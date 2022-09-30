ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Patrick Mahomes After Game

Patrick Mahomes got the best of Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night. Kansas City topped Tampa Bay, 41-31, in a rematch of the 2020 season's Super Bowl. Mahomes and the Chiefs offense could not be stopped, handing Brady a very rare loss in which his offense scored more than 30 points. It's the first time Brady has lost while scoring 30 points since 2018.
8 Patriots takeaways: Bailey Zappe pushes Packers to OT, but offense can’t complete upset

GREEN BAY, Wisc. — The Patriots had every excuse to fold on Sunday afternoon. Instead they fought. Already without franchise quarterback Mac Jones, New England lost Brian Hoyer to a head injury to the first quarter, and had to rely on fourth-round rookie Bailey Zappe, who had never even dressed for an NFL game before. Opposite them was reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers, who has made a career out of winning track meets, and the Patriots were on the road in front of a hostile Green Bay crowd.
Patriots Make Surprising Decision On Top Wide Receiver

Initially, the New England Patriots listed wide receiver Jakobi Meyers as questionable for Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers. Moments ago, the team announced a change to his Week 4 status. The Patriots have now downgraded Meyers to out for Sunday's game. ESPN's Mike Reiss seems a bit surprised...
Mac Jones injury: Patriots QB present at practice Friday

FOXBOROUGH — Bill Belichick’s caginess about Mac Jones’ injury status might not have been as much gamesmanship as people initially assumed. The Patriots’ second-year quarterback, who left last week’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens in considerable pain, was at the portion of practice viewable to the media Friday. It was his first time there this week. While that doesn’t make him certain or even likely to play Sunday at Green Bay against the Packers, it’s a step in the right direction. He didn’t participate in practice on either Wednesday or Thursday.
Jack Jones after Aaron Rodgers INT: ‘It’s disrespectful to throw an out route on me’

GREEN BAY, Wisc. — Opportunity knocked for Jack Jones at Lambeau Field, and the Patriots’ rookie was more than ready to answer it. Given the start at boundary cornerback in place of an injured Jalen Mills, Jones forced a pair of takeaways and took one to pay dirt. On the second defensive snap of the game, he punched the ball away from Romeo Doubs after a bubble screen and recovered his own forced fumble.
Bill Belichick, Aaron Rodgers share mutual appreciation following Packers’ OT win vs. Patriots

Two of the NFL’s greatest at their respective positions faced off on Sunday, and it ended up being as good of a bout as anyone could’ve hoped for. Aaron Rodgers’ Green Bay Packers got the last laugh over Bill Belichick’s New England Patriots, winning 27-24 in overtime as Mason Crosby connected on a field goal as time expired. Shortly after the game ended, the quarterback and coach appeared to share a warm embrace that both enjoyed.
Marcus Cannon proves stabilizing force for Patriots offense in return to action

GREEN BAY, Wisc. — Taking his first snaps in a Patriots uniform in almost three years, Marcus Cannon proved to be a stabilizing force at Lambeau Field. The 34-year-old tackle signed to the practice squad last month and was elevated to the active roster for the first time on Saturday afternoon. The Patriots needed him. Cannon served as the sixth lineman in the first half for jumbo packages, and when Isaiah Wynn struggled mightily, the veteran was inserted in his place at right tackle; a familiar spot for the three-time Super Bowl champion.
