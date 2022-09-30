ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Seoul's reprisal blows up after North Korean missile success

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A malfunctioning South Korean ballistic missile blew up as it plowed into the ground Wednesday during a live-fire drill with the United States that was a reprisal for North Korea’s successful launch a day earlier of a weapon that flew over Japan and has the range to strike the U.S. territory of Guam. The explosion and subsequent fire panicked and confused residents of the coastal city of Gangneung, who were already uneasy over the increasingly provocative weapons tests by rival North Korea. Their concern that it could be a North Korean attack only grew as the military and government officials provided no explanation about the explosion for hours. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said no injuries were reported from the explosion, which involved a short-range Hyumoo-2 missile that crashed inside an air force base on the outskirts of the city. A Joint Chiefs of Staff official, who spoke on condition of anonymity during a background briefing, said the missile’s warhead didn’t explode during the crash and that the fire was caused by burning rocket propellant. The official said the missile fell soon after liftoff and that no civilian facilities were affected.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
PV Tech

String versus central versus modular: what’s next for inverter technology?

How PV plants are being adapted to their grid surroundings by connecting to adjacent technologies. The importance of understanding the input parameters of PAN files. With numerous markets reporting problems with overly optimistic P50 estimates, attention has also been drawn to similar issues with PAN files. TÜV Rheinland’s Yating Zhang and Christos Monokroussos discuss the subject at length.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eu Countries#Energy Efficiency#European Union#Renewables#Business Industry#Linus Business#Eu#The European Council#The European Commission
PV Tech

ARENA launches US$28 million programme to decarbonise Australian industrial sector

Australia’s Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) has launched a AUS$43 million (US$27.7 million) Industrial Energy Transformation Studies Program aimed at identifying opportunities to reduce energy costs and emissions in the country’s industrial sector. Announced as part of Australia’s 2020-21 Federal Budget, the programme is the latest in a series...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
PV Tech

NovaSource acquires First Solar’s Australian O&M assets

NovaSource Power Services has acquired First Solar’s Australian operations and maintenance (O&M) business, adding approximately 500MW of PV projects to its fleet in the process. The deal, which closed on 30 September 2022, follows O&M services provider NovaSource’s acquisition of First Solar’s North American O&M business, in a transaction...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
PV Tech

LONGi to showcase award-winning Hi-MO 5 series modules at Renewable Energy India Expo, also unveiling new hydrogen business exclusively for Indian customers

The 15th edition of Renewable Energy India will take place between the 28th and 30th September, with more than 700 exhibitors displaying their latest products. As the world’s largest manufacturer of wafers and modules, LONGi has already been present in India for over five years and enjoys an undisputed leadership position with a current market share of over 20%.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
PV Tech

Solaria Corporation to merge with Complete Solar

PV module producer Solaria Corporation will merge with solar services provider Complete Solar, the US companies announced today. The combined company, dubbed Complete Solaria, will provide a “one-stop service”, from design to the installation and financing of solar systems, according to a joint statement. Solaria Corporation produces solar...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy