKSTON, Ga. - Homicide Assault Unit detectives with the DeKalb County Police Department said they are investigating the shooting death of a man in Clarkston. Detectives told FOX 5 Atlanta that one person was reported shot on the 700 block of North Indian Creek Drive. When officers arrived to the...
1 dead in Decatur house fire, authorities say
DECATUR, Ga. — DeKalb County Fire Rescue is investigating a house fire that left one person dead. Crews were called to the home along Cresta Drive in Decatur Saturday night. 11Alive's crew captured video after the flames were put out. The home seemed charred, with the front entryway burnt and crime scene tape surrounded the area.
fox5atlanta.com
1 arrested in deadly ambush shooting of DeKalb County father
CLARKSTON, Ga. - Police in DeKalb County have made an arrest in the targeted shooting of a delivery drive in front of a Clarkston restaurant in August. The 25-year-old man was one of three gunmen wanted for the deadly shooting at the Halal Pizza and Cafe on the 400 block of North Indian Creek Drive on the evening of Aug. 28, investigators with the DeKalb County Police Department say.
fox5atlanta.com
Covington residents on edge after attack on popular walking trail
COVINGTON, Ga. - Some Covington residents are on edge after a violent attack on one of the area's popular walking trails. Police are searching for two men two attacked a woman on the Cricket Frog Trail at around 8:20 p.m. Monday . According to investigators, the woman was walking her...
fox5atlanta.com
Missing Douglasville teen's car discovered at Arbor Place Mall, police say
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. - Douglasville police need your help finding a 17-year-old boy who has been missing for days. Officials say 17-year-old Yaron Kathuri was last seen around 8 a.m. Wednesday on the 5800 block of Chapel Village Court. His parents thought he was headed to school. The vehicle Kathuri was...
