RWE buys Con Edison’s renewable energy subsidiaries, adds 3GW of operating US assets
German utility RWE has signed a purchase agreement with Con Edison to acquire all the shares in its renewable energy subsidiaries, Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses (CEB). The transaction has been valued at US$6.8 billion and is expected to close during the first half of 2023, pending customary regulatory approvals.
US residential PV systems continue to grow in size, fall in price and increasingly come with batteries, says LBNL report
Residential solar systems in the US continue to grow in size at the same time as battery attachment rates increase and the median installed price of all type of PV projects drops again, albeit only slightly. Those are some of the key findings of the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory’s (LNBL)...
Seoul's reprisal blows up after North Korean missile success
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A malfunctioning South Korean ballistic missile blew up as it plowed into the ground Wednesday during a live-fire drill with the United States that was a reprisal for North Korea’s successful launch a day earlier of a weapon that flew over Japan and has the range to strike the U.S. territory of Guam. The explosion and subsequent fire panicked and confused residents of the coastal city of Gangneung, who were already uneasy over the increasingly provocative weapons tests by rival North Korea. Their concern that it could be a North Korean attack only grew as the military and government officials provided no explanation about the explosion for hours. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said no injuries were reported from the explosion, which involved a short-range Hyumoo-2 missile that crashed inside an air force base on the outskirts of the city. A Joint Chiefs of Staff official, who spoke on condition of anonymity during a background briefing, said the missile’s warhead didn’t explode during the crash and that the fire was caused by burning rocket propellant. The official said the missile fell soon after liftoff and that no civilian facilities were affected.
String versus central versus modular: what’s next for inverter technology?
How PV plants are being adapted to their grid surroundings by connecting to adjacent technologies. The importance of understanding the input parameters of PAN files. With numerous markets reporting problems with overly optimistic P50 estimates, attention has also been drawn to similar issues with PAN files. TÜV Rheinland’s Yating Zhang and Christos Monokroussos discuss the subject at length.
ARENA launches US$28 million programme to decarbonise Australian industrial sector
Australia’s Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) has launched a AUS$43 million (US$27.7 million) Industrial Energy Transformation Studies Program aimed at identifying opportunities to reduce energy costs and emissions in the country’s industrial sector. Announced as part of Australia’s 2020-21 Federal Budget, the programme is the latest in a series...
India releases new Production Linked Incentive scheme guidelines for solar manufacturers
The government of India has released guidelines on the second round of its Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme designed to develop greater domestic PV production and slash the country’s reliance on imports. With its second round approved on 23 September, the scheme intends to add 65GW of manufacturing capacity...
NovaSource acquires First Solar’s Australian O&M assets
NovaSource Power Services has acquired First Solar’s Australian operations and maintenance (O&M) business, adding approximately 500MW of PV projects to its fleet in the process. The deal, which closed on 30 September 2022, follows O&M services provider NovaSource’s acquisition of First Solar’s North American O&M business, in a transaction...
FTC Solar supplying trackers to Australia’s ‘largest’ DC-coupled solar-plus-storage plant
US solar tracker manufacturer FTC Solar said it has been selected to supply its 2P Voyager+ solar tracker technology for the “largest” DC-coupled solar-plus-storage plant in Australia. With 128MW of capacity, the hybrid project was recently acquired by Global Power Generation (GPG) – a joint venture (JV) company...
Rail unions hope to find solution to strikes ‘together’ with UK government
Union leaders said that they hoped to “find a solution together” with the government to end the long-running dispute over pay, as a train drivers’ strike brought many services around Britain to a complete halt on Wednesday. Delegates who had remained at the Conservative party conference for...
Danish prime minister Mette Frederiksen calls general election
Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has called a general election, to be held on 1 November. Recent opinion polls suggest that the outcome of the vote is too close to call. “We want a broad government with parties on both sides of the political centre line,” the prime minister...
LONGi to showcase award-winning Hi-MO 5 series modules at Renewable Energy India Expo, also unveiling new hydrogen business exclusively for Indian customers
The 15th edition of Renewable Energy India will take place between the 28th and 30th September, with more than 700 exhibitors displaying their latest products. As the world’s largest manufacturer of wafers and modules, LONGi has already been present in India for over five years and enjoys an undisputed leadership position with a current market share of over 20%.
Amnesty: Creditors should provide debt relief to Sri Lanka
Amnesty International has appealed to international creditors to provide debt relief to Sri Lanka to alleviate suffering as its people endure hunger, worsening poverty and shortages of basic supplies
Solaria Corporation to merge with Complete Solar
PV module producer Solaria Corporation will merge with solar services provider Complete Solar, the US companies announced today. The combined company, dubbed Complete Solaria, will provide a “one-stop service”, from design to the installation and financing of solar systems, according to a joint statement. Solaria Corporation produces solar...
