Philadelphia, PA

Latest News on Ticket Sales for Monday’s Edition of WWE RAW (10/3/22)

Monday’s edition of WWE RAW will take place from the Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, MN. According to WrestleTix, 6,245 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (10/1/22), leaving 341 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is currently reported to be 6,586. Here...
Pro Wrestling Hall Of Fame In Texas Shuts Down

According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame in Wichita Falls, TX has shut down. The closure of the facility coincided with heat on Johnny Mantell, who was in charge of running it. One source said the building was “a wreck” by the time it closed.
Seth Rollins and Others Pose as The Shield at WWE Live Event (Pic, Clip)

During the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event in Bismarck, ND this past Saturday, Seth Rollins, Austin Theory and The Miz did the Shield’s pose at one point. The heels were teaming against Bobby Lashley, Dolph Ziggler and Kevin Owens when the spot happened. They then tried the Shield’s triple powerbomb on Lashley, complete with Rollins mocking Roman Reigns, before Ziggler broke it up.
Ricky Steamboat’s In-Ring Return Officially Announced

Ricky Steamboat is making his in-ring return at Big Time Wrestling next month. and the details of the match have been revealed. Big Time Wrestling has announced that the WWE Hall of Famer will team with FTR against Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson & a mystery partner at the November 27th event.
Ricky Steamboat Set To Team Up With FTR In Return Match

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have competed all over the world in numerous companies, further improving themselves. They are the ROH, IWGP and AAA Tag Team Champions and proudly represent themselves as such. FTR has competed against the best of the best in the pro wrestling world. They adhere to...
Advertised Talents For This Weekend’s WWE Live Events

WWE has an updated list of talents for this weekend’s live events. PWInsider reports that Saturday’s live event in Regina, Saskatchewan has Natalya, Drew McIntyre, Shinsuke Nakamura, New Day and Sami Zayn advertised. Meanwhile, the Saturday live event in Bismarck, North Dakota is advertising Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Austin Theory and Bianca Belair for the show.
Bret Hart Appearing With FTR At Big Time Wrestling This Month

Bret Hart is set to manage FTR for an appearance at Big Time Wrestling this month. PWInsider reports that the WWE Hall of Famer will walk the AEW team to the ring at BTW’s October 22nd event in Brooklyn, New York. FTR are facing Jay Lethal and Homicide at the show.
Hall’s AEW Rampage Review 9.30.22

Location: Liacouras Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Rampage is back to normal this week and that should make for a decent enough show. You never know what you’re going to get around here, though odds are you’ll get at least one important thing. Other than that though, there is a good chance you’ll be seeing some names who aren’t around on Dynamite very often. Let’s get to it.
Darby Allin Leaps Off 92 Foot Waterfall In New Video

Darby Allin did another big stunt, as he leaped off a 92-foot waterfall for a new video posted online. The AEW star posted the video to his Twitter account, as you can see below. Allin wrote in the tweet:. “Slip and fall off a 92 foot waterfall.”. Allin is set...
Hall’s Impact Wrestling Review 9.29.22

We are done with Victory Road and that means we are only a little over a week away from Bound For Glory. I’m still not sure why Victory Road was such a necessary show before the biggest night of the year but at least it wasn’t an eventful night, meaning Bound For Glory got even more build. Hopefully that can continue tonight so let’s get to it.
Bandido Reportedly Had Issues With His Gear Due To Last Minute AEW Booking

As previously reported, Bandido was offered a contract with AEW following his ROH Championship match with Chris Jericho on this past Wednesday’s Dynamite. Fightful Select reports that the booking was ‘very last minute’ as it was only announced two days before it happened. That’s because of issues involving Hurricane Ian. This also affected Bandido’s gear, which he wasn’t able to bring with him.
Lio Rush Set To Compete At GCW Fight Club

Lio Rush will be in action at GCW Fight Club this coming weekend. GCW announced that Rush, who revealed that he was cleared last week, will be part of the October 7th and 8th show. There’s no word on a potential opponent for the Rush at the show.
Update On The End of AEW Airing On Space In Most Countries

As previously reported, AEW announced that its programming will no longer air on Space in Mexico, Central America, South America and the Caribbean. It will still be on Space in Brazil, but fans in the other countries will have to use AEW Plus. In the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer explained that it was AEW that made the decision to end the deal.
Backstage News Heading Into Tonight's WWE SmackDown

Tentative plans for Friday night's episode of "WWE SmackDown" have been revealed. The September 30 edition of the blue brand will emanate from the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. Sami Zayn, who will be a massive fan favorite in his home country, will team with Solo Sikoa to take on Ricochet and Madcap Moss. Last week, Sikoa blindsided Ricochet and Moss backstage as they were having an argument with Zayn, who is now officially an Honorary Uce for The Bloodline.
Warner Bros. Discovery Reportedly Tried To Convince Cody Rhodes To Stay In AEW

Cody Rhodes is now in the WWE, although he is currently rehabbing a torn pectoral muscle and is out of action. He made waves earlier this year by leaving AEW and made his WWE return at Wrestlemania. According to a new report from Fightful Select, Warner Bros. Discovery spoke to Rhodes before his AEW departure and tried to convince him to stay with the company.
