Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Patrick Mahomes After Game
Patrick Mahomes got the best of Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night. Kansas City topped Tampa Bay, 41-31, in a rematch of the 2020 season's Super Bowl. Mahomes and the Chiefs offense could not be stopped, handing Brady a very rare loss in which his offense scored more than 30 points. It's the first time Brady has lost while scoring 30 points since 2018.
Bill Belichick’s Decision Making Questioned Following Patriots’ Latest Loss
The New England Patriots did a lot of good things in their loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. But, as is to be expected following a loss, there were a few decisions made that have rubbed people the wrong way. The Patriots took the Packers to overtime, despite...
Five quarterbacks Patriots could sign with Mac Jones, Brian Hoyer injured
GREEN BAY, Wisc. — The Patriots are likely going to be in the market for an emergency quarterback. With Mac Jones battling an ankle injury and Brian Hoyer being sidelined with a concussion on Sunday, New England will go into next week with Bailey Zappe as the only healthy quarterback on the roster.
Aaron Rodgers shares why he spoke with Bill Belichick so long
The admiration between Aaron Rodgers and Bill Belichick was evident in the week ahead of the Green Bay Packers-New England Patriots game, during the contest, and afterwards. Rodgers even shared after the game why the two shared such a long embrace after the game. Rodgers led his Packers to a...
Tony Romo pointed out the Patriots' blunder that led to their loss to the Packers
Tony Romo was on the call Sunday for the New England Patriots’ matchup against the Green Bay Packers, and pointed out the coaching blunder that led to their loss.
8 Patriots takeaways: Bailey Zappe pushes Packers to OT, but offense can’t complete upset
GREEN BAY, Wisc. — The Patriots had every excuse to fold on Sunday afternoon. Instead they fought. Already without franchise quarterback Mac Jones, New England lost Brian Hoyer to a head injury to the first quarter, and had to rely on fourth-round rookie Bailey Zappe, who had never even dressed for an NFL game before. Opposite them was reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers, who has made a career out of winning track meets, and the Patriots were on the road in front of a hostile Green Bay crowd.
A New England Patriots Imposter Will Spend 3 Years in Federal Prison After Posing as Tom Brady’s Family in Super Bowl Ring Sale
One fan took advantage of the NFL's policy to purchase and sell three Super Bowl rings he claimed were for Tom Brady's family. The post A New England Patriots Imposter Will Spend 3 Years in Federal Prison After Posing as Tom Brady’s Family in Super Bowl Ring Sale appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Bill Belichick has fun recalling ‘day-by-day’ moment from previous press conference
The Patriots coach was in a joking mood for a bit on Friday. Bill Belichick provided another classic press conference moment on Wednesday. The Patriots coach was bombarded with questions about Mac Jones’ injury status. In typical Belichick fashion, he refused to tip his hand. Whenever he was asked...
Patriots panic button: 10 crazy options after QB injuries (Overreactions)
The New England Patriots went to Lambeau Field and did something pretty wild. They went down to their third-string quarterback and took the Green Bay Packers in one of the wildest regular-season games in memory -- before letting it slip as time ran out in overtime. The Packers won 27-24.
Bailey Zappe’s poise impresses Patriots teammates in loss to Packers
GREEN BAY, Wisco. — David Andrews’ frustration about the Patriots’ overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers turned to pride when asked about rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe during his postgame press conference on Sunday. “I’m proud of the way he competed. He went really quickly from probably...
Bill Belichick’s Packers history lesson included his dad’s TD against them in 1941
Bill Belichick’s love of football history is well-known and well documented. With his Patriots heading to Lambeau Field to face the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, it was a perfect time for the New England coach to put on his professor’s cap to talk about one of the NFL’s most storied franchises.
Patriots Make Surprising Decision On Top Wide Receiver
Initially, the New England Patriots listed wide receiver Jakobi Meyers as questionable for Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers. Moments ago, the team announced a change to his Week 4 status. The Patriots have now downgraded Meyers to out for Sunday's game. ESPN's Mike Reiss seems a bit surprised...
Julian Edelman buries Patriots critic Brandon Marshall with one question
Julian Edelman must have been keeping receipts for all of the negative things his “Inside the NFL” co-host, Brandon Marshall, has been saying about the New England Patriots. Marshall even went as far as claiming coach Bill Belichick was on the hot seat this season with the team’s...
Patriots fixed their O-Line liability to spark run offense (report cards)
The New England Patriots saw a huge change in its performance when a starter went to the sideline to be replaced by someone playing their first snaps this season. And it wasn’t at quarterback. Right tackle Isaiah Wynn was benched after a disastrous first half at Lambeau Field and...
Mac Jones injury: Patriots QB present at practice Friday
FOXBOROUGH — Bill Belichick’s caginess about Mac Jones’ injury status might not have been as much gamesmanship as people initially assumed. The Patriots’ second-year quarterback, who left last week’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens in considerable pain, was at the portion of practice viewable to the media Friday. It was his first time there this week. While that doesn’t make him certain or even likely to play Sunday at Green Bay against the Packers, it’s a step in the right direction. He didn’t participate in practice on either Wednesday or Thursday.
Patriots at Packers preview: Predictions, pointers, game plans, matchups and more
The Patriots will head to Lambeau Field without their starting quarterback on Sunday, as Mac Jones has been ruled out with a high-ankle sprain. That means it’s Brian Hoyer time. The journeyman will look to knock off Aaron Rodgers at home despite arriving as a 9.5-point underdog. So who...
Jack Jones after Aaron Rodgers INT: ‘It’s disrespectful to throw an out route on me’
GREEN BAY, Wisc. — Opportunity knocked for Jack Jones at Lambeau Field, and the Patriots’ rookie was more than ready to answer it. Given the start at boundary cornerback in place of an injured Jalen Mills, Jones forced a pair of takeaways and took one to pay dirt. On the second defensive snap of the game, he punched the ball away from Romeo Doubs after a bubble screen and recovered his own forced fumble.
Sunday 7: Patriots bring historic respect to Lambeau Field
New England’s Week 4 trip to Green Bay is a big one for a lot of reasons. But even with the Patriots forced into playing backup QB Brian Hoyer, Bill Belichick’s team took time this week to put the trip to Lambeau Field in historic perspective.
Bill Belichick, Aaron Rodgers share mutual appreciation following Packers’ OT win vs. Patriots
Two of the NFL’s greatest at their respective positions faced off on Sunday, and it ended up being as good of a bout as anyone could’ve hoped for. Aaron Rodgers’ Green Bay Packers got the last laugh over Bill Belichick’s New England Patriots, winning 27-24 in overtime as Mason Crosby connected on a field goal as time expired. Shortly after the game ended, the quarterback and coach appeared to share a warm embrace that both enjoyed.
Marcus Cannon proves stabilizing force for Patriots offense in return to action
GREEN BAY, Wisc. — Taking his first snaps in a Patriots uniform in almost three years, Marcus Cannon proved to be a stabilizing force at Lambeau Field. The 34-year-old tackle signed to the practice squad last month and was elevated to the active roster for the first time on Saturday afternoon. The Patriots needed him. Cannon served as the sixth lineman in the first half for jumbo packages, and when Isaiah Wynn struggled mightily, the veteran was inserted in his place at right tackle; a familiar spot for the three-time Super Bowl champion.
