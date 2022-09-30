ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

The Hill

Why does Biden continue to hold back the nuclear energy industry?

Nuclear power is back in vogue, buoyed by the demand for a significant source of emissions-free energy. Government should encourage the trend by ending policies that prevent the only reliable carbon dioxide-neutral energy source from flourishing. Old-school counter-culturalists such as filmmaker Oliver Stone are speaking up for the peaceful power...
pv-magazine-usa.com

Redflow targets US market with lithium-ion battery alternative

Queensland-headquartered redox-flow battery specialist Redflow and clean energy project solutions firm Empower Energies have signed a Letter of Intent to develop integrated solar and zinc-bromine flow battery solutions for the North American commercial and industrial (C&I), remote community micro grid, and utility markets. Redflow said the energy storage solution architecture...
Slate

Inside the Race to Recycle Millions of Dead Electric-Vehicle Batteries

Thirty miles east of Reno, Nevada, past dusty hills patched with muted blue sage and the occasional injury-lawyer billboard, a large concrete structure rises prominently in the desert landscape. When fully constructed, it will be a pilot for a business that entrepreneurs envision as a major facet of America’s future green economy: lithium-ion battery recycling.
The Hill

US leaders can help win the EV battery race

The electric vehicle (EV) revolution has arrived, and automakers are racing to take the lead in next-gen battery technology, especially as gas prices skyrocket for traditional vehicles. Automotive manufacturers are investing billions of dollars in new, fully electric vehicle models as new options to their lineup. These vehicles offer owners less interior noise and vibration from the power train, convenient fueling at home, a lower operating cost, and zero tailpipe emissions when the vehicle operates solely on its battery, according to the National Research Council.
The Independent

Europe unveils ‘urgent’ plan for space-based solar power

The European Space Agency has unveiled a plan to test the viability of space-based solar power in order to address the “urgent need” for new renewable energy sources.The Solaris program will involve new studies and technology developments, with the aim of making Europe a global leader in this untapped energy resource.The concept of harvesting the Sun’s energy in space and beaming it back down to Earth has been discussed for decades, with the US government granting the Department of Energy and Nasa $50 million between 1978 and 1986 to investigate how feasible it would be.There have since been major advances...
CarBuzz.com

$900M Biden EV Infrastructure Plans Coming To All 50 States

When the Biden-Harris Administration approved electric vehicle infrastructure plans, 35 states across the USA had agreed to use the funds to ensure EV owners had more places to charge their rides. Now, under the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program, all 50 US states have officially approved plans, as have Washington DC and Puerto Rico.
csengineermag.com

Pumped storage hydropower acts as a “water battery” that can sustainably power our communities

The energy transition is upon us. And it has governments around the world turning to solar and wind power to help meet aggressive renewable energy targets. However, grid operators face challenges when the sun isn’t shining or the wind isn’t blowing. That’s just the intermittent nature of some of these renewable energy sources. If we want to take advantage of all that energy, we need the capacity to store it.
