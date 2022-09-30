Read full article on original website
PWMania
Latest News on Ticket Sales for Monday’s Edition of WWE RAW (10/3/22)
Monday’s edition of WWE RAW will take place from the Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, MN. According to WrestleTix, 6,245 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (10/1/22), leaving 341 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is currently reported to be 6,586. Here...
ewrestlingnews.com
Pro Wrestling Hall Of Fame In Texas Shuts Down
According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame in Wichita Falls, TX has shut down. The closure of the facility coincided with heat on Johnny Mantell, who was in charge of running it. One source said the building was “a wreck” by the time it closed.
411mania.com
Seth Rollins and Others Pose as The Shield at WWE Live Event (Pic, Clip)
During the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event in Bismarck, ND this past Saturday, Seth Rollins, Austin Theory and The Miz did the Shield’s pose at one point. The heels were teaming against Bobby Lashley, Dolph Ziggler and Kevin Owens when the spot happened. They then tried the Shield’s triple powerbomb on Lashley, complete with Rollins mocking Roman Reigns, before Ziggler broke it up.
411mania.com
Ricky Steamboat’s In-Ring Return Officially Announced
Ricky Steamboat is making his in-ring return at Big Time Wrestling next month. and the details of the match have been revealed. Big Time Wrestling has announced that the WWE Hall of Famer will team with FTR against Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson & a mystery partner at the November 27th event.
Ed Sheeran to launch 'Mathematics' tour in May 2023
Ed Sheeran will perform across North America on his "Mathematics" tour in 2023.
ringsidenews.com
Ricky Steamboat Set To Team Up With FTR In Return Match
Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have competed all over the world in numerous companies, further improving themselves. They are the ROH, IWGP and AAA Tag Team Champions and proudly represent themselves as such. FTR has competed against the best of the best in the pro wrestling world. They adhere to...
411mania.com
Advertised Talents For This Weekend’s WWE Live Events
WWE has an updated list of talents for this weekend’s live events. PWInsider reports that Saturday’s live event in Regina, Saskatchewan has Natalya, Drew McIntyre, Shinsuke Nakamura, New Day and Sami Zayn advertised. Meanwhile, the Saturday live event in Bismarck, North Dakota is advertising Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Austin Theory and Bianca Belair for the show.
411mania.com
Bret Hart Appearing With FTR At Big Time Wrestling This Month
Bret Hart is set to manage FTR for an appearance at Big Time Wrestling this month. PWInsider reports that the WWE Hall of Famer will walk the AEW team to the ring at BTW’s October 22nd event in Brooklyn, New York. FTR are facing Jay Lethal and Homicide at the show.
411mania.com
Hall’s AEW Rampage Review 9.30.22
Location: Liacouras Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Rampage is back to normal this week and that should make for a decent enough show. You never know what you’re going to get around here, though odds are you’ll get at least one important thing. Other than that though, there is a good chance you’ll be seeing some names who aren’t around on Dynamite very often. Let’s get to it.
411mania.com
Darby Allin Leaps Off 92 Foot Waterfall In New Video
Darby Allin did another big stunt, as he leaped off a 92-foot waterfall for a new video posted online. The AEW star posted the video to his Twitter account, as you can see below. Allin wrote in the tweet:. “Slip and fall off a 92 foot waterfall.”. Allin is set...
411mania.com
Hall’s Impact Wrestling Review 9.29.22
We are done with Victory Road and that means we are only a little over a week away from Bound For Glory. I’m still not sure why Victory Road was such a necessary show before the biggest night of the year but at least it wasn’t an eventful night, meaning Bound For Glory got even more build. Hopefully that can continue tonight so let’s get to it.
411mania.com
Various News: JONAH Apologizes for Missing NJPW Royal Quest Shows, The Rock Black Adam Christmas Ornament
– As previously noted, JONAH had to withdraw from this weekend’s NJPW Royal Quest II shows in London due to travel issues caused by Hurricane Ian. JONAH apologized to the fans for his absence via Twitter, which you can see below:. “Sorry to all the fans attending. Everyone knows...
411mania.com
Bandido Reportedly Had Issues With His Gear Due To Last Minute AEW Booking
As previously reported, Bandido was offered a contract with AEW following his ROH Championship match with Chris Jericho on this past Wednesday’s Dynamite. Fightful Select reports that the booking was ‘very last minute’ as it was only announced two days before it happened. That’s because of issues involving Hurricane Ian. This also affected Bandido’s gear, which he wasn’t able to bring with him.
411mania.com
Lio Rush Set To Compete At GCW Fight Club
Lio Rush will be in action at GCW Fight Club this coming weekend. GCW announced that Rush, who revealed that he was cleared last week, will be part of the October 7th and 8th show. There’s no word on a potential opponent for the Rush at the show.
411mania.com
Update On The End of AEW Airing On Space In Most Countries
As previously reported, AEW announced that its programming will no longer air on Space in Mexico, Central America, South America and the Caribbean. It will still be on Space in Brazil, but fans in the other countries will have to use AEW Plus. In the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer explained that it was AEW that made the decision to end the deal.
411mania.com
WWE News: Update on WWE Content On Hulu, Royal Rumble Tickets Now On Sale, New Extreme Best of WWE Collection Added
– PWInsider reports that the WWE content available on Hulu no longer has an expiration date. The content was previously listed as expiring today, but that is no longer the case. It remains to be seen what this means for the negotiations between WWE and the streaming service. – Ticket...
NASCAR news: Conor Daly will drive for TMT Racing in 2022
Conor Daly will drive the No. 50 car for The Money Team Racing in this weekend's NASCAR Cup Series race at the Charlotte ROVAL.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News Heading Into Tonight's WWE SmackDown
Tentative plans for Friday night's episode of "WWE SmackDown" have been revealed. The September 30 edition of the blue brand will emanate from the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. Sami Zayn, who will be a massive fan favorite in his home country, will team with Solo Sikoa to take on Ricochet and Madcap Moss. Last week, Sikoa blindsided Ricochet and Moss backstage as they were having an argument with Zayn, who is now officially an Honorary Uce for The Bloodline.
411mania.com
Warner Bros. Discovery Reportedly Tried To Convince Cody Rhodes To Stay In AEW
Cody Rhodes is now in the WWE, although he is currently rehabbing a torn pectoral muscle and is out of action. He made waves earlier this year by leaving AEW and made his WWE return at Wrestlemania. According to a new report from Fightful Select, Warner Bros. Discovery spoke to Rhodes before his AEW departure and tried to convince him to stay with the company.
411mania.com
NJPW STRONG Fighting Spirit Unleashed Complete Results 10.01.2022: Openweight Championship & More
The most recent episode of NJPW STRONG Fighting Spirit Unleashed was aired on October 1 by New Japan Pro-Wrestling. The event was taped on August 21 in Los Angeles, CA, and you can see full results (courtesy of Fightful) and a few highlights below. *Kevin Knight & The DKC def....
