Germany is now generating nearly a third of its electricity from coal as it scrambles to replace Russian gas before winter
Germany is relying more on coal to produce electricity as Europe's energy crisis worsens. Coal-generated electricity rose by 17.2% year-on-year in the first half, per Destatis data. Meanwhile, Germany only derived 11.7% of its electricity from natural gas, down from 14.4%. Germany is relying more on coal to generate electricity,...
Italy's regulated household electricity prices to rise 59% in Q4 - ARERA
ROME, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Italy's regulated household electricity prices will increase by 59% in the fourth quarter, Italy's energy authority ARERA said in a statement on Thursday, as Russia's war on Ukraine impacts energy prices across Europe.
rigzone.com
Europe Gas Falls as EU Ministers Back Measures to Contain Crisis
Natural gas prices in Europe fell as energy ministers backed measures to contain a crisis that’s threatening the region’s economy. Dutch gas for November delivery dropped as much as 4%, extending Thursday’s decline. Ministers gathering for a second emergency meeting this month supported an initial package, including a power-demand reduction goal and a profit grab from energy companies. A cap on gas prices could be discussed, but there’s unlikely to be a decision.
Europe faces 'unprecedented risk' of gas shortage, IEA says
Europe faces "unprecedented risks" to its natural gas supplies this winter after Russia cut off most pipeline shipments and could wind up competing with Asia for already scarce and expensive liquid gas that comes by ship, the International Energy Agency said. The Paris-based IEA said in its quarterly gas report...
FOXBusiness
Norway threatens to shut down wind farm after wind destroys turbines
The Norwegian government has threatened to shutter a large wind farm in the northern part of the country after reports of wind storms destroying turbines, sending parts flying. Norwegian Water and Energy Directorate (NVE), the agency that oversees the nation's water and energy resources, penned a letter this week to...
Germany builds new gas terminals to succeed Russian pipelines
Germany's most strategically important building site is at the end of a windswept pier on the North Sea coast, where workers are assembling the country's first terminal for the import of liquefied natural gas (LNG). LNG terminals allow for the import by sea of natural gas which has been chilled and turned into a liquid to make it easier to transport.
In one tiny German town, nobody worries about energy bills
While most Europeans are watching their energy bills soar as the war in Ukraine drives up the price of natural gas, oil and electricity, the tiny German town of Feldheim has been energy self-sufficient for a decade
Natural gas supplies will grow even tighter in 2023, and its 'very obvious' who was behind the Nord Stream pipeline sabotage, IEA chief says
Gas supplies will tighten into next year as constraints continue to mount, IEA chief Fatih Birol said. Birol's supply warning came shortly after the Nord Stream explosions, which caused gas prices to surge 11%. "It is very obvious … who was behind this issue," Birol said at a Paris energy...
rsvplive.ie
Households to see energy prices surge by over €1000 from today: Everything you need to know
From today, Saturday 1 October, the vast majority of Irish households will see a significant increase in their gas and electricity costs. Four of Ireland’s leading energy suppliers announced they would be hiking their unit rates from October 1, with three more sent to increase their prices later this month.
Biden warns oil and gas industry not to hike energy prices over Hurricane Ian
President Biden warned U.S. energy companies against using the impacts of Hurricane Ian to hike gas prices in remarks Wednesday morning. “Do not use this as an excuse to raise gasoline prices or gouge the American people,” Biden said at the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health. “The price of oil has stayed relatively low and kept going down; the price of gas should be going down as well.”
Energy price cap comes into effect
The Government’s energy price cap to shield households and businesses from the worst of the impact of soaring oil and gas prices comes into effect on Saturday.Under the energy price guarantee – which limits the unit price paid for electricity and gas – means the annual bill for a typical household in England, Scotland and Wales will be held to around £2,500 for the next two years.A similar scheme will operate in Northern Ireland.The cost of not acting would have been enormousLiz TrussThe Government has said that without action, energy bills had been expected to hit £3,500 from October rising...
Oil giant Shell is leading the way on this $4 trillion climate change solution some say won’t work
Shell operates the Quest CCS facility near Edmonton in Alberta, Canada, which a report by Global Witness claims has released more greenhouse gases than it has captured and stored. Shell says that is “simply wrong.”. Fossil fuel companies are leading the way when it comes to a climate change...
As extreme weather pummels the nation, Democrats are pushing oil and gas deals
California — my home — is on fire. In September, we’ve faced blistering heatwaves, dangerous tropical storms and plumes of smoke that poison our air and obscure the sky. Once-in-a-lifetime weather events are now par for the course. And things are only going to get worse. Much worse.
BBC
UK at significant risk of gas shortages this winter, warns energy regulator
The UK is facing "a significant risk" of gas shortages this winter, according to the industry regulator, which could impact electricity supplies. Ofgem said due to Russia's war with Ukraine, there is a possibility the UK could enter a "gas supply emergency". This would lead to supplies being cut to...
BBC
Energy prices: Households turning to coal ahead of 'hard winter'
People are turning towards coal and logs to heat their homes after a surge in energy prices. A coal merchant in Somerset said he was busier now than he had been in the past 30 years. One woman making the switch said her guests would "get a blanket rather than...
marinelink.com
Belgium's Elia Presents Plans for 'World's First' Artificial Energy Island
Belgium's transmission operator, Elia, has presented its draft plans for what is expected to be the world’s first artificial energy island. The energy island, called the Princess Elisabeth Island, will be located almost 45 km off the Belgian coast and will serve as the link between the offshore wind farms in the second offshore wind zone (which will have a maximum capacity of 3.5 GW) and its onshore high-voltage grid.
Oil industry: 'No logic' to Tlaib's demands that banks fund no new fossil fuel production
(The Center Square) – U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib is demanding that leaders of the seven largest banks in the U.S. agree to halt funding any new fossil fuel production. The Democrat from Michigan made the demands at a recent House Financial Services Committee hearing. “You have all committed, as...
Poland allows use of brown coal to heat homes amid supply crisis
WARSAW, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Poland has suspended a ban on use of lignite for heating homes until April of next year to ease the supply crisis that has plagued the European Union's biggest coal producer.
Citrus County Chronicle
US stocks gain ground; pound rallies after UK tax retreat
NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks rose broadly in morning trading on Monday and Treasury yields eased off their multiyear highs as Wall Street leaves behind the worst month since the virus pandemic crashed global markets. The S&P 500 rose 1.8% as of 10:23 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones...
Natural Gas (NATGAS/USD) Price Technical Analysis for Oct. 3, 2022
Natural gas is still consolidating inside its descending triangle on the hourly time frame and is currently testing support. A bearish flag seems to be forming, which suggests that a bearish break is due. If that happens, natural gas could fall by the same height as the triangle formation, which...
