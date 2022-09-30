ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PRODUCTION COORDINATOR ON ‘MONSTER: THE JEFFREY DAHMER STORY’ SAYS IT WAS ‘ONE OF THE WORST SHOWS’ SHE’S WORKED ON: Kim Alsup, the Production Coordinator on Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, opened up to The Los Angeles Times recently about a tweet she shared before the show was released on Netflix. According to Variety, Alsup tweeted on September 18th, “I worked on this project and I was 1 of 2 Black people on the crew and they kept calling me her name. We both had braids, she was dark skin and 5’10. I’m 5’5. Working on this took everything I had as I was treated horribly. I look at the Black female lead differently now too.” Alsup told The Los Angeles Times, “The trailer itself gave me PTSD, which is why I ended up writing that tweet and I didn’t think that anybody was going to read.” Alsup also said, “It was one of the worst shows that I’ve ever worked on. I was always being called someone else’s name, the only other Black girl who looked nothing like me, and I learned the names for 300 background extras.”
Despite Blonde topping the charts after being released on Netflix last week, a lot of people are upset about the Marilyn Monroe biopic, according to Variety. This includes Gone Girl actress Emily Ratajkowski, who called out the film on TikTok for “fetishizing female pain.”. Ratajkowski isn’t alone in her...
Suicide Squad director James Gunn and Black Adam actress Jennifer Holland have tied the knot! The pair announced the news on Instagram Friday (September 30th). Sharing photos from their beautiful outdoor ceremony in Aspen, Colorado, Gunn wrote, “After over 7 years together, I finally married the love of my life, @jenniferlholland. What an incredible, beautiful, stunning day surrounded by the most wonderful family and friends in the world.”
Kanye West walked in Balenciaga's mud-filled fashion show on Sunday (October 2nd). According to TMZ, Ye made his first-ever runway appearance for the brand's Summer 2023 collection. In video footage from the event, Kanye is seen walking down the runway, wearing an all-black ensemble with numerous utility pockets and a...
JOAN HOTCHKIS DIES AT 95: Deadline reports that veteran actress Joan Hotchkis died last week at the age of 95 due to congestive heart failure. Hotchkis was most known for her roles on The Odd Couple and Legacy. She also held roles on shows such as Lou Grant, Charlie’s Angels, Mannix, and The New Dick Van Dyke Show, and in films such as The Late Liz, Breezy, and Old Boyfriends.
A message to fans was posted online, which reads: “Ringo hopes to resume as soon as possible and is recovering at home. As always, he and the All Starrs send peace and love to their fans and hope to see them back out on the road soon. Check his website for any further updates. Peace and Love, Team Ringo”
