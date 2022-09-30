PRODUCTION COORDINATOR ON ‘MONSTER: THE JEFFREY DAHMER STORY’ SAYS IT WAS ‘ONE OF THE WORST SHOWS’ SHE’S WORKED ON: Kim Alsup, the Production Coordinator on Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, opened up to The Los Angeles Times recently about a tweet she shared before the show was released on Netflix. According to Variety, Alsup tweeted on September 18th, “I worked on this project and I was 1 of 2 Black people on the crew and they kept calling me her name. We both had braids, she was dark skin and 5’10. I’m 5’5. Working on this took everything I had as I was treated horribly. I look at the Black female lead differently now too.” Alsup told The Los Angeles Times, “The trailer itself gave me PTSD, which is why I ended up writing that tweet and I didn’t think that anybody was going to read.” Alsup also said, “It was one of the worst shows that I’ve ever worked on. I was always being called someone else’s name, the only other Black girl who looked nothing like me, and I learned the names for 300 background extras.”

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO