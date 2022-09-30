Read full article on original website
Whoopi Goldberg Says Producers Were ‘Trying Forever’ To Get ‘Till’ Movie Made
Whoopi Goldberg spoke with The Hollywood Reporter on Saturday (October 1st) at the world premiere of Till, a film about the brutal murder of Emmett Till in 1955 and his mother Mamie Till-Mobley‘s subsequent fight for justice. Goldberg is a producer on the film and stars as Emmett’s grandmother Alma Carthan.
‘Community,’ Will Smith, Bruce Willis + More!
PRODUCTION COORDINATOR ON ‘MONSTER: THE JEFFREY DAHMER STORY’ SAYS IT WAS ‘ONE OF THE WORST SHOWS’ SHE’S WORKED ON: Kim Alsup, the Production Coordinator on Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, opened up to The Los Angeles Times recently about a tweet she shared before the show was released on Netflix. According to Variety, Alsup tweeted on September 18th, “I worked on this project and I was 1 of 2 Black people on the crew and they kept calling me her name. We both had braids, she was dark skin and 5’10. I’m 5’5. Working on this took everything I had as I was treated horribly. I look at the Black female lead differently now too.” Alsup told The Los Angeles Times, “The trailer itself gave me PTSD, which is why I ended up writing that tweet and I didn’t think that anybody was going to read.” Alsup also said, “It was one of the worst shows that I’ve ever worked on. I was always being called someone else’s name, the only other Black girl who looked nothing like me, and I learned the names for 300 background extras.”
James Gunn And Jennifer Holland Are Married
Suicide Squad director James Gunn and Black Adam actress Jennifer Holland have tied the knot! The pair announced the news on Instagram Friday (September 30th). Sharing photos from their beautiful outdoor ceremony in Aspen, Colorado, Gunn wrote, “After over 7 years together, I finally married the love of my life, @jenniferlholland. What an incredible, beautiful, stunning day surrounded by the most wonderful family and friends in the world.”
Joan Hotchkis, Kelsey Grammer, Meghan Markle + More!
JOAN HOTCHKIS DIES AT 95: Deadline reports that veteran actress Joan Hotchkis died last week at the age of 95 due to congestive heart failure. Hotchkis was most known for her roles on The Odd Couple and Legacy. She also held roles on shows such as Lou Grant, Charlie’s Angels, Mannix, and The New Dick Van Dyke Show, and in films such as The Late Liz, Breezy, and Old Boyfriends.
Emily Ratajkowski Criticizes ‘Blonde’ For ‘Fetishizing Female Pain’
Despite Blonde topping the charts after being released on Netflix last week, a lot of people are upset about the Marilyn Monroe biopic, according to Variety. This includes Gone Girl actress Emily Ratajkowski, who called out the film on TikTok for “fetishizing female pain.”. Ratajkowski isn’t alone in her...
Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady, Paris Hilton + More!
GISELE BUNDCHEN AND TOM BRADY HIRE DIVORCE LAWYERS: According to Page Six, Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady have both hired divorce lawyers, as the pair have been living apart for months following a big fight. A source told the outlet, “I never actually thought this argument would be the end of them, but it looks like it is. I don’t think there will be any coming back now. They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be.”
Ringo Starr Has Covid; Tour On Hold
A message to fans was posted online, which reads: “Ringo hopes to resume as soon as possible and is recovering at home. As always, he and the All Starrs send peace and love to their fans and hope to see them back out on the road soon. Check his website for any further updates. Peace and Love, Team Ringo”
